Suominen's Financial Reporting In 2027

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Suominen Corporation's stock exchange release on October 9, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. (EEST)

Suominen Corporation will publish its financial reports in 2027 as follows:

March 2, 2027 – Financial Statements Bulletin for 2026

Week commencing April 5, no later than April 8, 2027 – Annual Report for 2026, including Financial Statements

April 27, 2027 – Interim Report for January–March 2027

August 6, 2027 – Half-Year Financial Report for January–June 2027

November 3, 2027 – Interim Report for January–September 2027

Suominen's Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on April 29, 2027, as a remote meeting. Suominen's Board of Directors will summon the meeting separately at a later date. Instructions and the deadline concerning shareholders' right to submit proposals will be published on the company's website at by December 31, 2026.

SUOMINEN CORPORATION

Corporate Communications

For further information, please contact:

Kimmo Raunio, CFO, tel. +358 10 214 3053

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Main media



About Suominen Corporation

Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen's nonwovens are present in people's daily life worldwide. Suominen's net sales in 2025 were EUR 412.4 million and we have almost 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at.