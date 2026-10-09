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Zhemchuzhina Gomelya - A Late-Ripening Variety Of The White-Fruited Form Of The Bog Blueberry.
(MENAFN- RCTT) The Institute of Forest of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus offers consumers "Zhamchuzhyna Homelya" - a late-ripening variety of the white-fruited bog blueberry, under a manufacturing agreement and is looking for a partners to conclude a distribution services agreement. Description The bog blueberry is considered one of the most frost-hardy berry shrubs in the world. In the wild, stands of this plant can be found that are over 80 years old.
The importance of bog blueberry breeding:
1. Adaptation to climatic conditions:
- Breeding enables the development of varieties adapted to various climatic zones, including regions with cold climates and high humidity levels.
2. Resistance to diseases and pests:
- Developing varieties resistant to fungal infections, viruses, and insect pests reduces crop losses and the need for chemical crop protection agents.
3. Increased yield:
- Breeding aims to create high-yielding varieties, which is particularly important for commercial cultivation.
4. Fruit quality:
- Improving flavor, size, color, and nutritional content (antioxidants, vitamins) makes the blueberry more appealing to consumers.
5. Economic benefit:
- Varieties with high yields and resistance to adverse conditions ensure stable income for farmers and agricultural enterprises.
6. Ecological significance:
- The bog blueberry plays an important role in ecosystems, contributing to biodiversity conservation and soil health.
7. Land reclamation:
- Blueberry varieties adapted to acidic and nutrient-poor soils can be used to restore degraded land.
Relevance of breeding:
1. Growing demand for berries:
- Blueberries are becoming increasingly popular on the global market due to their health benefits and versatility (fresh market, processing, freezing). 2. Climate change:
- Breeding varieties resistant to extreme weather conditions (drought, frost) is becoming particularly important in the context of global climate change.
3. Development of organic farming:
- Developing varieties resistant to diseases and pests supports organic production, which eliminates the use of chemical agents.
4. Variety diversity:
- Breeding enables the creation of varieties with varying maturation times, thereby extending the harvest season and increasing economic efficiency.
Examples of breeding characteristics:
- Frost resistance: varieties capable of withstanding temperatures down to -30°C.
- High yield: up to 10–12 tonnes per hectare.
- Large fruit size: berries up to 2 cm in diameter.
- Resistance to fungal diseases such as moniliosis and anthracnose.
- Adaptability to acidic soils: pH below 5.0.
Breeding technologies:
1. Classical breeding:
- Crossing different varieties to obtain offspring with desired traits.
2. Molecular breeding:
- Using marker-assisted selection (MAS) to accelerate the breeding process.
3. Genetic modification:
- Introducing genes responsible for stress and disease resistance.
4. Micropropagation:
- Producing genetically identical plants with improved characteristics.
The "Zhamchuzhyny Homelya" bush, developed at the Institute of Forest, is medium-sized (50–60 cm tall), winter-hardy, and moderately resistant to prolonged waterlogging. The harvest takes place in the second half of July. The fruit cluster is of medium density. The white berries are sweet with a touch of tartness. A 12-year-old bush yields an average of 0.55 kg of berries. The average berry weight is 0.54 g. The variety is resistant to gray mold and white leaf spot, and shows relative resistance to the rose leaf roller, scale insects, and aphids.
The variety is distinguished by a high content of water-soluble sugars, organic acids, vitamins, and other biologically active substances.
This information appears in the catalog "100 Best Developments of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus for the National Economy (2022–2023," pp. 183–184.(in Russian) Advantages and Innovations As a native species of the Belarusian flora, the bog blueberry (Vaccinium uliginosum) possesses a significantly higher adaptive potential against adverse abiotic factors (frosts, waterlogging, fires) and biotic factors (diseases, pests, competing vegetation) compared to its niche competitors-introduced North American species (highbush blueberry and American cranberry). Currently, there are no commercial plantations of bog blueberries-either in the Republic of Belarus or abroad-which
allows for the marketing of not only berries with a unique biochemical composition but also exclusive planting stock. The productivity of the 'Zhamchuzhyna Homelya' variety is 3–4 t/ha. This variety is winter-hardy and resistant to prolonged waterlogging as well as common blueberry diseases and pests, making it a promising candidate for cultivation on exhausted raised and transitional peatlands.
A white-fruited (hypoallergenic) line of forms.
The content of pectic substances, potassium, iron, and manganese is 15–30% higher compared to other forms.
