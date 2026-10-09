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Infinix GT 50 Pro Is Coming To India This October
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Over the years, Infinix's GT series has built its identity around gaming from competitive performance and high-refresh-rate displays to gaming controls, cooling technology and a design language made unmistakably for gamers. Since the launch of the GT 10 Pro in 2023, the GT series has steadily raised the bar for mobile gaming. The GT 20 Pro and GT 30 Pro built on that momentum, sharpening competitive performance and cooling and most recently adding shoulder triggers, all in a design language made unmistakably for gamers. But the way we game is evolving, and so are our expectations from our smartphones.
For today's gaming audience, gaming does not always mean hours of hardcore play. It can be a quick match between meetings, a session with the squad after work, a game on the move or simply switching between different ways to play. The GT 50 Pro is built around this shift - where the phone is no longer the destination, but the foundation of a larger gaming experience.
But as the way people game continues to evolve, so does the role of the smartphone. And this is where GT is taking its biggest step yet.
More than a phone
With the GT 50 Pro, Infinix is introducing an ecosystem-led approach to mobile gaming, bringing the phone together with elements designed to extend how users play, from how they control the game to where they play it.
And while the complete ecosystem is still under wraps, Infinix is set to reveal more elements of the GT 50 Pro experience closer to launch.
With the GT 50 Pro arriving in October, Infinix is inviting everyone, from GT fans to anyone who loves gaming, to unlock the launch date together. Fans can head to link and click to push the reveal meter forward, with every click counting towards a collective total. Once the community hits the target, the official launch date will be revealed.
The message is simple: GT is changing. The way you play is changing. And the next GT is built for it.
About Infinix India
Founded in 2013, Infinix is a trendy tech brand crafted for young consumers. With a presence in over 70 countries, Infinix delivers cutting-edge technology, stylish design, and outstanding performance. No.1 in India with user satisfaction in services and 2nd largest service network in India, our product line-up includes smartphones, TWS earbuds, smartwatches, laptops, and smart TVs. In 2023, Infinix was recognized in Kantar and Google's top 50 Chinese Global Brand Builders Report and ranked sixth in Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024 in the Asia-Pacific sector.
For today's gaming audience, gaming does not always mean hours of hardcore play. It can be a quick match between meetings, a session with the squad after work, a game on the move or simply switching between different ways to play. The GT 50 Pro is built around this shift - where the phone is no longer the destination, but the foundation of a larger gaming experience.
But as the way people game continues to evolve, so does the role of the smartphone. And this is where GT is taking its biggest step yet.
More than a phone
With the GT 50 Pro, Infinix is introducing an ecosystem-led approach to mobile gaming, bringing the phone together with elements designed to extend how users play, from how they control the game to where they play it.
And while the complete ecosystem is still under wraps, Infinix is set to reveal more elements of the GT 50 Pro experience closer to launch.
With the GT 50 Pro arriving in October, Infinix is inviting everyone, from GT fans to anyone who loves gaming, to unlock the launch date together. Fans can head to link and click to push the reveal meter forward, with every click counting towards a collective total. Once the community hits the target, the official launch date will be revealed.
The message is simple: GT is changing. The way you play is changing. And the next GT is built for it.
About Infinix India
Founded in 2013, Infinix is a trendy tech brand crafted for young consumers. With a presence in over 70 countries, Infinix delivers cutting-edge technology, stylish design, and outstanding performance. No.1 in India with user satisfaction in services and 2nd largest service network in India, our product line-up includes smartphones, TWS earbuds, smartwatches, laptops, and smart TVs. In 2023, Infinix was recognized in Kantar and Google's top 50 Chinese Global Brand Builders Report and ranked sixth in Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024 in the Asia-Pacific sector.
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