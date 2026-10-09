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Production Of Mycorrhizal Planting Material
(MENAFN- RCTT) The Institute of Forest of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus (Irina Kharkhasova, Junior Researcher) offers consumers a technology for producing mycorrhizal planting stock of coniferous tree species containing mycorrhiza-forming fungi-available under a commercial agreement with technical assistance and is looking for partners to development the technology to new fungal species and conduct cultivation trials under a scientific and/or technical cooperation agreements. Description Coniferous forest trees can only grow through interaction with a specific complex of soil fungi; these fungi supply the plants with nutrients and help protect them against pathogenic microorganisms (mycorrhiza is a symbiosis between fungal mycelium and the roots of higher plants).
Traditional forest planting and seeding methods often result in low seedling survival rates due to the plants' limited resistance to pests and diseases.
Industrial-scale production of planting stock requires targeted mycorrhization.
Importance of the technology:
1. Improved plant survival:
- Mycorrhiza (a symbiotic relationship between plant roots and fungi) enhances water and nutrient exchange, thereby increasing seedling survival in challenging conditions.
2. Stress resistance:
- Mycorrhized plants exhibit greater resistance to drought, disease, soil contamination, and other adverse factors.
3. Ecological significance:
- The technology aids in the restoration of degraded forest ecosystems by improving soil structure and fertility.
- It increases biodiversity within forest ecosystems.
4. Economic benefits:
- Reduced costs for forest plantation maintenance due to increased plant resilience.
- Accelerated tree growth, which is vital for forestry and the timber industry.
5. Conservation of rare fungal species:
- The use of mycorrhiza-forming fungi supports their conservation and reproduction, which is crucial for biodiversity.
Relevance of the technology:
1. Climate change:
- Amidst global climate change, mycorrhized plants adapt more effectively to new environmental conditions. 2. Forest restoration:
- The technology is particularly relevant for restoring forests after logging, fires, or other disasters.
3. Sustainable forestry:
- The use of mycorrhizal seedlings fosters the creation of resilient forest ecosystems that require minimal human intervention.
4. Reduction of chemical load:
- Mycorrhiza reduces the need for chemical fertilizers and pesticides, making forestry more environmentally friendly.
Technological process:
1. Selection of mycorrhiza-forming fungi:
- Fungal species suitable for specific tree species and environmental conditions are selected.
2. Fungal cultivation:
- Fungi are cultivated under laboratory conditions to obtain a pure culture.
3. Seedling inoculation:
- Plant roots are treated with fungal spores or mycelium.
4. Control and monitoring:
- The degree of mycorrhization and the condition of the plants are assessed at all stages.
5. Planting and care:
- Mycorrhizal seedlings are planted in the soil with minimal use of chemical agents.
Examples of application:
- Forest restoration in Belarus and other countries.
- Forestry aimed at increasing the productivity of coniferous species (pine, spruce, larch).
- Land reclamation following mining operations.
The Institute of Forest of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus is working on a project to develop biological products based on active, verified strains of mycorrhiza-forming fungi. The use of such products will facilitate forest cultivation and the preservation of forest soil biodiversity, with the potential for establishing fungal cultivation areas.
The project is a winner of the 13th Republican Youth Contest "100 Ideas for Belarus." You can view the project presentation here. (in Russian) Advantages and Innovations The genetic-biotechnological method employed enables strict genetic control over each stage of the research:
1) identification of fungi on plant roots,
2) introduction of promising species into *in vitro* culture,
3) production of mycorrhized substrate,
4) monitoring of plant mycorrhization. Stage of development Under development/lab tested (TRL4) Comments regarding stage of development * 190 fungal species have been identified, 69 of which are mycorrhiza-forming fungi. A genetic profile has been created for each fungus, and the data have been entered into the international NCBI database.
* Ten species have been successfully established in *in vitro* culture.