Technologies developed by the Institute of Forest enable the production of bog blueberry yields at a level of 5–7 t/ha on low-quality lands unsuitable for traditional agriculture or forestry (exhausted peat deposits) without the use of complex agricultural machinery. Stage of development Already on the market Comments regarding stage of development Variety Certificate No. 0006635 dated December 30, 2022, for the bog blueberry variety "Zhamchuzhyna Homelya," issued by the State Inspectorate for Testing and Protection of Plant Varieties of the Republic of Belarus. The variety has been included in the State Register of Agricultural Plant Varieties since January 1, 2023. Funding source State budged
Internal
IPR status Exclusive rights
Secret know-how
Sector group Agrofood
Environment
Retail
Tourism and Cultural Heritage
Client information Type R&D institution Year established 1930 NACE keywords A.02.10 - Silviculture and other forestry activities
A.02.40 - Support services to forestry
M.72.11 - Research and experimental development on biotechnology
M.72.19 - Other research and experimental development on natural sciences and engineering
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments The Institute of Forest of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus is the leading and only specialized research institution driving the modern scientific, technical, and innovative development of the country's forestry sector.
The Institute possesses well-equipped facilities and instrumentation, enabling research to be conducted at a high scientific and methodological standard.
The Institute actively collaborates with research institutes and higher education institutions across the CIS and other countries.
Pilot-scale testing and implementation of the Institute's scientific and technical developments are carried out at its three experimental forest bases: Dvinskaya, Zhornovskaya, and Korenevskaya.
Areas of activity:
- research into the genetic, physiological, and biochemical mechanisms underlying forest productivity and resilience;
- refinement of the scientific principles for forest regeneration, sustainable use, and conservation;
- development of technologies for sustainable forest management and utilization;
- development of technologies for forest regeneration based on genetics and selective breeding, as well as for enhancing productivity, ecological resilience, and biodiversity conservation;
- development of methods, tools, and technologies for forest fire prevention and protection against harmful organisms;
- development of methods and technologies for the rehabilitation of anthropogenically disturbed forest lands;
- development of methods and technologies for the conservation and regeneration of non-timber forest products, and the application of biotechnology in industry, agriculture, medicine, and environmental protection.
The Republic's regulatory and technical framework for forestry operations was developed by the Institute or with its participation.
Official website of the Institute of Forest. Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Distribution services agreement
Manufacturing agreement
Type and role of partner sought Consumers interested in purchasing the white-fruited bog blueberry cultivar "Zhemchuzhyna Homelya" under a manufacturing agreement.
Partners interested in purchasing the white-fruited bog blueberry cultivar "Zhemchuzhyna Homelya" under a distribution services agreement. Type and size of partner sought > 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
Sole proprietor
The importance of bog blueberry breeding:
1. Adaptation to climatic conditions:
- Breeding enables the development of varieties adapted to various climatic zones, including regions with cold climates and high humidity levels.
2. Resistance to diseases and pests:
- Developing varieties resistant to fungal infections, viruses, and insect pests reduces crop losses and the need for chemical crop protection agents.
3. Increased yield:
- Breeding aims to create high-yielding varieties, which is particularly important for commercial cultivation.
4. Fruit quality:
- Improving flavor, size, color, and nutritional content (antioxidants, vitamins) makes the blueberry more appealing to consumers.
5. Economic benefit:
- Varieties with high yields and resistance to adverse conditions ensure stable income for farmers and agricultural enterprises.
6. Ecological significance:
- The bog blueberry plays an important role in ecosystems, contributing to biodiversity conservation and soil health.
7. Land reclamation:
- Blueberry varieties adapted to acidic and nutrient-poor soils can be used to restore degraded land.
Relevance of breeding:
1. Growing demand for berries:
- Blueberries are becoming increasingly popular on the global market due to their health benefits and versatility (fresh market, processing, freezing). 2. Climate change:
- Breeding varieties resistant to extreme weather conditions (drought, frost) is becoming particularly important in the context of global climate change.
3. Development of organic farming:
- Developing varieties resistant to diseases and pests supports organic production, which eliminates the use of chemical agents.
4. Variety diversity:
- Breeding enables the creation of varieties with varying maturation times, thereby extending the harvest season and increasing economic efficiency.
Examples of breeding characteristics:
- Frost resistance: varieties capable of withstanding temperatures down to -30°C.
- High yield: up to 10–12 tonnes per hectare.
- Large fruit size: berries up to 2 cm in diameter.
- Resistance to fungal diseases such as moniliosis and anthracnose.
- Adaptability to acidic soils: pH below 5.0.
Breeding technologies:
1. Classical breeding:
- Crossing different varieties to obtain offspring with desired traits.
2. Molecular breeding:
- Using marker-assisted selection (MAS) to accelerate the breeding process.
