Liberia: School Health And Hygiene Kit Distribution Resumes

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

The Ministry of Education has resumed the distribution of school health and hygiene kits across the counties, with teams reaching three schools in Bomi County today.

A total of 690 learners, 354 males and 336 females, were reached at:

1. C. H. Dewey Central High School: 400 learners

2. St. Dominic Catholic School: 95 learners

3. Bomi Junior High School: 195 learners

The distribution forms part of ongoing efforts to support healthier and safer learning environments for students across Liberia.

Distribution will continue in additional counties in the coming days.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Education: Republic of Liberia.--br- src="" alt="Ministry of Education: Republic of Liberia" style="max-width:500px;"/>Download logo