South African (SA) Delegation Calls For Binding International Rules To Govern Military Use Of Artificial Intelligence (AI)

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The South African delegation to the 153rd Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly on Monday called for a legally binding international instrument to regulate the military use of artificial intelligence (AI).

The delegation called for clear safeguards to ensure that AI-enabled systems do not operate beyond meaningful human control during discussions of the Standing Committee on Peace and International Security at the Assembly, currently underway in Arusha, Tanzania.

A member of the parliamentary delegation, Ms Doris Mpapane, participated in a panel discussion on the role of parliaments in upholding peace in a time of military AI. She warned that rapidly advancing AI technologies operating without proper human oversight constitute significant risks to civilians. She said ongoing conflicts show the need for governance and accountability to keep pace with technological developments.

“Parliamentarians must strengthen their understanding of the legal, ethical and policy implications of artificial intelligence,” said Ms Mpapane.“We must actively contribute to shaping the norms, safeguards and governance frameworks that will guide its military use.”

She noted that parliaments, through their oversight role, can help ensure transparency, accountability and observance of international law through scrutinising the procurement, development and deployment of AI-enabled military systems.

Ms Mpapane further stressed that a multilateral, inclusive approach to developing international rules for the military application of AI is needed.“All countries, regardless of their technological capacities, have a stake in shaping the rules that will govern the military application of artificial intelligence and its implications for international peace and security,” she said.

The South African delegation also participated in discussions on strengthening maritime security and protecting critical infrastructure in times of conflict.

Ms Mpapane said secure shipping lanes, undersea cables, ports and energy infrastructure were vital to economic stability. She referred to recent developments in the Strait of Hormuz, which showed how increased use of military, rather than dialogue, to resolve disputes could heighten instability. The consequences extend far beyond the immediate conflict.

“South Africa is not distant from these consequences,” said Ms Mpapane.“Our position on the Cape route makes us part of the global maritime system. We face our own infrastructure threats. These include cyberattacks, sabotage by organised criminal networks, undersea cable vulnerabilities, illegal fishing, the illicit exploitation of natural resources and extreme weather linked to climate change. These threats already affect our national security and economic stability.”

Ms Mpapane identified three areas in which parliaments could strengthen maritime and critical infrastructure security. They are through keeping legal and regulatory frameworks responsive to evolving threats; using budgetary oversight to ensure sustained investment in surveillance, cybersecurity and emergency response capabilities; and strengthening parliamentary diplomacy to promote dialogue and de-escalation.

“War has never provided a lasting resolution to disputes,” Ms Mpapane told delegates.“It disrupts trade, raises costs, undermines economic stability and places the greatest burden on ordinary people. Parliaments have a duty to encourage their governments to pursue dialogue over confrontation, and to use parliamentary diplomacy to support negotiation and de-escalation,” she said.

*The IPU is the global organisation of national parliaments that facilitates parliamentary diplomacy and empowers parliaments and parliamentarians to promote peace, democracy, human rights, gender equality, youth empowerment, climate action and sustainable development worldwide. Founded in 1889, the IPU brings together 183 Member Parliaments and 15 Associate Members, with its headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: The Parliament.