Futurepharma Strengthens South Africa's Capacity To Develop And Manufacture Essential Medicines

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The launch of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research's (CSIR) FuturePHARMA facility in Pretoria strengthens South Africa's capacity to develop and manufacture essential pharmaceutical products locally, helping address the vulnerability exposed by dependence on international supply chains during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Science, Technology and Innovation, Ms Lusizo Makhubela, attended the official launch today and said facilities such as FuturePHARMA demonstrate why sustained investment in science, technology and innovation matters.

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Science, Technology and Innovation, Ms Lusizo Makhubela, attended the official launch of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research's (CSIR) FuturePHARMA facility in Pretoria today.

The FuturePHARMA facility represents an important investment in South Africa's science, technology and innovation (ST&I) capability and in the country's capacity to translate scientific research into pharmaceutical products and local manufacturing. It provides specialised infrastructure and expertise to support the development, scale-up and manufacture of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), helping to bridge the gap between research and commercial production.

“Facilities such as FuturePHARMA demonstrate why sustained investment in science, technology and innovation matters. They strengthen our ability to turn scientific knowledge into products, industrial capability and solutions to real challenges, while building greater resilience for South Africa and the African continent,” Ms Makhubela said.

FuturePHARMA is important not only for scientific advancement, but also for industrial development, skills development, innovation and sustainable economic growth. Its open-access model can enable researchers, innovators and pharmaceutical companies, including smaller enterprises, to access specialised infrastructure that would otherwise be difficult and costly to establish independently. It creates opportunities for stronger collaboration between research institutions, universities and industry.

The COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated the risks South Africa and the African continent face from dependence on international supply chains for essential health products. FuturePHARMA contributes to addressing this vulnerability by strengthening domestic scientific and manufacturing capabilities that can support more resilient pharmaceutical supply chains.

FuturePHARMA is therefore part of the longer-term capability required to respond more effectively to future pandemics and other health emergencies. For Africa, expanding pharmaceutical research and manufacturing capacity also creates opportunities for greater regional collaboration, stronger supply chains and increased participation in the development and production of essential health products.

Infrastructure alone cannot deliver these outcomes. Sustained investment in research and development, specialised skills, equipment and the operation of scientific facilities is essential. This must be complemented by partnerships with industry, universities, investors and other research institutions to move technologies from research through development, commercialisation and manufacturing.

An effective regulatory environment is equally important. Strong quality, safety and manufacturing standards must be maintained, while predictable and appropriately coordinated regulatory processes should enable innovation to progress efficiently. Early engagement between researchers, manufacturers and regulators can help achieve both objectives without compromising public health.

The launch of FuturePHARMA demonstrates the value of investing in the capabilities that allow South Africa to convert scientific knowledge into practical solutions. Its longer-term success will depend on sustained investment, effective partnerships, appropriate regulation and the ability to connect research capability with industrial demand and markets.

The Portfolio Committee will continue to consider how investments in ST&I infrastructure can strengthen the National System of Innovation, support economic and social development, and contribute to a more resilient South Africa and African continent.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: The Parliament.