3. Genetic modification:
- Introducing genes responsible for stress and disease resistance.
4. Micropropagation:
- Producing genetically identical plants with improved characteristics.
The "Zhamchuzhyny Homelya" bush, developed at the Institute of Forest, is medium-sized (50–60 cm tall), winter-hardy, and moderately resistant to prolonged waterlogging. The harvest takes place in the second half of July. The fruit cluster is of medium density. The white berries are sweet with a touch of tartness. A 12-year-old bush yields an average of 0.55 kg of berries. The average berry weight is 0.54 g. The variety is resistant to gray mold and white leaf spot, and shows relative resistance to the rose leaf roller, scale insects, and aphids.
The variety is distinguished by a high content of water-soluble sugars, organic acids, vitamins, and other biologically active substances.
This information appears in the catalog "100 Best Developments of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus for the National Economy (2022–2023," pp. 183–184.(in Russian) Advantages and Innovations As a native species of the Belarusian flora, the bog blueberry (Vaccinium uliginosum) possesses a significantly higher adaptive potential against adverse abiotic factors (frosts, waterlogging, fires) and biotic factors (diseases, pests, competing vegetation) compared to its niche competitors-introduced North American species (highbush blueberry and American cranberry). Currently, there are no commercial plantations of bog blueberries-either in the Republic of Belarus or abroad-which
allows for the marketing of not only berries with a unique biochemical composition but also exclusive planting stock. The productivity of the 'Zhamchuzhyna Homelya' variety is 3–4 t/ha. This variety is winter-hardy and resistant to prolonged waterlogging as well as common blueberry diseases and pests, making it a promising candidate for cultivation on exhausted raised and transitional peatlands.
A white-fruited (hypoallergenic) line of forms.
The content of pectic substances, potassium, iron, and manganese is 15–30% higher compared to other forms.
Technologies developed by the Institute of Forest enable the production of bog blueberry yields at a level of 5–7 t/ha on low-quality lands unsuitable for traditional agriculture or forestry (exhausted peat deposits) without the use of complex agricultural machinery. Stage of development Already on the market Comments regarding stage of development Variety Certificate No. 0006635 dated December 30, 2022, for the bog blueberry variety "Zhamchuzhyna Homelya," issued by the State Inspectorate for Testing and Protection of Plant Varieties of the Republic of Belarus. The variety has been included in the State Register of Agricultural Plant Varieties since January 1, 2023. Funding source State budged
Internal
IPR status Exclusive rights
Secret know-how
Sector group Agrofood
Environment
Retail
Tourism and Cultural Heritage
Client information Type R&D institution Year established 1930 NACE keywords A.02.10 - Silviculture and other forestry activities
A.02.40 - Support services to forestry
M.72.11 - Research and experimental development on biotechnology
M.72.19 - Other research and experimental development on natural sciences and engineering
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments The Institute of Forest of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus is the leading and only specialized research institution driving the modern scientific, technical, and innovative development of the country's forestry sector.
The Institute possesses well-equipped facilities and instrumentation, enabling research to be conducted at a high scientific and methodological standard.
The Institute actively collaborates with research institutes and higher education institutions across the CIS and other countries.
Pilot-scale testing and implementation of the Institute's scientific and technical developments are carried out at its three experimental forest bases: Dvinskaya, Zhornovskaya, and Korenevskaya.
Areas of activity:
- research into the genetic, physiological, and biochemical mechanisms underlying forest productivity and resilience;
- refinement of the scientific principles for forest regeneration, sustainable use, and conservation;
- development of technologies for sustainable forest management and utilization;
- development of technologies for forest regeneration based on genetics and selective breeding, as well as for enhancing productivity, ecological resilience, and biodiversity conservation;
- development of methods, tools, and technologies for forest fire prevention and protection against harmful organisms;
- development of methods and technologies for the rehabilitation of anthropogenically disturbed forest lands;
- development of methods and technologies for the conservation and regeneration of non-timber forest products, and the application of biotechnology in industry, agriculture, medicine, and environmental protection.
The Republic's regulatory and technical framework for forestry operations was developed by the Institute or with its participation.
Official website of the Institute of Forest. Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Distribution services agreement
Manufacturing agreement
Type and role of partner sought Consumers interested in purchasing the white-fruited bog blueberry cultivar "Zhemchuzhyna Homelya" under a manufacturing agreement.
Partners interested in purchasing the white-fruited bog blueberry cultivar "Zhemchuzhyna Homelya" under a distribution services agreement. Type and size of partner sought > 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
Sole proprietor
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