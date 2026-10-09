Air India, Air India Express Raise Fuel Surcharge By Over Dh200 On Middle East Routes

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Air India and Air India Express have increased their fuel surcharge by $55 (just over Dh200) on Middle East routes, citing a surge in jet fuel prices and higher operating costs.

The Indian carriers announced the increase on Thursday, which applies to domestic and select international routes. Both airlines operate direct flights to the UAE, as well as several other Gulf and Middle Eastern destinations.

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In a statement, the airlines said Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices have witnessed significant volatility in recent months, driven largely by geopolitical developments and sustained pressure on global energy markets.

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“The latest increase in fuel prices has further elevated operating costs for airlines,” the statement said, adding that fuel continues to account for a substantial proportion of overall airline expenditure.

Travel costs to and from India have increased as airlines raise fuel surcharges to offset the impact of higher jet fuel prices, which have increased by up to 70 per cent since the Middle East wa began.

Earlier this week, India's budget carrier IndiGo also hiked its fuel surcharge by $55 on Middle East routes.

“Air India and Air India Express have undertaken a calibrated revision of fuel surcharges, with the adjustments intended to partially offset the increased cost burden while enabling the two airlines to continue providing reliable and high-quality services across their networks,” said the statement.

The revised fuel surcharge will be reflected in the fare applicable to new bookings made from 0000 Hrs IST on October 9 for Air India Express, and from 1100 hrs IST on October 9 for Air India. The surcharge varies by sector and route category.

The carriers will review surcharges periodically and make appropriate adjustments as the situation requires.

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