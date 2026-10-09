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NABVENTURES Announces First Close Of Fund II At INR 450 Crore Target Corpus Set At INR 1,500 Crore
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, October 8, 2026: NABVENTURES, the venture capital arm of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), has announced the successful First Close of NABVENTURES Fund II, securing commitments of INR 450 crore. Building on the strong track record of its earlier funds, which have collectively backed 23 innovative enterprises, the Fund is targeting a total corpus of INR 1,500 crore, including a green-shoe option.
As the anchor investor in Fund II, NABARD continues to reaffirm its commitment to fostering innovation-led growth in India's agriculture and rural economy. The Fund will support promising early- and growth-stage enterprises that leverage technology, scalable business models, and sustainable solutions to address critical challenges across the agricultural value chain and rural markets.
Announcing the First Close, Dr. Shaji Krishnan V, Chairman of NABARD stated: " The successful First Close of NABVENTURES Fund II at INR 450 crore marks an important milestone in NABARD's continued commitment to fostering innovation across India's agriculture and rural economy. As the sector evolves, there is a growing need for scalable, technology-driven solutions that enhance productivity, strengthen value chains, improve farmers' incomes, and build resilient rural enterprises.
Through Fund II, we aim to partner with visionary entrepreneurs developing innovative solutions to address critical challenges across the agricultural ecosystem. Our focus is on supporting enterprises that deliver both strong commercial outcomes and meaningful social impact through sustainability, climate resilience, financial inclusion, and livelihood creation.
By deepening support for the innovation ecosystem, NABARD seeks to accelerate the transformation of India's agriculture and rural economy, making it more resilient, competitive, and future-ready."
NABVENTURES Fund II will invest across high-potential early- to growth-stage companies in sectors such as agri-tech, food and agribusiness, rural fintech, climate-smart solutions, supply chain and logistics, and other innovations driving rural transformation. In addition to providing growth capital, the Fund will leverage NABARD's extensive nationwide presence and sectoral expertise to help portfolio companies scale their impact and contribute meaningfully to India's agricultural and rural development journey.
About NABARD:
The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) is a premier development financial institution in India. Established on 12 July 1982, with headquarters in Mumbai, NABARD operates with a mission to promote sustainable and equitable agriculture and rural prosperity through effective credit support, related services, institutional development, and other innovative initiatives. NABARD plays a crucial role in fostering rural development, empowering farmers, and catalysing the growth of the rural economy.
As the anchor investor in Fund II, NABARD continues to reaffirm its commitment to fostering innovation-led growth in India's agriculture and rural economy. The Fund will support promising early- and growth-stage enterprises that leverage technology, scalable business models, and sustainable solutions to address critical challenges across the agricultural value chain and rural markets.
Announcing the First Close, Dr. Shaji Krishnan V, Chairman of NABARD stated: " The successful First Close of NABVENTURES Fund II at INR 450 crore marks an important milestone in NABARD's continued commitment to fostering innovation across India's agriculture and rural economy. As the sector evolves, there is a growing need for scalable, technology-driven solutions that enhance productivity, strengthen value chains, improve farmers' incomes, and build resilient rural enterprises.
Through Fund II, we aim to partner with visionary entrepreneurs developing innovative solutions to address critical challenges across the agricultural ecosystem. Our focus is on supporting enterprises that deliver both strong commercial outcomes and meaningful social impact through sustainability, climate resilience, financial inclusion, and livelihood creation.
By deepening support for the innovation ecosystem, NABARD seeks to accelerate the transformation of India's agriculture and rural economy, making it more resilient, competitive, and future-ready."
NABVENTURES Fund II will invest across high-potential early- to growth-stage companies in sectors such as agri-tech, food and agribusiness, rural fintech, climate-smart solutions, supply chain and logistics, and other innovations driving rural transformation. In addition to providing growth capital, the Fund will leverage NABARD's extensive nationwide presence and sectoral expertise to help portfolio companies scale their impact and contribute meaningfully to India's agricultural and rural development journey.
About NABARD:
The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) is a premier development financial institution in India. Established on 12 July 1982, with headquarters in Mumbai, NABARD operates with a mission to promote sustainable and equitable agriculture and rural prosperity through effective credit support, related services, institutional development, and other innovative initiatives. NABARD plays a crucial role in fostering rural development, empowering farmers, and catalysing the growth of the rural economy.
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