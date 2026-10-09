Dubai Miracle Garden Opens For New Season With 200 Million Flowers, Weekly Themes

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) As temperatures begin to drop across the UAE, Dubai's Miracle Garden has reopened its gates to visitors, with the new season being inaugurated on Thursday, October 8.

Sheikh Theyab bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Miracle Group, inaugurated the new season under the theme 'Fifteen Years, Blooming Together'.

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The season will run until May 31, 2027, with a different theme introduced each week since the garden opened.

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The programme will reflect the UAE's national and cultural calendar, with celebrations and activities planned around Pink October, United Nations Day, UAE Flag Day and Diwali. Visitors can also expect live music, family activities and fitness events linked to the Dubai Fitness Challenge.

The garden will host dedicated events for Commemoration Day and Eid Al Etihad as part of the season's program.

“For fifteen seasons, Dubai Miracle Garden has grown alongside Dubai and its people. This season is dedicated to the community that made it possible, particularly the families and residents who return year after year,” Sheikh Theyab said.

Mohammed Zaher Hammadih, Group CEO of Miracle Group, said the weekly programme was designed to give visitors new experiences throughout the season.

“As we mark our 15th season, Dubai Miracle Garden continues to bring people together through shared experiences. Our weekly programme gives families a new reason to return, with cultural celebrations, live entertainment and activities to enjoy throughout the season,” he said.

The garden features more than 150 varieties of flowers and is known for its large-scale floral structures, several of which have earned Guinness World Records.

Since opening in 2013, Dubai Miracle Garden has welcomed millions of visitors and become a popular family attraction, contributing to Dubai's wider tourism offering.

The garden is open daily from October 8, 2026, until May 31, 2027. Opening hours are from 9am to 9pm on weekdays and 9am to 11pm on weekends.

Located in Al Barsha South 3, tickets start at Dh105 for adults and Dh84 for children, while children under three can enter free of charge.

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