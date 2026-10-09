Delhi CJP Protest On October 10: Why Trains And Metro Services May Be Hit, What Commuters Must Know

Delhi is on high alert ahead of CJP protest on October 10. Railway officials said over 5,000 passengers missed trains because of restrictions on routes leading to New Delhi railway station. Police asked DMRC to shut 57 metro stations temporarily.

The CJP has announced a protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10, with participants expected to seek the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar among other demands.

The planned demonstration comes amid allegations of irregularities in the preparation and revision of electoral rolls. Kumar has faced accusations of voter-list tampering under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise and of bypassing his two colleagues to alter Form 6, an important document used to register as a voter.

According to sources, permission for the proposed protest had not been granted at the time of reporting. Nevertheless, the authorities have stepped up preparations to prevent any law-and-order problems.

The heightened security is also intended to manage potential gatherings linked to calls circulating on social media. Security agencies are monitoring these messages to assess the possibility of large crowds or clashes.

The security measures have created difficulties for railway passengers, particularly those travelling through New Delhi railway station.

Railway officials said more than 5,000 passengers missed their trains because restrictions on roads leading to the station prevented them from arriving in time. The disruption has affected people trying to begin their journeys as well as those relying on rail connections through the capital.

Around 5,000 passengers missed their trains today due to the protest and heavy traffic jams in and around New Delhi after 12 PM. Several passengers could not reach railway stations on time, while IRCTC group bookings were also cancelled. The protest and traffic disruptions caused significant inconvenience to passengers: Railway sources

- IANS (@ians_india) October 8, 2026

Several trains scheduled to reach New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations have also been cancelled from their originating stations. This means some passengers travelling towards Delhi may face disruption even before reaching the city.

The cancellations and access restrictions have increased problems for commuters.

Passengers travelling to or through Delhi should check their train's running status and any cancellation notices before leaving home. They should also allow extra time for reaching railway stations, as access routes and traffic arrangements may change according to the security situation.

Delhi Police has requested DMRC to close 57 metro stations from 9 pm on October 9 until October 10, the day of the planned protest.

In a letter dated Thursday, Joint Commissioner of Police (Transport Range) Rajneesh Gupta said the restrictions were being considered because of the likelihood of unruly crowds moving towards sensitive locations.

Delhi Police requests DMRC to shut 57 metro stations.

In a letter, Joint Commissioner of Police (Transport Range) Rajneesh Gupta, said, "In view of the proposed protests at Jantar Mantar and other locations in New Delhi District on 10.10.2026, and likelihood of unruly mob movement towards sensitive locations, frequency of Metro trains passing through the following Metro stations may be reduced and their entry/exit gates may be closed from 09:00 PM on 09.10.2026, continuing on 10.10.2026 till the situation normalizes:"

- Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 9, 2026

The police have also indicated that the frequency of metro trains passing through the affected stations may be reduced on October 10, depending on the prevailing situation.

The proposed restrictions cover several important stations and interchange points across Delhi. These include Janpath, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, Barakhamba Road, Supreme Court, Indraprastha, Kashmere Gate, Chandni Chowk, INA, Hauz Khas, Azadpur, Jamia Millia Islamia, Shaheen Bagh, Welcome and Rohini West.

The list includes stations used by office workers, shoppers, students and people travelling between different parts of the city. Any closure or reduction in train frequency could therefore affect journeys well beyond the immediate protest site.

The police request for closures at all 57 stations is yet to be confirmed. Commuters are advised to check official DMRC announcements for the final list of affected stations, timings and service changes.

According to sources, around 23,000 security personnel are expected to be deployed across the national capital between October 8 and 12.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has provided the Delhi Police with additional companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) to strengthen security arrangements ahead of the protest and other possible gatherings.

The New Delhi area is expected to see extensive security deployment on October 10. The arrangements include multiple layers of barricading, CCTV surveillance and cameras equipped with Facial Recognition Systems (FRS) to monitor movement.

Police will maintain a strict watch at Delhi's borders, railway stations and bus terminals. Authorities are also monitoring the possibility of individuals with criminal intentions entering protest gatherings while posing as demonstrators, sources said.

Ahead of CJP's protest, neighbouring states, particularly Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, have also been alerted. Officials have been directed to keep additional vigil in view of calls for protests and gatherings around October 10.

Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) is in force, and gatherings that violate the restrictions will not be allowed. Depending on the situation, the police may also regulate access to metro stations and markets in the New Delhi area.

The deployment is intended to prevent clashes, control crowd movement and respond quickly to any security incident.

People planning to travel within Delhi on October 10 should be prepared for possible delays, diversions and restrictions around sensitive locations.

Railway passengers should confirm whether their trains are operating and check the latest information about station access. Those travelling to New Delhi railway station should allow additional time to account for barricades and traffic restrictions.

Metro users should verify the status of their intended stations through official DMRC updates before setting out. If a station is closed or services are reduced, commuters may need to change their route or use another available mode of transport.

People travelling by road should also expect possible checks and diversions, particularly near railway stations, bus terminals and the New Delhi area. Visitors heading to markets or public places in areas affected by the security arrangements should check for local restrictions.

As conditions may change during the day, information shared on social media should be checked for official announcements before making travel decisions.

The planned CJP demonstration comes amid wider condemnation from opposition parties against the Election Commission.

Over the past few days, Congress president and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has held meetings with opposition MPs. On October 7, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and several other opposition leaders moved towards Jantar Mantar to protest against the Election Commission after a lunch meeting hosted by Kharge.

Police detained several leaders during the demonstration. They were released around two hours later.

On October 8, Kharge hosted opposition MPs for another lunch meeting at Moets in Connaught Place. The consecutive meetings fuelled discussion about the opposition's next steps on electoral-roll issues and its criticism of the Election Commission.

These developments form part of the wider political backdrop to the planned October 10 protest.

Nevertheless, the railway disruption and proposed metro restrictions stem from the security arrangements for the demonstration and the authorities' assessment of potential crowd movement.

Transport situation on October 10 in Delhi will depend on the final security arrangements and any changes made by the police or transport authorities.

The key concerns for the public are access to railway stations, the operating status of trains and metro services and possible road restrictions around sensitive locations. With thousands of passengers already reported to have missed trains, commuters should not assume that their usual route will remain unaffected.

Authorities are monitoring developments ahead of the protest, while security personnel are expected to remain deployed across the capital through October 12. The scale of disruption will depend on how the situation develops and whether additional restrictions become necessary.

Passengers should check official railway and DMRC updates before travelling, allow extra time for their journeys and follow instructions issued by the authorities.

(With inputs from agencies)