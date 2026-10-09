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Appasamy, Vision 2020 Put India's Eyes In Focus This World Sight Day
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Chennai, October 8, 2026: Marking World Sight Day 2026, Appasamy Associates Private Limited (AAPL), in association with Vision 2020: the right to Sight, India, organised a series of eye care awareness initiatives in Chennai. The programme focused on the importance of preventive eye care, early detection and timely access to treatment. It brought together eye-care professionals, volunteers and members of the community through a range of awareness and outreach activities.
The initiative included the launch of an Eye Care Awareness Video featuring former Indian cricketer and Vision 2020 India Goodwill Ambassador, Shri K. Srikanth. The video focuses on glaucoma awareness and eye donation, with Shri K. Srikanth urging people to take proactive steps towards protecting their vision.
The programme also featured conversations on cornea donation and disability equality, along with the announcement of the Lifetime Achievement Award and Guru Dronacharya Award by Vision 2020 India. A panel discussion brought together experts to explore key issues around eye care, with a focus on greater awareness, prevention and early intervention.
The awareness programme further extended to the community through a Human Chain Formation Activity, bringing together over 350 participants, including ITI students, AAPL and Vision 2020 teams, along with 53 visually impaired volunteers from Nethrodaya Social Service Institution, Chennai to encourage communities to pledge for cornea donation. The activity was followed by an Eye Screening Camp, providing over 400 community members with access to eye screening and encouraging timely professional consultation where required.
Speaking on the initiative, Senthil Kumar, CEO, Appasamy Associates, said,“Eye health is an essential part of overall well-being, yet several vision-related conditions can remain undetected. Through our World Sight Day initiatives, we aim to take the message of preventive eye care to the community and encourage people to make regular eye screening a priority, which will enable early treatment when needed.”
Mr Kuldeep Singh, President, Vision 2020, added,“On World Sight Day, we join the global community to highlight the priceless gift of sight and recommit to our shared mission: eliminating avoidable blindness and visual impairment.”
Through its continued focus on eye care awareness, accessibility and community outreach, Appasamy Associates remains committed to supporting efforts that promote early detection, preventive eye care and the reduction of avoidable vision impairment.
About Appasamy Associates
Established in 1978, Appasamy Associates is a leading Indian ophthalmology company engaged in the development, manufacturing and distribution of ophthalmic equipment, intraocular lenses, surgical instruments and pharmaceuticals. With nine manufacturing facilities and a team of nearly 700 sales and service professionals, the company has a presence in over 100 countries. Through its focus on innovation, accessibility and quality, Appasamy Associates continues to contribute to the advancement of eye care in India and globally.
About Vision 2020
Vision 2020: The Right to Sight is a global initiative focused on eliminating avoidable blindness and visual impairment through greater awareness, prevention, early detection and access to quality eye care. In India, Vision 2020 brings together eye-care professionals, organisations and stakeholders to promote comprehensive eye health and support efforts towards reducing avoidable vision loss.
The initiative included the launch of an Eye Care Awareness Video featuring former Indian cricketer and Vision 2020 India Goodwill Ambassador, Shri K. Srikanth. The video focuses on glaucoma awareness and eye donation, with Shri K. Srikanth urging people to take proactive steps towards protecting their vision.
The programme also featured conversations on cornea donation and disability equality, along with the announcement of the Lifetime Achievement Award and Guru Dronacharya Award by Vision 2020 India. A panel discussion brought together experts to explore key issues around eye care, with a focus on greater awareness, prevention and early intervention.
The awareness programme further extended to the community through a Human Chain Formation Activity, bringing together over 350 participants, including ITI students, AAPL and Vision 2020 teams, along with 53 visually impaired volunteers from Nethrodaya Social Service Institution, Chennai to encourage communities to pledge for cornea donation. The activity was followed by an Eye Screening Camp, providing over 400 community members with access to eye screening and encouraging timely professional consultation where required.
Speaking on the initiative, Senthil Kumar, CEO, Appasamy Associates, said,“Eye health is an essential part of overall well-being, yet several vision-related conditions can remain undetected. Through our World Sight Day initiatives, we aim to take the message of preventive eye care to the community and encourage people to make regular eye screening a priority, which will enable early treatment when needed.”
Mr Kuldeep Singh, President, Vision 2020, added,“On World Sight Day, we join the global community to highlight the priceless gift of sight and recommit to our shared mission: eliminating avoidable blindness and visual impairment.”
Through its continued focus on eye care awareness, accessibility and community outreach, Appasamy Associates remains committed to supporting efforts that promote early detection, preventive eye care and the reduction of avoidable vision impairment.
About Appasamy Associates
Established in 1978, Appasamy Associates is a leading Indian ophthalmology company engaged in the development, manufacturing and distribution of ophthalmic equipment, intraocular lenses, surgical instruments and pharmaceuticals. With nine manufacturing facilities and a team of nearly 700 sales and service professionals, the company has a presence in over 100 countries. Through its focus on innovation, accessibility and quality, Appasamy Associates continues to contribute to the advancement of eye care in India and globally.
About Vision 2020
Vision 2020: The Right to Sight is a global initiative focused on eliminating avoidable blindness and visual impairment through greater awareness, prevention, early detection and access to quality eye care. In India, Vision 2020 brings together eye-care professionals, organisations and stakeholders to promote comprehensive eye health and support efforts towards reducing avoidable vision loss.
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