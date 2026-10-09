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Dr. Agravat Dental Clinic And Implant Wellness Center Launches Navratri Smile Fest 2026
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Ahmedabad & Mumbai, India, October 9, 2026 - As India welcomes the vibrancy, dance, and cultural unity of Navratri, Dr. Agravat Dental Clinic and Implant Wellness Center has officially announced the launch of its nationwide dental health campaign, "Navratri Smile Fest 2026." Designed to encourage preventive oral care and help individuals celebrate with complete confidence, this festival initiative opens access to world-class digital dentistry, state-of-the-art dental implants, and modern smile aesthetic transformations for patients across India and global dental tourists.
Navratri Smile Fest 2026 | Dental Implants & Smile Makeover | Dr. Agravat Dental Ahmedabad & Mumbai Video:
A radiant, healthy smile is at the center of festive joy. However, missing teeth, alignment concerns, and dental discoloration often cause individuals to hold back during celebrations. The Navratri Smile Fest 2026 bridges this gap by offering comprehensive diagnostics, expert evaluations, and value-driven festive packages under the supervision of renowned implantology and cosmetic dental experts.
Navratri Smile Fest 2026 - Hero Benefits:
As part of the festive campaign, patients across Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and pan-India can avail themselves of foundational complimentary care and dedicated priority tracks:
- Free Dental & Smile Consultation
- Free Digital Dental Check-up
- Free Smile Assessment
- Special Festive Benefits on Dental Implants
- Special Benefits on Invisible Aligners & Braces
- Premium Smile Makeover Consultation
- Priority Consultation for Same-Day Dental Implants
Festive Makeover Privileges: Up to 20?nefits:
In addition to complimentary assessments, the campaign introduces up to 20?stive benefits on selected smile rejuvenation and restorative treatments, including:
- Laser Teeth Whitening for immediate brightness and stain removal
- Same-Day Smile Makeover & Veneers for fast aesthetic transformations
- Invisible Aligners for discreet correction of crowded or spaced teeth
- Dental Braces & Comprehensive Orthodontic Treatment
- Zirconia Crowns & Bridges designed for natural-looking restoration of broken, fractured, or damaged front teeth
Advanced Dental Tourism Services Under One Roof:
Dr. Agravat Dental Clinic & Implant Wellness Center has earned international acclaim as a premier dental tourism destination. Combining advanced clinical protocols, 3D computer-guided planning, and a relaxing dental spa ambiance, the center specializes in advanced treatments engineered to restore optimal oral function, natural aesthetics, and long-term confidence.
Key specialized treatments include:
- Same-Day Dental Implants
- All-on-4 Dental Implants (Fixed Teeth Solutions)
- All-on-6 Dental Implants
- Full Mouth Rehabilitation
- Single-Visit Root Canal Treatment
- Zirconia Crowns & Bridges
- Invisible Aligners & Modern Clear Aligners
- Comprehensive Dental Braces
- Complete Digital Smile Design & Smile Makeovers
The clinic's philosophy combines modern, minimally invasive dental technology with meticulous, personalized treatment planning. Every patient receives a comprehensive understanding of their oral anatomy, empowering them to select the most suitable, durable, and aesthetic options tailored to their lifestyle and needs.
???? Explore More from Dr. Agravat Healthcare Limited:
???? FREE Online ATH AI Health & Wellness Assessment:
Know Dr. Bharat Agravat - Founder & CMD, Dr. Agravat Healthcare Limited | 31+ Years Clinical Experience | 18-Time Award Winner:
Media & Appointment Contact:
Organization: Dr. Agravat Dental Clinic and Implant Wellness Center
Lead Clinicians: Dr. Bharat Agravat & Dr. Kartavya Agravat
Ahmedabad Address: Ground Floor, Dr. Agravat Wellness Center, Sindhu Bhavan Road, beside Victory Lane, opposite NK Farm, Thaltej, Ahmedabad, Gujarat 380059, India
Regional Presence: Ahmedabad & Mumbai
Phone / WhatsApp: +91 98257 63666 / +91 75750 08686
Official Campaign Page:
Oral Care & AI-Guided Dental Treatment - Dr. Agravat Dental Clinic & Implant Wellness Center:
About Dr. Agravat Dental Clinic and Implant Wellness Center:
Established in 1999, Dr. Agravat Dental Clinic and Implant Wellness Center is a pioneer in advanced digital implantology, cosmetic restorations, and dental tourism in India's first UNESCO World Heritage City, Ahmedabad, with strategic consultation touchpoints in Mumbai.
The center is spearheaded by Dr. Bharat Agravat, a veteran implantologist with over 31 years of clinical experience and recipient of more than 18 prestigious healthcare awards. Internationally trained in advanced implantology and oral rehabilitation at world-renowned institutions-including Harvard University, the University at Buffalo, and New York University (NYU)-Dr. Bharat Agravat is an American Academy Diplomate and Fellow (USA). He is renowned for pioneering Same-Day Dental Implant Tourism in India, offering cutting-edge Fixed Teeth in 5 Days via the All-on-4 Package, computer-guided flapless surgery, and complete smile reconstructions.
