Namibia: Ambassador Zhao Weiping Attends The 10Th Anniversary Celebration Of The Chairman Mao Zedong High School And Delivers Remarks

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

On September 24, Ambassador Zhao Weiping attended the 10th anniversary celebration of the Chairman Mao Zedong High School in Windhoek. Mr. Knox Imbuwa, Deputy Executive Director of the Ministry of Education, Innovation, Youth, Sport, Arts and Culture of Namibia, Dr. Elia Kaiyamo, former Namibian Ambassador to China, and other guests attended the event.

In his remarks, Ambassador Zhao said that Chairman Mao Zedong High School is an important China-aided project in Namibia and a vivid embodiment of the friendship between China and Namibia. Education has always been an important area of cooperation between the two countries. As inspired by the successful state visit to China by President Ndaitwah, the bilateral cooperation in education will be further deepened alongside with the continuous development of China-Namibia relations.

Delivering remarks on behalf of Hon. Sanet Steenkamp, Minister of Education of Namibia, Mr. Imbuwa expressed appreciation for China's longstanding and positive support for the development of Namibia's education sector.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of Namibia.--br- src="" alt="Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of Namibia" style="max-width:500px;"/>Download logo