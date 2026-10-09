Why Garden Hoses Should Be Drained Before Cold Weather

MENAFN - Frugal Gardening) Water left inside garden hoses can freeze, expand, and damage hoses or outdoor plumbing. Disconnecting, draining, and storing hoses before cold weather arrives can help prevent costly repairs. Elina Volkova/Pexels

When temperatures start dropping, most gardeners focus on protecting their plants, covering delicate shrubs, and putting away gardening tools. However, there's one simple fall maintenance task that's easy to overlook: draining your garden hose. Leaving water trapped inside a hose during freezing weather can damage the hose itself and potentially contribute to expensive plumbing problems.

The good news is that winterizing garden hoses doesn't require special equipment, expensive supplies, or much time. According to the American Red Cross, homeowners should disconnect, drain, and store outdoor hoses before cold weather arrives to help protect their plumbing. Here's why this small chore matters and how to do it correctly.

Freezing Water Can Split Your Garden Hose

Water behaves differently from many other liquids because it expands when it freezes. When temperatures fall below 32 degrees Fahrenheit, water trapped inside a garden hose can turn to ice and create pressure against the hose's interior walls. Depending on the material, condition, and amount of trapped water, that pressure may cause cracks, splits, or damage to the hose fittings. The Oregon State University explains that draining hoses before freezing weather helps prevent damage caused by expanding ice. Even a small split can turn into a frustrating leak when you reconnect the hose for spring planting.

Leaving a Hose Attached Can Damage Outdoor Faucets

A damaged garden hose is inconvenient, but the bigger concern is what can happen to the outdoor faucet connected to your home's plumbing. When a hose remains attached during freezing weather, trapped water can interfere with proper drainage and increase the risk of freezing inside the faucet assembly. In some situations, freezing water can damage the faucet or connected pipes, potentially causing leaks that aren't immediately visible. The University of Nebraska–Lincoln recommends disconnecting garden hoses and draining water from lines supplying outdoor faucets whenever practical. Repairing a cracked hose is relatively simple, but discovering a damaged pipe inside an exterior wall can become a much more expensive problem.

Draining a Hose Is Easier Than You Might Think

Properly winterizing garden hoses begins with turning off the outdoor faucet and disconnecting the hose completely. Hold one end of the hose near the ground and gradually lift sections of the remaining hose to encourage trapped water to flow toward the open end. Continue working along its length until water stops draining, paying special attention to bends and low spots where water may collect. The Oregon State University suggests running the hose over an elevated surface so gravity can help empty any remaining water. Once drained, loosely coil the hose without creating sharp bends that could weaken the material during storage.

Your Hose Reel Might Be Hiding Trapped Water

Garden hose reels make watering more convenient, but they can also make it harder to recognize how much water remains inside a hose. A tightly wound hose may contain several low spots where water collects, even after the faucet has been turned off. If you use a portable reel, disconnect the hose from the water supply and unwind enough of it to drain each section thoroughly. For wall-mounted reels, follow the manufacturer's winter storage instructions because some models contain internal connections or components that also need draining. Taking a few extra minutes to empty the entire system can help prevent unpleasant surprises when you start watering again in spring.

Don't Forget Soaker Hoses and Drip Irrigation Systems

Traditional garden hoses aren't the only watering equipment vulnerable to freezing temperatures. Soaker hoses, drip irrigation tubing, timers, pressure regulators, and plastic connectors may also retain water that can freeze and damage their components. According to Iowa State University, gardeners should drain drip irrigation systems before winter and remove components such as pressure regulators and backflow preventers for indoor storage. Some systems require removing end caps and lifting sections of tubing to release water trapped in low areas. Protecting these smaller parts can save money by reducing the need to replace damaged fittings and irrigation equipment when the next growing season begins.

Where You Store Your Hose Matters, Too

Once your hose is completely drained, storing it properly can help extend its useful life. Although some hoses can remain outdoors after being emptied, repeated exposure to sunlight, temperature changes, and harsh weather can gradually weaken their materials. Oregon State University notes that outdoor temperature fluctuations can accelerate hose aging, even when the hose has been drained. A garage, shed, or other protected storage area is generally a better choice than leaving a hose exposed throughout winter. Hang the hose in loose loops on a wide holder or store it on a reel to help prevent kinks and unnecessary stress.

Winterizing Outdoor Faucets Adds Another Layer of Protection

Disconnecting and draining your hose is important, but homeowners in colder climates should also consider the outdoor faucet itself. Some homes have interior shutoff valves that allow the water supply to exterior faucets to be turned off before freezing weather arrives. The American Red Cross recommends closing these interior valves and opening the outdoor faucets to drain remaining water where that plumbing arrangement is available. Frost-free faucets offer additional protection when properly installed, but attached hoses can interfere with their ability to drain as designed. If you're unsure how your outdoor plumbing works, checking with a licensed plumber can help you avoid mistakes that might cause damage.

Five Minutes of Fall Maintenance Can Save You Money in Spring

It's easy to postpone outdoor chores when the garden is winding down, but winterizing garden hoses is one task worth completing before the first hard freeze. A few minutes spent disconnecting, draining, and storing watering equipment can help prevent cracked hoses, damaged fittings, and potentially costly plumbing repairs. Gardeners in warmer regions shouldn't ignore this advice either, since an unexpected overnight freeze can still damage equipment left outside. Add hose drainage to your annual fall gardening checklist alongside cleaning tools, protecting vulnerable plants, and preparing irrigation systems for winter.

Do you drain and store your garden hoses every fall, or have you ever discovered a cracked hose or damaged outdoor faucet after freezing weather? Share your experience in the comments.