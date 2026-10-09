The 2027 Social Security COLA Is Coming In October - Check Your My Social Security Account Before The New Benefit Amount Arrives

MENAFN - Saving Advice) Millions of retirees are waiting to find out how much their Social Security checks will increase in 2027, but there's something worth doing before the official announcement arrives. Checking your my Social Security account now could help you avoid surprises when your new benefit amount becomes available later this year. From outdated contact information to Medicare deductions, several details can affect how smoothly you receive and understand your annual cost-of-living adjustment.

The Social Security Administration is expected to announce the 2027 COLA in October, after the final inflation figures become available on October 14. However, your personalized benefit notice won't necessarily arrive immediately after that announcement. Taking a few minutes to review your online account now can make it easier to understand exactly what changes when January arrives.

The 2027 COLA Announcement Is Almost Here

The Social Security Administration has confirmed that the next cost-of-living adjustment will be announced in October 2026. The final piece of information needed to calculate the increase is September's Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers, scheduled for release by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on October 14 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Social Security calculates the COLA using the average CPI-W for July, August, and September compared with the corresponding period from the previous year. For perspective, beneficiaries received a 2.8% increase in 2026, but the official 2027 percentage has not yet been determined. Whatever the final increase turns out to be, you won't need to apply for it because eligible benefits are adjusted automatically.

Why You Should Check Your my Social Security Account Now

Your my Social Security account provides secure online access to important information about your benefits. If you're already receiving Social Security, you can use it to review payment details, manage certain personal information, and access official notices. The agency also makes personalized COLA notices available through the account's Message Center when those notices are released. For the 2026 adjustment, most online notices became available in late November 2025, while mailed notices followed during December. Checking your account now ensures you're familiar with the system before millions of other beneficiaries begin looking for their updated payment amounts.

Make Sure Your Contact Information Is Correct

One of the easiest ways to prevent problems is to verify that Social Security has your current mailing address and contact information. If you've moved, changed phone numbers, or stopped using an old email address, outdated information could interfere with important communications. The SSA's online services allow eligible beneficiaries to update certain contact details without visiting a local office. This is especially useful for retirees who have downsized, relocated closer to family, or moved to another state during the past year. Keep in mind that Supplemental Security Income recipients may need to contact Social Security directly to make certain address changes.

Review Your Current Benefit Before the Increase

Before your 2027 COLA arrives, take a moment to review how much Social Security currently pays you each month. Your my Social Security account can help you access payment information and obtain a benefit verification letter documenting your benefits. The SSA explains that this letter can also serve as proof of income when applying for housing, financial assistance, or other services.

Knowing your current gross benefit makes it easier to calculate how much the new COLA should add once the official percentage is announced. For example, a hypothetical 3% increase on a $2,000 monthly benefit would add approximately $60 before deductions, although 3% is only an illustration and not the announced 2027 COLA.

Don't Confuse Your COLA Increase With Your Bank Deposit

One detail that catches some retirees off guard is the difference between their gross Social Security benefit and the amount deposited into their bank account. Medicare Part B premiums are commonly deducted directly from Social Security payments, meaning changes in those premiums can affect the net increase you actually receive.

According to Medicare, beneficiaries may also face additional costs depending on their coverage and income. For instance, if your gross monthly benefit increases by $60 but your Medicare deductions rise by $15, your deposit might increase by only $45, assuming nothing else changes. Reviewing your personalized COLA notice when it becomes available will help you distinguish your actual benefit increase from any changes in deductions.

Check Your Online Notice Preferences Before December

Social Security beneficiaries can choose to receive certain notices electronically rather than waiting for paper copies to arrive. The SSA's COLA information page explains that eligible beneficiaries can access their personalized COLA notices through the Message Center in their online accounts. For the previous adjustment, people who enrolled in digital notices by November 19, 2025, could access their personal COLA information up to three weeks earlier than through the mail. The agency has not yet confirmed that the same deadline will apply to the 2027 adjustment, so retirees should watch for updated instructions. Reviewing your communication preferences now could help you receive important information sooner without depending entirely on postal delivery.

Protect Your Account From Social Security Scams

Unfortunately, major Social Security announcements also create opportunities for scammers who target older Americans. Fraudsters may send emails or text messages claiming that you must verify personal information, pay a fee, or click a special link to receive your COLA increase. The Social Security Administration's Office of the Inspector General warns consumers about impersonation scams involving threats, demands for payment, and requests for sensitive information. Remember that the annual COLA is automatic, and Social Security does not charge beneficiaries to receive their adjustment. The safest approach is to visit SSA directly rather than following unexpected links or sharing your account credentials with someone who contacts you.

A Few Minutes Now Could Prevent Confusion in January

The 2027 Social Security COLA will be determined in October, but retirees generally won't see the increased Social Security benefits until January 2027, while increased Supplemental Security Income payments are scheduled to begin at the end of December 2026. That gives beneficiaries time to review their my Social Security account, verify personal information, and prepare for possible changes in their monthly deposits. You can also use this opportunity to review your retirement budget, particularly if higher Medicare premiums, insurance costs, or everyday expenses have been eating into your income. The COLA is designed to help benefits keep pace with inflation, but understanding your personalized payment details is just as important as knowing the headline percentage.

Have you checked your my Social Security account recently, or do you usually wait for your annual COLA notice to arrive in the mail? Share your thoughts in the comments.