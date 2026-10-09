Mum Dies Giving Birth To Twins: Dubai Police Helps With Jobs For Husband, Sister

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Dubai Police is continuing to support a family that it has been tied to for four decades now. Just weeks ago, Marwa, a Sudanese woman, lost her life while giving birth to twins.

Now, Dubai Police is helping the family by giving her husband and sister jobs after they lost their sole breadwinner, as Khaleej Times confirmed. Marwa had worked at the Dubai Police Health Centre since May 2016.

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After she passed, her family had no main source of income and the lease on her home in Ajman also ended.

The newborns are being looked after by Marwa's eldest sister, who is based in Abu Dhabi and is a mother of five. She is now looking after seven children, including the twins.

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Dubai Police said its support also includes keeping in contact with the family, checking on their circumstances and continuing to provide emotional and social assistance.

Connected with Dubai Police for over 40 years

The force's relationship with the family began in 1983, when Marwa's father, Sergeant Ahmed Al Amin Bakhit, joined Dubai Police's General Department of Criminal Investigation.

He remained in service until he died in 1992, while on holiday with his family in his home country. He left behind his wife and three young daughters.

Dubai Police then employed his widow, allowing her to support the children and maintain the family's connection with the organisation where her husband had worked.

When she later fell ill, the force supported her treatment abroad. She died while undergoing treatment in March 2016.

Two months later, Marwa joined the Dubai Police Health Centre, taking on the responsibility of supporting her family after her mother's death. The family also received financial assistance from the social solidarity fund that year.

Police described Marwa as a dedicated employee known for her good character and commitment to her duties, while also shouldering responsibilities at home.

Following her death, the force is once again helping the family find a way forward, this time by supporting her husband and younger sister with employment.

Hundreds attended her funeral

Khaleej Times previously reported that hundreds of residents from across the UAE attended Marwa's funeral at Al Qusais Cemetery Mosque in Dubai on September 25, following a social media appeal.

The appeal, shared by Janaza UAE and reported by Khaleej Times earlier that day, urged residents to attend the funeral prayer and stand by the bereaved family.

Marwa's friend Aya told Khaleej Times at the time that the prayer hall was so full that some mourners prayed outside, with people travelling from different emirates to pay their respects.

“We really felt like Marwa was so blessed that the whole UAE became her family,” she said.

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