Luotea Plc Will Publish Its Interim Report Januaryseptember On 28 October 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Luotea PlcInvestor News9 October 2026 at 11:00 a.m.



Luotea Plc will publish its Interim Report January–September on 28 October 2026

Luotea Plc will publish its Interim Report for January–September on Wednesday, 28 October 2026 at 8:00 a.m. Finnish time. After publication, the report will be available on the company's website at

Luotea will host a webcast for analysts, institutional investors and media on Wednesday, 28 October 2026 at 11:00 a.m. Finnish time, where CEO Antti Niitynpää and CFO Mika Stirkkinen will present the Interim Report. The presentation material will be published on the company's website .

The webcast can be followed at:

LUOTEA PLC

Further information:

Antti Niitynpää, CEO,...

Mika Stirkkinen, CFO,...

Luotea IR,...

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Main media



Luotea is a pioneer in facility services, offering comprehensive lifecycle solutions for buildings. We combine energy efficiency with innovative thinking to maximise property value and ensure the best conditions for every user. Our services range from advanced property maintenance, building technology and consultancy to professional cleaning and support. We grow sustainably and profitably, mindful of our impact on buildings, the environment and society. Leading the way, we drive our industry forward and shape a better tomorrow. For us, success is measured in trust – the trust our people, clients and owners have in us.

Luotea operates in Finland and Sweden, with 2025 net sales EUR 346 million and a workforce of approximately 5,000. Luotea is publicly listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.