Working alongside him is Dr. Kartavya Agravat, Cosmetic Dental Surgeon, who integrates state-of-the-art aesthetic dentistry, digital diagnostic workflows, and patient-centric smile design to deliver healthy, symmetrical, and enduring smiles.
Navratri Smile Fest 2026 | Dental Implants & Smile Makeover | Dr. Agravat Dental Ahmedabad & Mumbai Video:
A radiant, healthy smile is at the center of festive joy. However, missing teeth, alignment concerns, and dental discoloration often cause individuals to hold back during celebrations. The Navratri Smile Fest 2026 bridges this gap by offering comprehensive diagnostics, expert evaluations, and value-driven festive packages under the supervision of renowned implantology and cosmetic dental experts.
Navratri Smile Fest 2026 - Hero Benefits:
As part of the festive campaign, patients across Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and pan-India can avail themselves of foundational complimentary care and dedicated priority tracks:
- Free Dental & Smile Consultation
- Free Digital Dental Check-up
- Free Smile Assessment
- Special Festive Benefits on Dental Implants
- Special Benefits on Invisible Aligners & Braces
- Premium Smile Makeover Consultation
- Priority Consultation for Same-Day Dental Implants
Festive Makeover Privileges: Up to 20?nefits:
In addition to complimentary assessments, the campaign introduces up to 20?stive benefits on selected smile rejuvenation and restorative treatments, including:
- Laser Teeth Whitening for immediate brightness and stain removal
- Same-Day Smile Makeover & Veneers for fast aesthetic transformations
- Invisible Aligners for discreet correction of crowded or spaced teeth
- Dental Braces & Comprehensive Orthodontic Treatment
- Zirconia Crowns & Bridges designed for natural-looking restoration of broken, fractured, or damaged front teeth
Advanced Dental Tourism Services Under One Roof:
Dr. Agravat Dental Clinic & Implant Wellness Center has earned international acclaim as a premier dental tourism destination. Combining advanced clinical protocols, 3D computer-guided planning, and a relaxing dental spa ambiance, the center specializes in advanced treatments engineered to restore optimal oral function, natural aesthetics, and long-term confidence.
Key specialized treatments include:
- Same-Day Dental Implants
- All-on-4 Dental Implants (Fixed Teeth Solutions)
- All-on-6 Dental Implants
- Full Mouth Rehabilitation
- Single-Visit Root Canal Treatment
- Zirconia Crowns & Bridges
- Invisible Aligners & Modern Clear Aligners
- Comprehensive Dental Braces
- Complete Digital Smile Design & Smile Makeovers
The clinic's philosophy combines modern, minimally invasive dental technology with meticulous, personalized treatment planning. Every patient receives a comprehensive understanding of their oral anatomy, empowering them to select the most suitable, durable, and aesthetic options tailored to their lifestyle and needs.
???? Explore More from Dr. Agravat Healthcare Limited:
???? FREE Online ATH AI Health & Wellness Assessment:
Know Dr. Bharat Agravat - Founder & CMD, Dr. Agravat Healthcare Limited | 31+ Years Clinical Experience | 18-Time Award Winner:
Media & Appointment Contact:
Organization: Dr. Agravat Dental Clinic and Implant Wellness Center
Lead Clinicians: Dr. Bharat Agravat & Dr. Kartavya Agravat
Ahmedabad Address: Ground Floor, Dr. Agravat Wellness Center, Sindhu Bhavan Road, beside Victory Lane, opposite NK Farm, Thaltej, Ahmedabad, Gujarat 380059, India
Regional Presence: Ahmedabad & Mumbai
Phone / WhatsApp: +91 98257 63666 / +91 75750 08686
Official Campaign Page:
Oral Care & AI-Guided Dental Treatment - Dr. Agravat Dental Clinic & Implant Wellness Center:
About Dr. Agravat Dental Clinic and Implant Wellness Center:
Established in 1999, Dr. Agravat Dental Clinic and Implant Wellness Center is a pioneer in advanced digital implantology, cosmetic restorations, and dental tourism in India's first UNESCO World Heritage City, Ahmedabad, with strategic consultation touchpoints in Mumbai.
The center is spearheaded by Dr. Bharat Agravat, a veteran implantologist with over 31 years of clinical experience and recipient of more than 18 prestigious healthcare awards. Internationally trained in advanced implantology and oral rehabilitation at world-renowned institutions-including Harvard University, the University at Buffalo, and New York University (NYU)-Dr. Bharat Agravat is an American Academy Diplomate and Fellow (USA). He is renowned for pioneering Same-Day Dental Implant Tourism in India, offering cutting-edge Fixed Teeth in 5 Days via the All-on-4 Package, computer-guided flapless surgery, and complete smile reconstructions.
Working alongside him is Dr. Kartavya Agravat, Cosmetic Dental Surgeon, who integrates state-of-the-art aesthetic dentistry, digital diagnostic workflows, and patient-centric smile design to deliver healthy, symmetrical, and enduring smiles.
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