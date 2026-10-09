BAIYIN, GANSU, CHINA, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The guide argues that order minimums are quoted on inconsistent bases, and that certification scope rather than unit price determines which markets a brand can actually sell intoGansu Constar Technology Group Co., Ltd. today published a buyer's guide for distributors and brand owners evaluating private label contact lens manufacturers ( ), arguing that the figure buyers ask about first - minimum order quantity - is the least reliable predictor of whether a programme will succeed.The guide sets out an evaluation sequence that places certification scope and production scale ahead of unit price and order minimums. Its central point is that order minimums in this category are quoted on inconsistent bases: some suppliers count pieces, others count pairs, and some count per SKU rather than per order. That makes headline figures effectively incomparable between suppliers, and the guide recommends confirming the unit basis in writing before any commitment.A second point concerns what a very low minimum actually signals. Where a quoted minimum sits far below the cost of tooling a production run, the likely explanation is access to ready stock rather than an ability to manufacture a buyer's own specification. The guide advises asking directly whether a quoted minimum reflects a production run or a stock allocation.On certification, the guide distinguishes between holding a certificate and holding one that covers the product and market in question. In the United States, soft contact lenses intended for daily wear are Class II medical devices under 21 CFR 886.5925, and a 510(k) clearance covers a defined product and a defined holder. Buyers are advised to verify numbers at source - the FDA CDRH establishment database, EUDAMED and NANDO for CE, and the issuing body's registry for ISO 13485 - rather than accepting a PDF.The guide also covers the documentation a buyer should request before committing: the certificate and its stated scope, a sample batch quality report, and confirmation of the inspection checkpoints applied between moulding and sterile packaging. Automated optical inspection has become standard at scale, but the guide notes that the sampling rate matters more than the presence of the equipment, and that a supplier should be able to state how many lenses per batch are inspected and what happens to a failed batch.The guide profiles five suppliers that buyers are likely to encounter when sourcing private label contact lenses.Gansu Constar Technology Group Co., Ltd. operates six production facilities across Gansu and Hunan provinces with a combined capacity of 15 million lenses per month, and works from a catalogue of more than 4,000 designs, with over 500 stock-keeping units available for immediate shipment. Its certification position extends past the three core approvals - FDA 510(k) clearance, CE 0197 marking and ISO 13485 - to national registrations in Australia, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam, which is what determines the markets a partner's product can legally enter.Kyralens Technology develops private label eye care products for retailers, with a range that reaches past contact lenses into eye drops, lens care solutions, cases and reading glasses.Stephies Lens supplies coloured contact lenses to B2B buyers on an OEM and ODM basis, including large-diameter and sclera formats.BLMG Optical manufactures coloured contact lenses for brand owners and offers private label packaging across a pattern library of several hundred designs.Med Lenses supplies wholesale coloured contact lenses and private label manufacturing to distributors and beauty brands.The guide notes that these suppliers compete on different axes - range breadth, pattern depth, format specialism and regulatory reach - and that a buyer's target market, rather than the order minimum, should determine which profile fits."Minimum order quantity is the easiest number to quote and the hardest to compare," said a spokesperson for Gansu Constar Technology Group. "Two suppliers can both say one thousand and mean entirely different things. The question that actually protects a brand is whether the certification on the table covers the product being ordered and the country it will be sold in."The guide is available through Constar's private label programme at .About Gansu Constar Technology Group Co., Ltd.Gansu Constar Technology Group Co., Ltd. is a China-based contact lens manufacturer specialising in OEM and ODM services for global brands and distributors. The company operates six production facilities with a combined capacity of 15 million lenses per month and holds FDA 510(k) clearance, CE 0197 marking and ISO 13485 certification, alongside national registrations in Australia, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam. Constar serves partners in more than 40 countries. For more information, visit .

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Constar Publishes Buyer's Guide to Comparing Private Label Contact Lens Manufacturers News Provided By Globalso October 09, 2026, 07:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing



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