* Substrates have been selected for cultivating fungal inoculum (spawn), and potential methods have been identified for inoculating soil mixtures used to grow conifer seedlings in forest nurseries. Funding source State budged
Internal
IPR status Exclusive rights
Secret know-how
Sector group Agrofood
Environment
Tourism and Cultural Heritage
Client information Type R&D institution Year established 1930 NACE keywords A.02.10 - Silviculture and other forestry activities
A.02.40 - Support services to forestry
M.72.11 - Research and experimental development on biotechnology
M.72.19 - Other research and experimental development on natural sciences and engineering
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments The Institute of Forest of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus is the leading and only specialized research institution driving the modern scientific, technical, and innovative development of the country's forestry sector.
The Institute possesses well-equipped facilities and instrumentation, enabling research to be conducted at a high scientific and methodological standard.
The Institute actively collaborates with research institutes and higher education institutions across the CIS and other countries.
Pilot-scale testing and implementation of the Institute's scientific and technical developments are carried out at its three experimental forest bases: Dvinskaya, Zhornovskaya, and Korenevskaya.
Areas of activity:
- research into the genetic, physiological, and biochemical mechanisms underlying forest productivity and resilience;
- refinement of the scientific principles for forest regeneration, sustainable use, and conservation;
- development of technologies for sustainable forest management and utilization;
- development of technologies for forest regeneration based on genetics and selective breeding, as well as for enhancing productivity, ecological resilience, and biodiversity conservation;
- development of methods, tools, and technologies for forest fire prevention and protection against harmful organisms;
- development of methods and technologies for the rehabilitation of anthropogenically disturbed forest lands;
- development of methods and technologies for the conservation and regeneration of non-timber forest products, and the application of biotechnology in industry, agriculture, medicine, and environmental protection.
The Republic's regulatory and technical framework for forestry operations was developed by the Institute or with its participation.
Official website of the Institute of Forest. Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Commercial agreement with technical assistance
Research cooperation agreement
Technical cooperation agreement
Type and role of partner sought Consumers interested in purcyasing the technology for producing mycorrhizal planting stock of coniferous tree species-containing mycorrhiza-forming fungi-under a commercial agreement with technical assistance.
Partners interested in development the technology to new fungal species and conducting cultivation trials for mycorrhizal planting stock at a test site under scientific and/or technical cooperation agreements. Type and size of partner sought > 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
Sole proprietor
Traditional forest planting and seeding methods often result in low seedling survival rates due to the plants' limited resistance to pests and diseases.
Industrial-scale production of planting stock requires targeted mycorrhization.
Importance of the technology:
1. Improved plant survival:
- Mycorrhiza (a symbiotic relationship between plant roots and fungi) enhances water and nutrient exchange, thereby increasing seedling survival in challenging conditions.
2. Stress resistance:
- Mycorrhized plants exhibit greater resistance to drought, disease, soil contamination, and other adverse factors.
3. Ecological significance:
- The technology aids in the restoration of degraded forest ecosystems by improving soil structure and fertility.
- It increases biodiversity within forest ecosystems.
4. Economic benefits:
- Reduced costs for forest plantation maintenance due to increased plant resilience.
- Accelerated tree growth, which is vital for forestry and the timber industry.
5. Conservation of rare fungal species:
- The use of mycorrhiza-forming fungi supports their conservation and reproduction, which is crucial for biodiversity.
Relevance of the technology:
1. Climate change:
- Amidst global climate change, mycorrhized plants adapt more effectively to new environmental conditions. 2. Forest restoration:
- The technology is particularly relevant for restoring forests after logging, fires, or other disasters.
3. Sustainable forestry:
- The use of mycorrhizal seedlings fosters the creation of resilient forest ecosystems that require minimal human intervention.
4. Reduction of chemical load:
- Mycorrhiza reduces the need for chemical fertilizers and pesticides, making forestry more environmentally friendly.
Technological process:
1. Selection of mycorrhiza-forming fungi:
- Fungal species suitable for specific tree species and environmental conditions are selected.
