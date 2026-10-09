Egyptair Moves Passenger Experience Into The AI Era With Sitecore

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With SitecoreAI, Egypt's national carrier is intended to support personalized service, proactive communications, and AI-powered support across multiple digital touchpoints

CAIRO, Egypt, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EgyptAir, Egypt's national airline, has chosen Sitecore 's AI-powered platform to help it transform the digital experiences it delivers to its customers worldwide and support more personalized engagement across channels.

The investment in Sitecore is foundational to EgyptAir's strategy to expand its fleet and to support increased passenger travel to Egypt, as part of a wider push to advance the country's Vision 2030 and grow its tourism sector.

The airline will be using SitecoreAI, a unified, cloud-native digital experience platform (DXP) that integrates artificial intelligence tools, data, and content management to streamline marketing operations in one place. The platform supports omnichannel personalization, enabling brands to plan, create, personalize, and deliver content across digital channels, from the website to the application, and social media. Agentic AI can help the team to generate content, adapt messaging across different languages and channels, and optimize campaign performance.

“We live in a world where our passengers demand real-time information, no matter the channel, and our goal is to ensure that we provide them with this information in a way that feels personal to them,” said Capt. Ahmed Adel, Chairman and CEO of EgyptAir.“SitecoreAI will help us deliver our digital front end, powering the main website, country sites, and app content. We will be, in short, moving the passenger experience into the era of AI, and making their journeys on EgyptAir more enjoyable and engaging.”

The implementation is expected to be led by Arcsen and is part of a wider digital transformation project that the airline has embarked on as it looks to become a pioneer in the wider industry.

“With air travel, experience is everything,” said Dave Tilbury, COO, Sitecore.“We are thrilled to work with EgyptAir to deliver their customers the best that AI-powered digital experiences have to offer – throughout their entire journey. It's a privilege to contribute to such an integral part of their digital strategy and to help them attract so many new passengers to Egypt in support of the country's Vision 2030.”

About EgyptAir:

Founded in May 1932 as the pioneer airline in the Middle East and Africa (and the seventh carrier in the world), EGYPTAIR is the national flag carrier of Egypt. Headquartered at Cairo International Airport, the airline operates scheduled passenger and cargo services to a global network of international and domestic destinations. EGYPTAIR joined Star Alliance on July 17, 2008, connecting passengers to a vast worldwide network of member airlines.

About Sitecore

Sitecore is a global leader in AI-enabled digital experience software. For more than 25 years, Sitecore has helped many of the world's leading brands create, manage, personalize, and deliver digital experiences.

Sitecore's platform helps brands plan, create, personalize, and deliver content and experiences across digital channels. By bringing content, data, personalization, and AI-enabled capabilities together, Sitecore helps marketing and digital teams move faster while creating experiences that are more relevant, connected, and trusted.

Trusted by thousands of global brands and supported by one of the world's largest digital experience communities, Sitecore helps organizations design experiences for the world beyond the website, with the flexibility of customizable SaaS and the scale of a global ecosystem. Discover more at Sitecore.com.

Sitecore is a registered trademark of Sitecore Corporation A/S in the USA and other countries. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective holders.

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