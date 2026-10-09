Mcdonald's Vs. Taco Bell: We Compared What $20 Actually Buys At Each Chain
|Comparison
|McDonald's
|Taco Bell
|Deal
|$5 McValue Meal
|$5 Classic Luxe Box
|Number of meals for $20
|4
|4
|Main savory items
|4 sandwiches + 16 nuggets
|4 burritos + 4 tacos
|Sides
|4 small fries
|4 Cinnamon Twists
|Drinks
|4 small drinks
|4 medium drinks
|Total before tax
|$20
|$20
Both chains can provide four complete meals for $20 at participating locations, but the food is different enough that the best choice depends on your appetite. McDonald's gives customers sandwiches, chicken nuggets, and fries, while Taco Bell offers burritos, tacos, and a sweet side. Taco Bell provides medium drinks in its advertised Classic Luxe Box, compared with the small drinks included in McDonald's value meal. Neither chain automatically wins on quantity or value without comparing portion sizes, prices, and what diners actually want to eat.The McDonald's App Can Change the Final Price
McDonald's has another potential advantage through its mobile app and rewards program. Customers can access participating restaurant offers, earn rewards points on qualifying purchases, and redeem available rewards for eligible food items. However, shoppers shouldn't assume they can combine every coupon, reward, and value meal in one transaction. App promotions have their own eligibility requirements and restrictions, and an advertised free item may require a qualifying purchase. The smartest approach is to check the app before ordering and compare the discounted cart total with the price of the regular McValue meal.Taco Bell's Customizable Boxes Offer More Flexibility
Taco Bell's Build Your Own Luxe Cravings Box offers a different kind of value. Instead of accepting a fixed combination, customers can select from eligible specialty items, tacos or burritos, sides, and a medium drink. Options may include a Crunchwrap Supreme, Chalupa Supreme, Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, Cheesy Bean and Rice Burrito, or Spicy Potato Soft Taco, depending on the category. One current online listing shows the customizable box at $7.69, meaning two would cost $15.38 before tax and any upgrades. That leaves $4.62 of a $20 budget, but customers should compare the final cost against the fixed-price Classic Luxe Box before assuming customization is worth paying extra for.Watch for These Hidden Budget Busters
Even a carefully planned $20 order can become more expensive once upgrades and additional charges enter the picture. Choosing a larger drink, substituting a premium item, adding extra meat, or selecting delivery instead of pickup can change the final price substantially. Taco Bell notes that its menu prices and participation vary by restaurant, while McDonald's similarly warns that pricing and availability depend on location. Sales tax is another consideration because a $20 subtotal won't necessarily produce a $20 final bill. If $20 is an absolute spending limit, aim for a lower subtotal so the final charge doesn't exceed the cash you have available.The Verdict: McDonald's for Classic Meals, Taco Bell for Variety
Both restaurants offer ways to make $20 cover more than one or two expensive combo meals. McDonald's has a strong option with its advertised $5 meal deal, particularly for customers who want burgers or chicken sandwiches, nuggets, fries, and drinks together. Taco Bell competes with its Classic Luxe Box and customizable value offerings, which can be appealing to shoppers who prefer tacos, burritos, and more flexibility. The biggest difference isn't necessarily the amount of money spent but the mix of food you receive for that money. Before your next drive-thru visit, check both restaurants' local menus and compare the complete order rather than assuming one chain is always cheaper.
If you had just $20 to spend on fast food, would you choose McDonald's or Taco Bell?What To Read Next
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