2. Fungal cultivation:
- Fungi are cultivated under laboratory conditions to obtain a pure culture.
3. Seedling inoculation:
- Plant roots are treated with fungal spores or mycelium.
4. Control and monitoring:
- The degree of mycorrhization and the condition of the plants are assessed at all stages.
5. Planting and care:
- Mycorrhizal seedlings are planted in the soil with minimal use of chemical agents.
Examples of application:
- Forest restoration in Belarus and other countries.
- Forestry aimed at increasing the productivity of coniferous species (pine, spruce, larch).
- Land reclamation following mining operations.
The Institute of Forest of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus is working on a project to develop biological products based on active, verified strains of mycorrhiza-forming fungi. The use of such products will facilitate forest cultivation and the preservation of forest soil biodiversity, with the potential for establishing fungal cultivation areas.
The project is a winner of the 13th Republican Youth Contest "100 Ideas for Belarus." You can view the project presentation here. (in Russian) Advantages and Innovations The genetic-biotechnological method employed enables strict genetic control over each stage of the research:
1) identification of fungi on plant roots,
2) introduction of promising species into *in vitro* culture,
3) production of mycorrhized substrate,
4) monitoring of plant mycorrhization. Stage of development Under development/lab tested (TRL4) Comments regarding stage of development * 190 fungal species have been identified, 69 of which are mycorrhiza-forming fungi. A genetic profile has been created for each fungus, and the data have been entered into the international NCBI database.
* Ten species have been successfully established in *in vitro* culture.
* Substrates have been selected for cultivating fungal inoculum (spawn), and potential methods have been identified for inoculating soil mixtures used to grow conifer seedlings in forest nurseries. Funding source State budged
Internal
IPR status Exclusive rights
Secret know-how
Sector group Agrofood
Environment
Tourism and Cultural Heritage
Client information Type R&D institution Year established 1930 NACE keywords A.02.10 - Silviculture and other forestry activities
A.02.40 - Support services to forestry
M.72.11 - Research and experimental development on biotechnology
M.72.19 - Other research and experimental development on natural sciences and engineering
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments The Institute of Forest of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus is the leading and only specialized research institution driving the modern scientific, technical, and innovative development of the country's forestry sector.
The Institute possesses well-equipped facilities and instrumentation, enabling research to be conducted at a high scientific and methodological standard.
The Institute actively collaborates with research institutes and higher education institutions across the CIS and other countries.
Pilot-scale testing and implementation of the Institute's scientific and technical developments are carried out at its three experimental forest bases: Dvinskaya, Zhornovskaya, and Korenevskaya.
Areas of activity:
- research into the genetic, physiological, and biochemical mechanisms underlying forest productivity and resilience;
- refinement of the scientific principles for forest regeneration, sustainable use, and conservation;
- development of technologies for sustainable forest management and utilization;
- development of technologies for forest regeneration based on genetics and selective breeding, as well as for enhancing productivity, ecological resilience, and biodiversity conservation;
- development of methods, tools, and technologies for forest fire prevention and protection against harmful organisms;
- development of methods and technologies for the rehabilitation of anthropogenically disturbed forest lands;
- development of methods and technologies for the conservation and regeneration of non-timber forest products, and the application of biotechnology in industry, agriculture, medicine, and environmental protection.
The Republic's regulatory and technical framework for forestry operations was developed by the Institute or with its participation.
Official website of the Institute of Forest. Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Commercial agreement with technical assistance
Research cooperation agreement
Technical cooperation agreement
Type and role of partner sought Consumers interested in purcyasing the technology for producing mycorrhizal planting stock of coniferous tree species-containing mycorrhiza-forming fungi-under a commercial agreement with technical assistance.
Partners interested in development the technology to new fungal species and conducting cultivation trials for mycorrhizal planting stock at a test site under scientific and/or technical cooperation agreements. Type and size of partner sought > 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
Sole proprietor
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