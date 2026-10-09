Amcham Azerbaijan Urges Higher Agricultural Exports And Investment

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). Cooperation between businesses and government agencies in Azerbaijan is essential to be strengthened to develop the agricultural sector by expanding production and processing capabilities, increasing export potential, adopting modern technologies, and promoting investment, Executive Director of the American Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan (AmCham Azerbaijan) Zaur Karimov said at the 3rd International Agro Business Forum, held in Baku on Friday, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

He noted that the agricultural sector holds a special place not only in Azerbaijan's economy but also in its history, culture, and traditions. To realize the sector's full potential, collaborative efforts among government agencies, the private sector, and other stakeholders must be expanded.

"Azerbaijan possesses significant potential in the agricultural sector, and closer cooperation among government bodies, business representatives, and other stakeholders is essential to further develop this potential. Azerbaijan's participation in this forum as a partner stems precisely from this approach," Karimov pointed out.

According to him, the sustainable development of the food and agricultural sectors has been identified as a key priority within the strategic agenda leading up to 2028. In this context, it's crucial to consider proposals from business representatives, jointly discuss the challenges faced by entrepreneurs with relevant government agencies, and devise practical mechanisms to address them.

Karimov mentioned that discussions during his recent meetings with various business associations, companies, and representatives of the agricultural sector have once again shown the vast opportunities available for the development of agribusiness in Azerbaijan.

"These meetings demonstrated to me once again that agribusiness in Azerbaijan is a sector with great promise and significant potential for development. There are ample opportunities for us to advance in areas such as production, processing, logistics, exports, technology, innovation, and investment," he emphasized.

The chamber's executive director also said that to achieve greater results in the agricultural sector, existing opportunities must be utilized efficiently, cooperation among business entities strengthened, and the implementation of new investment projects encouraged.

He noted that the 3rd International Agro Business Forum serves as a significant platform for bringing together entrepreneurs, investors, and other stakeholders from various countries and sectors to establish new business connections and discuss joint initiatives.

Karimov announced that AmCham Azerbaijan is ready to contribute to the development of the agricultural sector by leveraging the expertise of its members and the activities of the newly established Food and Agriculture Committee. He stressed the importance of continuing the forum in the future, expanding cooperation among business representatives, and promoting new projects in the agricultural sector.

Proposing to hold the next Agribusiness Forum in Karabakh, he expressed AmCham Azerbaijan's readiness to support this initiative.

"I wish you continued success. I propose holding the next Agribusiness Forum in our beautiful Karabakh lands. As the American Chamber of Commerce, we are ready to provide every kind of support for this," he added.