Air Astana Launches Two New Routes From Kazakhstan To Oman

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan's Air Astana is launching new routes to Oman, the Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan reported.

The committee is continuously working to expand the geographic coverage of air services and increase the frequency of flights on existing routes.

"Air Astana will begin operating scheduled flights on two new routes to Oman," the committee said.

Flights on the Almaty-Salalah route will commence on October 23, 2026, with a frequency of once a week, on Fridays. Flights on the Astana-Salalah route will begin on October 24, 2026, operating once a week, on Saturdays. Both routes will be served by Airbus A320 aircraft.

Currently, SalamAir operates flights to Oman on the Almaty-Muscat route.

The launch of the new routes is expected to further develop trade, economic, business and tourism cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Sultanate of Oman.

Meanwhile, the launch of new air routes can contribute to the development of international connectivity by providing additional travel options for passengers and businesses. Direct flights can also simplify travel arrangements and reduce the need for transfers through other destinations.

Regular air services play a role in supporting tourism by improving access to destinations and making travel more convenient. For businesses, additional connections can facilitate meetings, professional exchanges and contacts between companies in different countries.

The expansion of air connectivity can also support cooperation between the aviation and tourism sectors, including through partnerships with travel agencies and tour operators. Flight frequency, passenger demand and seasonal travel patterns are among the factors that influence the use of new routes.