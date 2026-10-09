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IIT Roorkee Announces Batch 5 Of Post Graduate Certificate Programme In Applied Data Science & AI
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) October 08, 2026: The Continuing Education Centre (CEC), IIT Roorkee, has announced Batch 5 of the Post Graduate Certificate Programme in Applied Data Science & AI, designed for working professionals seeking to strengthen their practical capabilities in data science, artificial intelligence and analytics.
As organisations increasingly rely on data and AI for business and operational decision-making, professionals need a stronger understanding of how these technologies can be applied in real-world contexts. The programme focuses on building conceptual understanding, practical proficiency and application-oriented skills across data science and AI. The service partner for this programme is Jaro Education
Key Programme Highlights
● Duration: 6–8 months
● Coverage: Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Generative AI, Natural Language Processing, Big Data, Time Series & Networks, Data Visualisation and Cloud Analytics
● Tools & Technologies: Python, R, SQL and NoSQL
● Learning Format: Hands-on learning through datasets, case studies, capstone project and hackathon(s)
● Industry Applications: Finance, healthcare, energy and other real-world business
● Learning Hours: 75+ hours of lectures and 60+ hours of practical experience
● Class Schedule: Sundays, 10:00 am to 1:00 pm
● Campus Immersion: Optional four-day immersion at IIT Roorkee
● Programme Commencement: 10 January 2027
● Certification: Certificate of Completion from IIT Roorkee, subject to meeting the prescribed assessment and attendance requirements
● Service Partner: Jaro Education
Speaking on the growing relevance of applied data science and AI skills, Dr. Partha Pratim Roy, Faculty, IIT Roorkee, said, "Data science and AI are becoming increasingly relevant across industries and business functions. The programme has been designed to combine conceptual understanding with practical application, helping professionals build capabilities to work with real-world data and emerging AI technologies."
The programme is open to candidates with a Bachelor's degree or equivalent in any discipline with a minimum of 50% aggregate marks, while one year of work experience is preferred.
With a curriculum spanning foundational concepts, advanced AI models and real-world applications, the programme aims to help professionals strengthen their ability to use data and AI for informed problem-solving and decision-making across evolving business environments.
As organisations increasingly rely on data and AI for business and operational decision-making, professionals need a stronger understanding of how these technologies can be applied in real-world contexts. The programme focuses on building conceptual understanding, practical proficiency and application-oriented skills across data science and AI. The service partner for this programme is Jaro Education
Key Programme Highlights
● Duration: 6–8 months
● Coverage: Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Generative AI, Natural Language Processing, Big Data, Time Series & Networks, Data Visualisation and Cloud Analytics
● Tools & Technologies: Python, R, SQL and NoSQL
● Learning Format: Hands-on learning through datasets, case studies, capstone project and hackathon(s)
● Industry Applications: Finance, healthcare, energy and other real-world business
● Learning Hours: 75+ hours of lectures and 60+ hours of practical experience
● Class Schedule: Sundays, 10:00 am to 1:00 pm
● Campus Immersion: Optional four-day immersion at IIT Roorkee
● Programme Commencement: 10 January 2027
● Certification: Certificate of Completion from IIT Roorkee, subject to meeting the prescribed assessment and attendance requirements
● Service Partner: Jaro Education
Speaking on the growing relevance of applied data science and AI skills, Dr. Partha Pratim Roy, Faculty, IIT Roorkee, said, "Data science and AI are becoming increasingly relevant across industries and business functions. The programme has been designed to combine conceptual understanding with practical application, helping professionals build capabilities to work with real-world data and emerging AI technologies."
The programme is open to candidates with a Bachelor's degree or equivalent in any discipline with a minimum of 50% aggregate marks, while one year of work experience is preferred.
With a curriculum spanning foundational concepts, advanced AI models and real-world applications, the programme aims to help professionals strengthen their ability to use data and AI for informed problem-solving and decision-making across evolving business environments.
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