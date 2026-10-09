HELOC Balances Have Climbed $142 Billion From Their 2022 Low - Why Homeowners Are Tapping Equity Again

MENAFN - Free Financial Advisor) HELOC balances reached $459 billion in the second quarter of 2026, $142 billion above their early-2022 low, as homeowners increasingly used equity without replacing existing mortgages – Shutterstock

HELOC balances reached $459 billion in the second quarter of 2026, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. That puts outstanding home equity lines of credit $142 billion above their low in early 2022. The increase also marks the 17th consecutive quarter of growth.

That does not necessarily mean homeowners suddenly developed a nationwide appetite for borrowing against their houses. Something more practical has happened. Many homeowners have built substantial equity while sitting on older mortgages with much lower fixed rates, making a cash-out refinance a particularly awkward way to get money. A HELOC can provide access to equity without replacing that first mortgage.

The Old Mortgage Is Part of The Decision

The mortgage sitting on a homeowner's kitchen table may look a lot more attractive than a new one. Millions of borrowers locked in comparatively low mortgage rates before borrowing costs jumped in 2022, so replacing that loan with a new mortgage could raise the cost of the entire balance. A HELOC offers a different route: borrow against the equity while leaving the existing first mortgage alone. The Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis found that homeowners increasingly turned toward HELOCs after mortgage rates climbed in 2022, while refinance activity dropped sharply.

That distinction matters because homeowners do not need to borrow against their entire property value. A HELOC works more like a reusable credit line secured by the home. The borrower can draw money during the draw period, repay some of it, and potentially borrow again up to the available limit. That flexibility can make the product useful for a large renovation, a series of home repairs, or another expense that does not arrive neatly packaged as one bill.

Equity Looks Like Cash until The Bill Arrives

A rising home value can create a strange financial illusion. A homeowner may have hundreds of thousands of dollars in equity without having hundreds of thousands of dollars sitting in a bank account. A HELOC turns some of that paper wealth into available credit, which can feel wonderfully convenient when the roof needs replacing or a major renovation suddenly moves from the“someday” column to the“please deal with this” column.

The catch sits in the word secured. The house backs the debt, and the lender can take action against the property if the borrower cannot repay. HELOCs also typically carry variable interest rates, so the payment can change as rates move. The CFPB notes that payments can rise substantially when the draw period ends and the account enters repayment, depending on the loan terms.

The Monthly Payment Can Hide the Bigger Issue

A HELOC can look manageable if a homeowner focuses only on the initial payment. During the draw period, some plans calculate minimum payments based on the outstanding balance, and borrowers may have years before they enter full repayment. That setup can make a new line of credit feel less disruptive than a traditional lump-sum loan. It can also make the eventual repayment phase easy to underestimate.

Borrowers should examine the entire agreement, not just the advertised rate. Lenders can charge application, appraisal, origination, annual, cancellation, or other fees, depending on the plan. A HELOC also can have different draw and repayment periods, minimum borrowing requirements, and rules for calculating payments. A homeowner considering a $50,000 project, for example, should know what happens to the payment after the money gets spent, not merely what the first monthly statement looks like.

Not Every Use of Equity Gets the Same Tax Treatment

Another common misconception involves the mortgage-interest deduction. A homeowner may hear that interest on a HELOC qualifies for a tax break and assume the rule applies regardless of how the money gets spent. That assumption can produce an unpleasant surprise at tax time.

The IRS says interest on a home equity loan or HELOC may qualify for the deduction when the borrowed money goes toward buying, building, or substantially improving the home that secures the debt, subject to applicable limits and other requirements. Using the money for personal expenses, such as paying credit card balances, does not automatically qualify the interest for that deduction. Tax treatment also depends on whether the taxpayer itemizes and on the applicable debt limits, so borrowers should not count a potential deduction as part of the financing plan until they confirm the rules for their situation.

A Growing Heloc Balance Is Not Automatically a Warning Sign

The $142 billion increase deserves attention, but the number alone does not tell a simple story about reckless borrowing. The New York Fed reported that HELOC balances rose $13 billion in the second quarter, while the transition rate into early delinquency for HELOC debt improved slightly. That does not eliminate the risk, but it provides useful context for interpreting the surge.

The broader shift also reflects the unusual relationship between home equity and mortgage rates. Homeowners can have substantial wealth tied up in their properties while carrying mortgages they would rather not replace. A HELOC gives them another way to access part of that wealth. The smarter question therefore is not whether rising HELOC balances look scary on a chart, but what borrowers do after opening the line and whether they can comfortably handle the debt if rates or household expenses change.

Equity Can Be Useful, but The House Still Has a Seat at The Table

For a homeowner with strong equity and a clear borrowing purpose, a HELOC can provide flexibility without forcing a refinance of the existing mortgage. That can matter enormously for someone who locked in a favorable first-mortgage rate years ago. But the convenience comes with a serious trade: the borrower turns home equity into debt secured by the property. Variable rates, repayment changes, fees, and the possibility of foreclosure all belong in the calculation.

The recent $142 billion increase shows that homeowners are increasingly willing to make that trade. It does not prove that every borrower has made a wise one. Before drawing from a HELOC, a homeowner should know exactly how much equity remains, how the payment could change, when repayment begins, what fees apply, and what the money will accomplish. Home equity can be a powerful financial resource, but once borrowed, it stops being just wealth on paper and starts sending monthly bills.

Would you consider tapping your home equity with a HELOC, or would you rather leave that equity untouched?