Another Case Filed Against Hanumangarh MLA Complaint Alleges Threat By Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Member 'Harry Boxer'

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Oct 9 (IANS) Another case has been registered against independent MLA Ganeshraj Bansal of Hanumangarh, following a complaint alleging that a threat was issued to a man through a person identified as 'Harry Boxer', who is described as being associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

The Junction Police registered the case on the basis of a complaint filed by Richhpal Kharra and forwarded the matter to the Criminal Investigation Department–Crime Branch (CID-CB) for further investigation.

According to police sources, the complainant alleged that the threat stemmed from an ongoing dispute with the MLA.

The allegations have not yet been established, and the identity of the caller and authenticity of the audio recording remain subject to investigation.

According to the complaint, Kharra received a threatening WhatsApp call from a person who identified himself as 'Harry Boxer'.

The caller allegedly told him to stop pursuing his dispute with Ganeshraj Bansal, claiming that the MLA was“our man”. The caller reportedly threatened to shoot the complainant if he did not back down.

Following the complaint, the police registered a case and initiated the process of investigation. Police sources also indicated that an audio clip circulating on social media attributed to the alleged caller contains serious allegations against a police officer. However, the identity of the person heard in the recording, its authenticity and the circumstances surrounding the alleged threat will need to be verified by investigators.

The newly registered case has been transferred to the CID-CB, which will examine the alleged threatening call, the viral audio clip and the claims made in the complaint.

Investigators will seek to establish who made the call, whether the audio recording is genuine and whether anyone else was involved in issuing or facilitating the alleged threat.

The allegations against the MLA remain unproven at this stage. The latest case comes amid several legal proceedings involving Ganeshraj Bansal. According to the available account, four cases have been registered against him since September 17.

Two of these cases concerned alleged irregularities in plot allotments dating back to 2003. Both matters were subsequently dismissed by the High Court, according to the report.

Another case was filed on September 29 by advocate Harbansh Singh Chandi, involving allegations of attempted land grabbing and assault.

The High Court has reportedly stayed the arrest of the accused in that matter. The latest case involving the alleged threat is now under CID-CB investigation.

Last month, Bansal was granted bail in a case dating back nearly 23 years involving the alleged fraudulent issuance of two land leases.

After completing four days of police remand, the CID-CB produced the MLA before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court.

The investigating agency sought a further seven days of remand for questioning, but the court rejected the request and sent him to judicial custody.

Bansal subsequently applied for bail before the CJM court, which rejected his plea.

He then approached the District and Sessions Court, which granted him bail.

With the latest complaint now referred to the CID-CB, the investigation will focus on establishing the facts surrounding the alleged threat and determining whether the claims made by the complainant are supported by evidence.