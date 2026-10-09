Some Medicare Beneficiaries Are Getting $90 In October - Here's Who Qualifies

MENAFN - Saving Advice) Millions of Americans receiving Medicare coverage may notice an unexpected $90 deposit in their bank accounts this October, but not everyone enrolled in the federal health insurance program qualifies. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) announced that approximately 20.8 million Medicare beneficiaries are eligible for a one-time $90 payment intended to help offset Medicare Part B premiums. Most qualifying recipients are expected to receive the money through direct deposit around October 8, while others will receive paper checks later in the month. However, eligibility depends on the type of Medicare coverage someone has, whether they receive help paying premiums, and whether their income triggers additional Medicare charges. Before assuming you're getting the $90 Medicare rebate, here's what you need to know about who qualifies, when the money arrives, and what it means for your retirement budget.

Why Is Medicare Sending Out $90 Payments?

The payments are part of a new initiative announced by President Donald Trump on October 2, 2026, using money from the Medicare Improvement Fund. According to the White House announcement, the fund was established by Congress to support improvements to the traditional Medicare program. The administration is using approximately $2 billion from the fund to distribute $90 payments to qualifying beneficiaries. Unlike Social Security's annual cost-of-living adjustment, this is a one-time payment rather than a permanent increase in monthly benefits. The $90 Medicare rebate is intended to provide some immediate relief from healthcare expenses, although it won't eliminate the broader financial pressures associated with Medicare premiums.

Who Actually Qualifies for the $90 Medicare Rebate?

Not everyone with a Medicare card will receive the money, and the distinction between Original Medicare and Medicare Advantage is especially important. Under the CMS eligibility guidelines, qualifying beneficiaries must be enrolled in Original Medicare Part B, live in the United States, and meet the program's premium-assistance and income-related premium requirements. Specifically, the payment excludes beneficiaries receiving Medicaid assistance with their Part B premiums and those paying an Income-Related Monthly Adjustment Amount, commonly called IRMAA. Beneficiaries enrolled in Medicare Advantage plans are also excluded, even though they generally continue paying Medicare Part B premiums. If you're uncertain whether you qualify for the $90 Medicare rebate, CMS recommends contacting Medicare directly at 1-800-633-4227 rather than relying on assumptions about your coverage.

Medicare Advantage Members Won't Receive the Payment

One of the biggest sources of confusion involves people who receive their Medicare benefits through private Medicare Advantage plans. These beneficiaries typically pay the standard Medicare Part B premium, just like people enrolled in Original Medicare, but their healthcare coverage operates through a private insurance plan. Nevertheless, CMS has specifically excluded Medicare Advantage participants from receiving the $90 payment, regardless of whether their individual plan charges an additional monthly premium. That distinction affects millions of Americans, since CMS projects approximately 34 million Medicare Advantage enrollees in 2027. If you have Medicare Advantage, don't switch plans simply to pursue this one-time payment, because annual enrollment changes generally take effect the following January and could affect your doctors, prescription coverage, and overall healthcare costs.

Higher-Income Beneficiaries May Also Be Excluded

Another important restriction involves Medicare beneficiaries whose incomes are high enough to trigger additional Part B premiums. The Social Security Administration explains that IRMAA is an income-related adjustment added to Medicare premiums for people whose modified adjusted gross income exceeds certain thresholds. For 2026, the standard Medicare Part B premium is $202.90 per month, but higher-income beneficiaries can pay substantially more depending on their income and tax-filing status. Because people paying IRMAA are excluded from the $90 Medicare rebate, someone who receives the same basic Medicare benefits as a neighbor may still be ineligible for the payment. If your income recently dropped because of retirement, marriage, divorce, or another qualifying life-changing event, you may be able to request an IRMAA adjustment through Social Security, although that doesn't automatically establish rebate eligibility.

When Will the $90 Payments Arrive?

For eligible beneficiaries, the payment process is designed to happen automatically without requiring a separate application. The official CMS fact sheet states that most recipients will receive a $90 direct deposit from the Social Security Administration on or around October 8, 2026. Those who don't receive payments through direct deposit are expected to receive a paper check from the U.S. Department of the Treasury later in October, sent to the mailing address Medicare has on file. The paper checks will identify the payment as coming from the Medicare Improvement Fund and explain that it is intended to offset the October premium. If you're eligible but haven't received anything, CMS says beneficiaries can begin contacting Social Security at 1-800-772-1213 on October 15 to check payment status.

Don't Confuse This Payment With Your Social Security COLA

The timing of the $90 Medicare rebate may create confusion because October is also when retirees are anticipating information about their next Social Security cost-of-living adjustment. However, the Medicare payment and Social Security COLA are entirely separate, with different purposes and eligibility rules. The COLA is calculated using inflation data and adjusts qualifying Social Security benefits, while the Medicare rebate is a one-time distribution funded through the Medicare Improvement Fund. The Social Security Administration explains how annual COLAs are determined, and the upcoming adjustment will affect monthly benefits in 2027 rather than providing this particular October payment. Retirees should therefore avoid treating the $90 as an ongoing addition to their monthly income or assuming it indicates how much their Social Security checks will increase next year.

What Does $90 Really Mean for a Retirement Budget?

Although an unexpected $90 payment can help cover groceries, prescriptions, utilities, or another immediate expense, it represents only a small portion of annual Medicare costs. With the standard Medicare Part B premium at $202.90 per month in 2026, someone paying that amount for all 12 months faces $2,434.80 in annual Part B premiums before considering other healthcare expenses. The $90 Medicare rebate offsets approximately 3.7% of that annual premium expense, making it useful short-term assistance rather than a lasting solution to rising healthcare costs. Some healthcare policy experts have also questioned whether distributing one-time checks will meaningfully improve affordability, as reported by CBS News. For retirees living on fixed incomes, the more important financial strategy remains reviewing Medicare coverage annually, checking prescription costs, and budgeting for expenses that insurance may not fully cover.

Watch Out for Scams Involving the $90 Payment

Whenever a government payment makes headlines, scammers may attempt to exploit confusion about eligibility and payment delivery. Since the $90 Medicare rebate is being distributed automatically to qualifying beneficiaries, you shouldn't need to pay a processing fee, provide your banking password, or enroll through an unsolicited text message to receive it. The Federal Trade Commission warns that scammers sometimes impersonate Medicare representatives to obtain personal information or financial details. Be especially cautious if someone contacts you claiming that your payment is being held until you verify your Medicare number, Social Security number, or bank account information. Instead of responding to an unexpected call or message, contact Medicare using the official number on your Medicare card or call 1-800-MEDICARE to verify the situation.

Check Your Eligibility, but Keep the Bigger Picture in Mind

The $90 Medicare rebate will provide a little extra breathing room for approximately 20.8 million qualifying beneficiaries this October, but millions of others won't receive the payment because of their coverage or premium circumstances. People enrolled in Original Medicare Part B who meet the income-related and premium-assistance requirements should generally receive their money automatically, either by direct deposit or paper check. If you're uncertain about eligibility, Medicare can answer questions, while Social Security will begin handling payment-status inquiries on October 15. More importantly, don't let a one-time payment distract from reviewing your Medicare coverage during the October 15 through December 7 Open Enrollment Period, when decisions could affect your healthcare spending throughout 2027.

Have you received the $90 Medicare payment yet, or were you surprised to learn that your coverage makes you ineligible?