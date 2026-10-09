Civic Space, Water And Peace: Deputy Special Representative Freeman Reaffirms United Nations Office For West Africa And The Sahel (UNOWAS) Support For Civil Society At The Dakar Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) Forum

MENAFN - African Press Organization)Download logo

At the opening of the NGO Forum preceding the 89th Ordinary Session of the African Commission on Human and Peoples' Rights, the Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General for West Africa and the Sahel, Ms. Barrie Freeman, delivered a message of support to human rights defenders gathered in Dakar from 8 to 10 October.

Organized by the African Centre for Democracy and Human Rights Studies, the Forum was held under the theme "Ensuring Sustainable Availability of Water and Safe Sanitation Systems to Achieve the Goals of Agenda 2063."

Ms. Freeman recalled the links between human rights, democratic governance, sustainable development, and climate resilience. She also stressed that the equitable and inclusive management of water is an investment in conflict prevention, as pressure on resources can, in some contexts, fuel tensions between communities.

The Deputy Special Representative highlighted the role of NGOs in protecting human rights, monitoring public policies and holding institutions accountable, while noting the growing obstacles they face legal restrictions, shrinking resources, stigmatization, digital surveillance, and repression that sometimes extends beyond national borders. "For the United Nations, the protection of civic space and the effective participation of civil society are essential for conflict prevention," she said, adding: "NGOs have the right to operate in a safe and enabling environment."

She welcomed the initiative of Senegal's Ministry of Justice to institute an annual day of dialogue with civil society, the first edition of which will be held on 21 October 2026, the closing day of the African Commission's session. She also announced the next session of UNOWAS' Arbre-à-Palabres, dedicated to the preventive action of transitional justice processes.

Reaffirming UNOWAS' commitment to walking alongside civil society, in synergy with the OHCHR Regional Office for West Africa, Ms. Freeman concluded with a call to action: "Together, let us make the protection of civic space a pillar of prevention, democracy and lasting peace in Africa."

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS).