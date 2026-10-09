A Child's Social Security Benefits Stop At 18 Unless The Family Files This School Form - Here's The Deadline

MENAFN - Kids Aint Cheap) Families receiving Social Security benefits for teenagers approaching age 18 should pay close attention to Form SSA-1372-BK. Eligible full-time high school students may continue receiving monthly benefits after turning 18 if the necessary school attendance paperwork is completed. (Pexels).

For families receiving Social Security benefits for a child, an approaching 18th birthday could mean losing hundreds or even thousands of dollars. However, many parents don't realize those payments may continue if their teenager is still attending high school. The difference often comes down to submitting one important school attendance form before benefits stop. Understanding the Social Security student benefits deadline could help families avoid an unexpected financial setback.

Why Social Security Benefits Usually Stop At 18

Social Security provides monthly benefits to eligible children whose parents are retired, disabled, or deceased. According to AARP's explanation of children's benefits, payments generally stop when a child turns 18 unless an exception applies. Students attending elementary or secondary school full-time may continue qualifying beyond that birthday. Children with qualifying disabilities that began before age 22 may also receive benefits into adulthood. However, remaining enrolled in high school doesn't automatically guarantee uninterrupted payments.

The School Form Families Must Submit

The required document is Form SSA-1372-BK, officially called the Student's Statement Regarding School Attendance. It verifies that an eligible teenager remains enrolled in an approved educational program. The student completes the attendance information, and a school official certifies the enrollment details. Families must then submit the completed documentation to their local Social Security office for processing. As Nolo's explanation of dependent benefits notes, qualifying full-time high school students can continue receiving benefits after turning 18.

The Deadline Families Cannot Afford To Miss

The Social Security Administration generally sends an expiration notice approximately three months before a child's 18th birthday. Families should complete and return Form SSA-1372-BK before the month the student reaches age 18 to help prevent interrupted payments. For example, a teenager turning 18 on December 15, 2026, should have the paperwork submitted before December begins. There is no single nationwide filing date because the Social Security student benefits deadline depends on the student's birthday. Families who miss the deadline should contact Social Security promptly because eligible payments may still be recoverable.

How Much Money Could Families Lose?

The financial consequences of missing the Social Security student benefits deadline can be substantial. Federal statistics published in 2026 show approximately 91,563 student beneficiaries ages 18 and 19 received an average of $1,094.19 monthly in December 2025. Consider a family receiving $1,100 monthly whose teenager remains eligible for another eight months of high school. Continuing those payments could provide $8,800 toward groceries, transportation, utilities, and other necessities. Actual payments vary because benefits depend on the parent's earnings record and applicable family limits.

Not Every Student Qualifies For Extended Payments

The extension generally applies to unmarried students attending elementary or secondary school full-time, including qualifying high school programs. Students ordinarily must attend at least 20 hours weekly, although specific exceptions and school requirements can apply. According to Investopedia's guide to Social Security benefits for minors, dependent children may receive up to 50% of a living parent's qualifying benefit or up to 75% of a deceased parent's benefit, subject to family limits. Attending college after high school does not ordinarily extend these student benefits. Families should also understand that separate disability-related eligibility rules may apply.

A Part-Time Job Could Affect The Payments

Families should also consider whether a teenager's earnings could reduce Social Security student benefits. For 2026, the annual earnings limit for beneficiaries younger than full retirement age is $24,480. Social Security generally withholds $1 in benefits for every $2 earned above the applicable annual limit, although special monthly rules can sometimes matter. A student earning $10,000 annually from a weekend or summer job would remain well below the 2026 annual threshold. Families should report relevant employment changes and ask Social Security how earnings could affect their particular situation.

What Parents Should Do Before The Birthday

Parents should review Social Security correspondence several months before their teenager turns 18. Ask the school counselor or administrative office who can certify Form SSA-1372-BK and how quickly the paperwork can be completed. Keep copies of the signed documents and confirm that Social Security received them. If payments stop unexpectedly, contact the agency promptly to request a review of the student's eligibility. Families should also report graduation, school changes, reduced attendance, or other circumstances that could affect continued payments.

One School Form Could Protect Thousands In Family Income

The Social Security student benefits deadline deserves attention well before a teenager celebrates their 18th birthday. Filing Form SSA-1372-BK on time could preserve monthly payments that help families manage essential expenses. Parents should remember that high school enrollment, attendance requirements, and age restrictions determine whether benefits continue. Taking action early also provides time to correct missing information before payments are interrupted.

Did you know Social Security benefits could continue after age 18, and should schools do more to inform families about this deadline? Share your thoughts and experiences in the comments.