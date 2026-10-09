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NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S - Q3 2026 Conference Call


2026-10-09 04:01:28
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S – Q3 2026 Conference Call

We expect to release the Q3 2026 interim results of NTG Nordic Transport Group on the evening of November 9, 2026. A webcast and conference call will be held on the morning of November 10, 2026, at 10:00 am CET.

At the call, Group CEO Mathias Jensen-Vinstrup and Group CFO Tinneke Torpe will present the Q3 2026 Interim Financial Report. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.

Date: November 10, 2026
Time: 10:00 am CET

To attend the conference call, please go to: Conference Call – NTG Interim Financial Report Q3 2026 Investors | NTG Nordic Transport Group.

If you wish to ask questions during the conference call, please register through this link : Conference Call Q&A – NTG Interim Financial Report Q3 2026.

We recommend participants to dial in 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

Contacts

Investor Relations
Sebastian Rosborg, tel. +45 42 12 80 99, ...

Best regards,
NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S


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