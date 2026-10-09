IRS Free File Is Still Available For Many Extension Filers Before The October 15 Deadline

MENAFN - Saving Advice) If you requested extra time to file your 2025 federal income tax return, the clock is running out, but you may not need to spend money on tax preparation software or professional filing services. The Internal Revenue Service is reminding taxpayers that IRS Free File remains available through October 15, 2026, giving eligible extension filers a way to prepare and submit their federal returns without paying a preparation fee.

For retirees, part-time workers, and households watching their budgets, avoiding unnecessary tax preparation expenses can make a meaningful difference. According to an August 26 announcement from the IRS, taxpayers with a 2025 adjusted gross income of $89,000 or less may qualify for free guided filing software. However, there are several important rules to understand before the deadline arrives.

Who Qualifies for IRS Free File in 2026?

The IRS Free File program allows eligible taxpayers to prepare and electronically file their federal income tax returns using software provided by participating private companies. For the 2025 tax year, the income threshold is $89,000 in adjusted gross income, which is the amount reported on your tax return after certain adjustments.

That means a married couple filing jointly with an AGI of $85,000 could potentially qualify, even if their combined gross income was somewhat higher before adjustments. Individual software providers may have additional eligibility requirements involving age, state residency, or income, so not every option will work for every taxpayer. The IRS recommends starting at its official Free File website to compare participating providers and determine which services are available to you.

The October 15 Deadline Is Approaching Quickly

Taxpayers who received a valid extension generally have until Thursday, October 15, 2026, to submit their 2025 federal income tax returns. The IRS specifically encourages extension filers to file before the deadline rather than waiting until the last minute, when missing documents or technical problems could create unnecessary stress.

An extension typically must have been requested by the original April 15 filing deadline, although certain taxpayers qualify for automatic extensions or special disaster-related relief. If you never requested an extension and were required to file in April, October 15 does not automatically become your new penalty-free deadline. Filing as soon as possible is especially important for anyone who owes taxes because additional delays can increase the amount they ultimately pay.

An Extension to File Doesn't Mean an Extension to Pay

One of the most expensive misunderstandings surrounding tax extensions is the belief that taxpayers have until October to pay their entire tax bill. In reality, an extension generally provides additional time to submit paperwork, not additional time to pay taxes originally due April 15. If you owed $2,000 in April and haven't paid it, interest and potentially penalties may have accumulated even if your filing extension was approved.

Filing your return and paying whatever you can now may help limit additional charges. Taxpayers unable to pay their balance in full can explore IRS payment plans, which may provide a manageable way to resolve their debt.

Higher-Income Taxpayers Still Have a Free Option

Earning more than $89,000 doesn't necessarily mean you must pay to electronically file your federal tax return. The IRS also provides Free File Fillable Forms, which are available regardless of income and allow taxpayers to complete electronic versions of federal tax forms. Unlike guided IRS Free File software, however, these forms provide limited assistance with tax calculations and generally require users to understand which schedules and forms they need. Someone with a straightforward return and experience preparing taxes may find them useful, while a taxpayer with complicated investment income, rental properties, or unfamiliar deductions might need additional guidance. You can review both options through the IRS Free File portal before deciding whether paid preparation is necessary.

Retirees Should Double-Check Their Income and Deductions

Older taxpayers may have several income sources to report, including pensions, retirement account withdrawals, investment earnings, part-time wages, and potentially taxable Social Security benefits. Whether Social Security benefits are taxable depends on combined income and filing status, rather than simply the amount of benefits received. Retirees should also review whether they qualify for age-related deductions and other tax benefits available for 2025, including provisions affecting eligible taxpayers age 65 and older.

For example, a new additional deduction of up to $6,000 per eligible person age 65 or older may apply for tax years 2025 through 2028, subject to income limits and other requirements. Reviewing these details carefully can help prevent missed deductions, incorrect calculations, or unnecessary overpayments.

Free Filing Can Help You Claim a Refund Sooner

Some extension filers delay submitting their returns because they assume there's no urgency when the government owes them money. However, waiting means postponing access to a refund that could help cover medical bills, home repairs, debt payments, or other household expenses. The IRS recommends electronic filing and direct deposit as the fastest and safest general approach to receiving federal tax refunds.

For example, a retiree expecting a $1,200 refund could put that money toward an emergency fund instead of leaving it unclaimed for additional months. Although taxpayers generally have three years to claim a refund, filing promptly can also reduce the risk of misplaced paperwork and overlooked tax documents.

Watch for Hidden Fees and Tax Filing Scams

Free tax filing should not require you to purchase unnecessary upgrades, refund advances, or unrelated financial products. The official IRS Free File program prohibits participating providers from using certain misleading sales practices or charging eligible users for qualifying federal filing services. However, taxpayers should still check whether their selected provider offers free state tax preparation because state filing options and eligibility can vary.

Be cautious about emails or text messages claiming you must immediately pay a fee to avoid losing your tax refund, particularly as the October deadline approaches. For security, navigate directly to IRS rather than clicking unexpected links that request your Social Security number, banking information, or tax account credentials.

Don't Spend Money Filing If You Don't Have To

With the October 15 deadline approaching, extension filers should gather their W-2s, 1099s, retirement income statements, and other necessary records before beginning their returns. The IRS Free File program could help qualifying households avoid tax preparation charges while taking advantage of guided software and electronic filing. Even taxpayers who don't qualify for guided software may have free alternatives worth exploring before purchasing a commercial product. Most importantly, remember that submitting a return and paying an outstanding tax balance are separate responsibilities, and waiting longer could make an existing tax bill more expensive.

Have you ever used IRS Free File to prepare your taxes, or do you prefer paying a professional to handle your return? Share your experience in the comments.