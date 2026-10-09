Mcdonald's Vs. Taco Bell: We Compared What $20 Actually Buys At Each Chain

(MENAFN- Grocery Coupon Guide) The iconic yellow golden arches sculpture stands outdoors against a natural backdrop. Evaluating purchasing power at popular fast-food drive-thrus shows how far your money goes when comparing meal costs between major competitors. Pexels. Twenty dollars doesn't go nearly as far at the drive-thru as it once did, especially when ordering traditional combo meals. But McDonald's and Taco Bell both offer discounted meals that can make a $20 budget stretch surprisingly far. McDonald's has expanded its McValue offerings, while Taco Bell continues to compete with value-menu items and bundled Cravings Boxes. The question is whether you're better off buying several smaller items or choosing complete meals that include drinks and sides. We compared advertised menu deals at both chains to see what $20 can actually buy, where the savings are strongest, and which restaurant gives customers more flexibility. For this comparison, we're using published U.S. menu prices and offers rather than claiming to have purchased food at individual restaurants. Prices vary by location, and the $20 limit is before tax, delivery fees, and optional upgrades. What $20 Buys at McDonald's With Its Meal Deals McDonald's offers a straightforward way to stretch $20 through its McValue meal deals. The chain currently advertises lunch and dinner meals starting at $5, featuring a McDouble or McChicken, four-piece Chicken McNuggets, small fries, and a small soft drink. At that advertised starting price, $20 buys four complete meals containing four sandwiches, 16 nuggets, four small fries, and four drinks. That's a practical option for a family of four, or for several people splitting the cost of lunch, because everyone receives an individual meal. However, the $5 price is a starting price at participating locations, so shoppers should confirm that their restaurant offers the deal before assuming four meals will fit the budget. McDonald's Under-$3 Menu Offers Another Approach Customers who don't want complete meals can also build their own orders using McDonald's Under $3 Menu. The chain lists McDoubles, McChicken sandwiches, four-piece McNuggets, small fries, and medium soft drinks among its lunch and dinner value selections. If a participating restaurant prices the items at $3 each, six selections would cost $18, leaving $2 before tax. Actual prices may be lower for certain items, potentially allowing customers to add something else without exceeding their budget. This approach works best when you're interested in particular sandwiches or sides rather than paying for drinks and extras you don't want. What $20 Buys at Taco Bell With Its Cravings Boxes Taco Bell's Luxe Cravings Boxes provide another way to buy complete meals without spending $10 or more per person. The chain lists a Classic Luxe Box at a $5 advertised price, including a Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, Crunchy Taco, Cinnamon Twists, and a medium fountain drink. At that price, $20 buys four boxes containing eight savory items, four orders of Cinnamon Twists, and four drinks. The $7 Supreme Luxe Box is another option, offering a Chicken Chalupa Supreme, Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, Crunchy Taco, Cinnamon Twists, and a medium drink. Two $7 boxes would cost $14, leaving $6 for another value-menu item or side, although exact prices and availability depend on the restaurant. Taco Bell's Value Menu Lets You Build a Bigger Mix Taco Bell also maintains a Luxe Value Menu that lets customers combine individual tacos, burritos, and other inexpensive items. This can be a better strategy when you want more savory food and don't need a drink or dessert with every order. For example, a shopper could choose several Cheesy Bean and Rice Burritos, Spicy Potato Soft Tacos, and Cheesy Double Beef Burritos instead of buying two standard combos. Because menu prices vary by location, the number of items that fit into $20 depends on the restaurant's posted prices. The financial advantage is flexibility: you can direct more of your budget toward the foods you'll actually eat instead of paying for predetermined extras. The $20 Comparison: Which Chain Gives You More? Here's how the advertised meal deals compare when both restaurants offer their lowest listed promotional prices.

Comparison McDonald's Taco Bell Deal $5 McValue Meal $5 Classic Luxe Box Number of meals for $20 4 4 Main savory items 4 sandwiches + 16 nuggets 4 burritos + 4 tacos Sides 4 small fries 4 Cinnamon Twists Drinks 4 small drinks 4 medium drinks Total before tax $20 $20

Both chains can provide four complete meals for $20 at participating locations, but the food is different enough that the best choice depends on your appetite. McDonald's gives customers sandwiches, chicken nuggets, and fries, while Taco Bell offers burritos, tacos, and a sweet side. Taco Bell provides medium drinks in its advertised Classic Luxe Box, compared with the small drinks included in McDonald's value meal. Neither chain automatically wins on quantity or value without comparing portion sizes, prices, and what diners actually want to eat.

The McDonald's App Can Change the Final Price

McDonald's has another potential advantage through its mobile app and rewards program. Customers can access participating restaurant offers, earn rewards points on qualifying purchases, and redeem available rewards for eligible food items. However, shoppers shouldn't assume they can combine every coupon, reward, and value meal in one transaction. App promotions have their own eligibility requirements and restrictions, and an advertised free item may require a qualifying purchase. The smartest approach is to check the app before ordering and compare the discounted cart total with the price of the regular McValue meal.

Taco Bell's Customizable Boxes Offer More Flexibility

Taco Bell's Build Your Own Luxe Cravings Box offers a different kind of value. Instead of accepting a fixed combination, customers can select from eligible specialty items, tacos or burritos, sides, and a medium drink. Options may include a Crunchwrap Supreme, Chalupa Supreme, Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, Cheesy Bean and Rice Burrito, or Spicy Potato Soft Taco, depending on the category. One current online listing shows the customizable box at $7.69, meaning two would cost $15.38 before tax and any upgrades. That leaves $4.62 of a $20 budget, but customers should compare the final cost against the fixed-price Classic Luxe Box before assuming customization is worth paying extra for.

Watch for These Hidden Budget Busters

Even a carefully planned $20 order can become more expensive once upgrades and additional charges enter the picture. Choosing a larger drink, substituting a premium item, adding extra meat, or selecting delivery instead of pickup can change the final price substantially. Taco Bell notes that its menu prices and participation vary by restaurant, while McDonald's similarly warns that pricing and availability depend on location. Sales tax is another consideration because a $20 subtotal won't necessarily produce a $20 final bill. If $20 is an absolute spending limit, aim for a lower subtotal so the final charge doesn't exceed the cash you have available.

The Verdict: McDonald's for Classic Meals, Taco Bell for Variety

Both restaurants offer ways to make $20 cover more than one or two expensive combo meals. McDonald's has a strong option with its advertised $5 meal deal, particularly for customers who want burgers or chicken sandwiches, nuggets, fries, and drinks together. Taco Bell competes with its Classic Luxe Box and customizable value offerings, which can be appealing to shoppers who prefer tacos, burritos, and more flexibility. The biggest difference isn't necessarily the amount of money spent but the mix of food you receive for that money. Before your next drive-thru visit, check both restaurants' local menus and compare the complete order rather than assuming one chain is always cheaper.

If you had just $20 to spend on fast food, would you choose McDonald's or Taco Bell?

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