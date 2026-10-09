Uttarakhand Dairy Farmers: New Government Programme Targets 2 Lakh Farmers With Income Boost

Uttarakhand is preparing to launch a special programme to strengthen small and marginal dairy farmers, improve milk production and increase their earnings. The initiative aims to benefit more than 2 lakh dairy farmers across the state by improving livestock services, expanding market access and introducing technology-driven solutions.

The state government has prepared the programme's action plan at the administrative level. A meeting to discuss its implementation was held this week under the chairmanship of Dr BVRC Purushottam, Secretary of the Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Department. The Gates Foundation will provide financial support, while GDI Partners will offer advisory assistance.

Uttarakhand Dairy Programme to Focus on Milk Production

The initiative will prioritise better livestock breeding, nutrition and animal healthcare to improve milk productivity. The government plans to expand the use of Artificial Insemination (AI) and Embryo Transfer (ET) technologies to improve breeding practices.

Strengthening dairy cooperatives, animal nutrition services and veterinary healthcare will also be important components. The programme will focus on improving Aanchal's cooperative societies and marketing systems to help farmers connect with buyers more effectively.

Mini Feed Mills to Improve Cattle Nutrition

The establishment of mini feed mills is another key feature of the programme. These facilities are expected to support the production of balanced animal feed, helping improve livestock nutrition and potentially increase milk yields.

The government also plans to improve access to veterinary services and expand cooperative milk collection and processing networks. Better infrastructure and market connections are intended to help dairy farmers sell their produce more efficiently.

Over 2 Lakh Dairy Farmers to Benefit

The programme aims to reach more than 2 lakh dairy farmers, with particular attention to small and marginal livestock owners. Support will cover breeding techniques, animal nutrition, healthcare and access to markets.

Beyond increasing milk production, the initiative seeks to strengthen the dairy value chain, connecting farmers with services and buyers to create better opportunities for income growth.

Technology-Based Dairy Services for Farmers

Technology will play an important role in delivering dairy services. Plans include providing animal health advisories, pregnancy detection kits and affordable Artificial Insemination services.

These measures are intended to make essential livestock services more accessible, helping farmers obtain timely information and improve breeding and animal management practices.

Gates Foundation to Provide Financial Support

The Gates Foundation will provide financial assistance for the programme, while GDI Partners will contribute advisory support.

Officials attending the planning meeting included Animal Husbandry Director Dr Uday Shankar, Dairy Development Director Ila Giri, Livestock Development Board CEO Dr Rakesh Singh Negi, and Gates Foundation representatives Nidhi Jain and Priyanka Kakadu.

The initiative seeks to build a stronger dairy ecosystem in Uttarakhand by combining improved livestock care, modern breeding technologies, better nutrition and expanded market access for farmers.