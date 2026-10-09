7 Changes In Your Feet After 60 That Can Affect More Than Your Shoes

MENAFN - Saving Advice) Your feet have carried you through decades of work, family responsibilities, vacations, and everyday errands, but they may start changing in ways you never expected after 60. Perhaps your favorite shoes suddenly feel too tight, your heels ache after a short walk, or you've noticed that your balance isn't quite what it used to be. These changes might seem minor, but they can affect your mobility, independence, and even your retirement budget.

A medical review published in the Journal of the American Medical Directors Association cites an analysis of 31 studies involving 75,505 participants that found approximately 24% of adults ages 45 and older experienced foot pain. While not every change signals a serious problem, recognizing foot changes after 60 can help you address discomfort before it interferes with everyday activities or leads to unnecessary medical expenses. Here are seven changes worth watching and what you can do about them.

1. Your Feet May Actually Get Bigger

If shoes you've worn comfortably for years suddenly feel tight, your feet may have changed size rather than your shoes shrinking. According to the American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society, aging feet can become wider and longer, sometimes increasing by as much as two shoe sizes compared with early adulthood. Changes in ligaments and supporting tissues can allow the arches to settle, altering how your feet fit inside familiar footwear. Continuing to wear shoes that are too narrow can contribute to blisters, calluses, and painful pressure points that may eventually require treatment.

An important tip: Before spending money on another pair, have both feet measured while standing, preferably later in the day, and prioritize proper fit over the size printed on the box.

2. The Natural Cushioning Under Your Feet Gets Thinner

One of the lesser-known foot changes after 60 involves the protective fat pads beneath your heels and the balls of your feet. These natural cushions help absorb impact, but they can become thinner with age, making hard floors and extended periods of standing increasingly uncomfortable. Fat pad atrophy can increase pressure on the bones and tissues beneath the feet. You might notice that walking barefoot across kitchen tile suddenly hurts, even though you've done it comfortably for decades.

Supportive shoes or cushioning inserts may help, but persistent pain deserves professional evaluation before you spend hundreds of dollars experimenting with specialty footwear. Any sudden change in your ability to tolerate walking and standing as you normally would deserves attention.

3. Your Arches May Start to Flatten

The arches of your feet help distribute body weight and absorb forces generated during walking, but their shape can change over time. The American Geriatrics Society's Health in Aging Foundation identifies flatter, less flexible arches among physical changes that can occur in older adults. Gradual flattening may affect how shoes fit, while a newly collapsed or painful arch could indicate a tendon problem that requires medical attention.

Supportive footwear and appropriately selected inserts may help certain conditions, but expensive custom orthotics aren't automatically necessary for everyone. Ask a podiatrist whether an affordable over-the-counter insert is appropriate before investing in specialized products that may not address the actual problem.

4. Numbness or Tingling Could Signal Nerve Problems

Occasional tingling after sitting awkwardly may resolve quickly, but persistent numbness, burning, or pins-and-needles sensations shouldn't be dismissed as normal aging. These symptoms can indicate peripheral neuropathy, which may be associated with diabetes, vitamin deficiencies, certain medications, or other medical conditions. Nerve damage can interfere with balance and make it harder to notice injuries. Someone who cannot feel a blister developing may continue walking on it until the skin breaks down, potentially creating a wound that requires costly treatment.

People experiencing these kinds of changes in their feet after 60 should ask their healthcare provider about checking nerve function and possible underlying causes before a manageable condition becomes more serious.

5. Your Toes May Become Stiffer or Change Shape

Have you noticed a toe beginning to curl, a bunion becoming more prominent, or stiffness when you first get out of bed? Arthritis, changes in tendons, and years of pressure from poorly fitting footwear can contribute to these problems. The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons recommends choosing shoes with adequate room for the toes rather than forcing painful feet into narrow designs. Early treatment may involve footwear adjustments, padding, or other conservative measures, while worsening pain or deformity deserves evaluation by a qualified professional.

From a financial perspective, addressing discomfort before it significantly limits walking may help you avoid unnecessary purchases and more complicated treatment later. So, you're not only taking care of your body, but also your wallet.

6. Your Skin May Become Drier and More Vulnerable

Dry heels and rough skin might seem like cosmetic concerns, but skin changes can become more significant as you age. Typically, aging skin becomes thinner and less elastic, while changes in oil and sweat production can contribute to dryness. On your feet, excessive dryness can lead to painful cracks, irritation, and openings where bacteria may enter.

Regular moisturizing, avoiding lotion between the toes, and inspecting your feet for cracks or sores are inexpensive preventive steps, particularly when compared with treating an infected wound. People with diabetes or poor circulation should be especially cautious and seek professional guidance rather than cutting away calluses or attempting to treat suspicious wounds themselves. This is because injuries on the feet can be particularly serious for individuals with this health condition.

7. Changes in Your Feet Can Affect Your Balance

Perhaps the most consequential foot changes after 60 are those that influence how safely you move around your home and community. Stiff joints, reduced sensation, painful pressure points, and changes in foot strength can interfere with walking and balance. Foot pain and unsafe footwear are among the factors that can increase fall risk in older adults. A serious fall may result in emergency care, rehabilitation, mobility equipment, or additional help at home, creating expenses that can put pressure on retirement savings.

Properly fitting nonslip shoes, appropriate strength and balance exercises, and timely treatment of foot problems can help reduce preventable risks without requiring expensive equipment. You should also address any new changes in balance not related to your footwear with your doctor.

Medicare May Help With Some Foot Care Costs

One important financial consideration is understanding which foot-related expenses Medicare actually covers. According to Medicare, Part B generally covers medically necessary treatment for foot injuries or diseases, including certain bunion deformities, hammer toes, and heel spurs.

However, routine services such as ordinary toenail trimming and callus removal generally aren't covered unless specific medical exceptions apply. Medicare also provides coverage for therapeutic shoes and inserts for eligible beneficiaries with diabetes and severe diabetes-related foot disease, subject to documentation and other requirements. Before paying for podiatry services, custom footwear, or specialized inserts, confirm what's medically necessary, whether your provider accepts Medicare assignment, and what portion of the bill you'll owe.

Taking Care of Your Feet Is an Investment in Your Independence

Many foot changes after 60 develop gradually, making them easy to overlook until walking becomes painful or everyday activities feel more difficult. But routine foot inspections, properly fitted shoes, and early treatment can help prevent some minor concerns from becoming major problems.

For individuals with health conditions like diabetes, daily foot checks are best because nerve damage and circulation problems can allow small injuries to become serious. Paying attention to your feet now may help preserve your mobility while reducing the risk of unexpected medical bills, unnecessary footwear purchases, and expenses associated with falls. Protecting your independence doesn't always require a major investment, but it does require recognizing when an ordinary-looking change deserves attention.

Have you noticed changes in your feet as you've gotten older, and have you found anything that helps you stay comfortable and active? Share your experience in the comments.