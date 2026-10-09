Kenya: Building Bridges Of Knowledge And Innovation

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

Principal Secretary, State Department for ICT and the Digital Economy, Eng. John Tanui, CBS hosted a delegation from the Malawi Defence Force Command and Staff College led by the Commandant of Malawi Defence Force Command and Staff College Major General Vincent Moyo.

In his remarks, Eng. Tanui underscored the value of sustained partnership, urging that stakeholders "continue to build bridges of knowledge, innovation, and strategic collaboration to ensure a safer, more prosperous, and digitally secure African continent."

Later, the delegation engaged Secretary Administration J.N. Kinama, OGW, Director ICT, Cyber Security Division, Pius Cheruiyot, and Lt. Colonel Wilson Kigotho of the Kenya Defence Forces. Discussions centred on digital transformation, cybersecurity, critical infrastructure protection, and national resilience.

The delegation was briefed on the State Department for ICT and the Digital Economy and its agencies, including its organizational structure and the policy foundation for a digital economy. The briefing also covered insights from Kenya's digital journey, including online government service delivery portals, national cybersecurity strategies and data center infrastructure.

Secretary Administration J.N. Kinama, OGW, underscored that the integration of cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and smart technologies has fundamentally transformed national security into a multi-domain landscape where the digital economy and defence strategy are linked.

Discussion further framed cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, cloud infrastructure, secure communications, and data-driven decision-making as essential to national security and a resilient digital economy.

The delegation from Malawi Defence Force Command and Staff College (MDFCSC) had members representing various countries including Malawi, Kenya, Tanzania, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

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