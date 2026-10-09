7 Black Supporting And Sidekick Comic Characters Who Don't Get Enough Attention

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Some of the most beloved Black comic book characters began as supporting cast members or sidekicks. Household-name characters like Storm, Black Panther, Blade, Jim Rhodes, John Stewart, and Sam Wilson all began as supporting, minor, or sidekick comic characters. They were Black supporting figures who stood beside bigger heroes, often without receiving the spotlight they deserved at the time.

While those characters are now household names, there are new generations of Black supporting and sidekick characters who rarely get as much attention. Characters like Aqualad and The Signal have rich stories, emotional depth, and cultural significance, yet they rarely get the same fan attention as leading heroes.

And with Marvel and DC frequently canceling series starring Black lead characters, it's even more important for new and casual fans to appreciate the incredible supporting heroes who keep these universes vibrant.

Below are ten Black supporting comic characters who deserve more recognition for their contributions, arcs, and impact.

Kaldur'ahm is the name of the Aqualad character who made his debut on the 2010s cartoon Young Justice. Kaldur'ahm is the son of Black Manta and a woman from Atlantis. Sidekick comic characters usually need conflict and tension to stand out, so Kaldur'ahm strives to become Aquaman's sidekick. Kaldur'ahm matures into a responsible team member, also becoming team leader.

The DC Comics version of Aqualad first appeared in Brightest Day #4 in 2010, quickly becoming one of DC's most compelling young heroes. As the son of Black Manta, he carries the weight of villainy in his lineage while forging his own heroic path. His water‐based powers, leadership skills, and emotional maturity made him a standout young hero.

Like X-23 sharing the Wolverine name at Marvel, Hyde sometimes calls himself Aquaman, sharing the name with Arthur Curry.

Despite his importance to Aquaman's mythos, Aqualad rarely gets the spotlight he deserves in the comics.

Duke Thomas debuted in Batman #21 in 2014. Young Thomas loses his parents in the chaos of a Smilex gas attack in Gotham. Thomas, now in foster care, would later help organize the formation of a young vigilante force in 2015's We Are Robin comic. After acceptance from Alfred and the Bat-Family, Thomas begins training under Bruce Wayne.

Thomas is a metahuman and has precognition and light-manipulation powers. Since Batman usually operates at night, Duke became The Signal, one of Batman's most unique protégés. Unlike other Bat‐family members who operate at night, Duke works during the day. He uses his metahuman light‐based powers to detect danger and analyze combat patterns.

Despite being one of the freshest and most innovative sidekick comic characters in Gotham, The Signal often gets overshadowed by more established sidekicks. It is hard for him to stand out when there are so many Robins and other Bat-Family members. He deserves far more recognition as a modern, powerful, and culturally relevant Black hero in the Bat‐family.

Batman & the Signal is a 160-page collection of the three-issue 2018 series as well as some tie-in issues. Buy it now on Amazon for only $11.49.

Moon Girl first appeared in Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur #1 in 2015. Lunella Lafayette is a 9-year-old genius with the partial genetics of an Inhuman. Her classmates call her“Moon Girl” because her mind is always elsewhere, thinking. She is technically the smartest character in the Marvel Universe, smarter than Reed Richards or Tony Stark.

Lunella is a brilliant child hero who uses her intellect to solve problems others can't. As her Inhuman genes activate, she befriends a red dinosaur, Devil Dinosaur. She can telepathically communicate with it, and even swap minds with it. Moon-Girl and Devil Dinosaur recently had their own cartoon, which only saw middling success.

Despite her genius and her animated series, Moon Girl still doesn't get the widespread fan attention she deserves. She's a shining example of representation done right: confident, curious, and unapologetically brilliant.

Eli Bradley debuted in Young Avengers #1 in 2005 as the second canonical Patriot character. He is the grandson of Isaiah Bradley, the first Black Captain America. After Eli gets a blood transfusion from his grandfather, he receives all of the powers of Captain America. Eli also develops a healing factor and nearly bulletproof skin.

Disney tried to slowly introduce Eli in the MCU. A teen version of Eli was on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Disney+ show. Eli was allegedly going to appear in 2018's Black Panther, but that didn't happen either. Since the Young Avengers initiative, led by the MCU Kamala Khan, probably won't happen now, it is uncertain when we will see the MCU Eli Bradley again.

His leadership in the Young Avengers comic made him a standout character. Still, Marvel has rarely given Eli the long‐term development he needs to become a breakout character.

Sojourner Mullein debuted in Far Sector #1 in 2019, in a story by sci-fi author N.K. Jemisin. She is a former NYPD cop who was personally recruited by a Guardian of Oa to become a Green Lantern. She is put in charge of a sector of space with no designation, so she calls it the“Far Sector.” Mullein is the first Black female Green Lantern. She is also the protagonist in Absolute Green Lantern.

As a former soldier and police officer, Mullein brings a grounded, introspective perspective to the Green Lantern Corps. Her solo series explores political unrest, identity, and justice in a distant sector of space, showcasing her intelligence, empathy, and strength. Despite critical acclaim, Jo remains under‐recognized compared to other Lanterns.

Unfortunately, there are like eight human Green Lanterns vying for the attention of fans. These include Jessica Cruz, the first Latina Lantern, and Simon Baz, the first Muslim Lantern. DC must do more to elevate Mullein's status.

The first Batwing of Africa was Congolese cop David Zavimbe. Luke Fox, the son of Lucius Fox, first appeared in Batwing #19 in 2013, taking over the mantle as a high‐tech hero operating within the Bat‐family. Batwing is basically a superhero with the hybrid abilities of the Bat-Suit and the Iron Man suit.

Batman blends intelligence, athleticism, and cutting‐edge technology to fight crime. His stories explore privilege, responsibility, and the pressure of living up to a family legacy. Despite his potential, Luke's series was canceled, and he now often appears only sporadically.

Tamara Fox debuted in Batman: Family #1 in 2002 as another member of the Fox family. While not a traditional superhero, she plays a vital supporting role in Gotham's tech and business landscape. After a kidnapping by the League of Assassins, she learns that Tim Drake was Robin and about the extensive Bat-Family after the“death” of Batman.

She and Tim also try to establish a global organization for at-risk youth. Tamara became part of many adventures with Tim Drake, much to the disapproval of her father, Lucius. After a short romance, Tamara has rarely been seen in the comics since 2009. Tim Drake has been officially bisexual in DC Comics since 2021.

Tamara's brothers, Luke and Jace Fox, both got series as derivative Batmen, Batwing and I Am Batman, respectively. It feels like lost creative potential for DC not to recreate Tamara as a contemporary of Lucius or give her a new modern mandate as a DC character. Tamara should be more than a failure as a Black supporting character and quasi-love interest for Tim Drake.

Black supporting characters and sidekicks have shaped comic book universes for decades, even when they weren't given the spotlight they deserved. Characters like The Signal, Aqualad, Ironheart, and Jo Mullein bring depth, representation, and emotional resonance to their stories. And with Marvel and DC frequently canceling series starring Black lead heroes, it's more important than ever for fans to uplift the incredible supporting characters who keep these worlds rich and diverse.

Once upon a time, even Storm, Blade, Black Panther, John Stewart, and Jim Rhodes were minor, supporting, and sidekick characters. The characters on this list deserve a chance to become the next generation of supporting or sidekick characters who become leading Black superhero characters.