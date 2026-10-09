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Little Millennium Teachers Excellence Awards 202526 Celebrates Educators Shaping The Future
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Pune, October 8, 2026: Little Millennium Education Private Limited, a pioneer in early years education in India, hosted the Teachers Excellence Awards 2025–26 in Pune, bringing together 800+ educators, school leaders and members of the Little Millennium family from across Maharashtra under one roof.
With the inspiring theme "The Future Has a Teacher", the ceremony celebrated the teachers who play a vital role in nurturing young minds and preparing children for a rapidly evolving world. More than 75 Little Millennium schools participated, with teachers and schools recognised across multiple parameters for their commitment to quality education, child development and creating safe, secure and nurturing environments for children aged two to six years.
As the world moves towards 2050, technology and Artificial Intelligence are expected to transform the way we live and learn. Yet, the human connection offered by a teacher remains irreplaceable. Through its new BLOOM curriculum, Little Millennium continues to invest in teacher development, equipping educators to nurture children holistically while building skills such as creativity, collaboration, curiosity and critical thinking that will help them thrive in the future.
Speaking on the occasion, Mr Sajid Ali,CEO and Ms Geetika Bahuguna COOA Little Millennium Education Private Limited, said, "The Teachers Excellence Awards are a celebration of the heart of early childhood education-the teacher. The world our children will inherit may be increasingly driven by technology and AI, but the human touch will always remain at the heart of meaningful learning. 'The Future Has a Teacher' reflects our belief that every future-ready child has a teacher who helped them believe in themselves first."
Adding a futuristic dimension to the celebration was an engaging robotics experience, giving teachers a glimpse into the technology-driven world that today's young children will grow up in. The event also highlighted Little Millennium's continued commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals, with activities focused on creating awareness and encouraging collective responsibility towards building a better world for tomorrow.
Inclusion was another important highlight of the celebration. Children from Asha Foundation participated in the event with a special performance, reinforcing Little Millennium's belief in equal opportunities and creating an education community where every child feels welcomed, valued and included.
The Teachers Excellence Awards recognised the dedication of educators in classrooms, while schools were acknowledged for creating benchmarks in quality education, child safety, nurturing practices and overall excellence.
The celebration concluded on a note of pride, gratitude and joy, with educators returning to their schools with renewed inspiration and hope-reminded that every classroom has the power to shape the future, and behind every future stands a teacher.
About Little Millennium Education Private Limited
Little Millennium Education Private Limited is a pioneer in early years education, committed to providing holistic, child-centric and nurturing learning experiences. With a strong focus on teacher development, innovation, safety, inclusion and sustainable practices, Little Millennium continues to evolve early childhood education while keeping the human connection at the heart of learning.
With the inspiring theme "The Future Has a Teacher", the ceremony celebrated the teachers who play a vital role in nurturing young minds and preparing children for a rapidly evolving world. More than 75 Little Millennium schools participated, with teachers and schools recognised across multiple parameters for their commitment to quality education, child development and creating safe, secure and nurturing environments for children aged two to six years.
As the world moves towards 2050, technology and Artificial Intelligence are expected to transform the way we live and learn. Yet, the human connection offered by a teacher remains irreplaceable. Through its new BLOOM curriculum, Little Millennium continues to invest in teacher development, equipping educators to nurture children holistically while building skills such as creativity, collaboration, curiosity and critical thinking that will help them thrive in the future.
Speaking on the occasion, Mr Sajid Ali,CEO and Ms Geetika Bahuguna COOA Little Millennium Education Private Limited, said, "The Teachers Excellence Awards are a celebration of the heart of early childhood education-the teacher. The world our children will inherit may be increasingly driven by technology and AI, but the human touch will always remain at the heart of meaningful learning. 'The Future Has a Teacher' reflects our belief that every future-ready child has a teacher who helped them believe in themselves first."
Adding a futuristic dimension to the celebration was an engaging robotics experience, giving teachers a glimpse into the technology-driven world that today's young children will grow up in. The event also highlighted Little Millennium's continued commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals, with activities focused on creating awareness and encouraging collective responsibility towards building a better world for tomorrow.
Inclusion was another important highlight of the celebration. Children from Asha Foundation participated in the event with a special performance, reinforcing Little Millennium's belief in equal opportunities and creating an education community where every child feels welcomed, valued and included.
The Teachers Excellence Awards recognised the dedication of educators in classrooms, while schools were acknowledged for creating benchmarks in quality education, child safety, nurturing practices and overall excellence.
The celebration concluded on a note of pride, gratitude and joy, with educators returning to their schools with renewed inspiration and hope-reminded that every classroom has the power to shape the future, and behind every future stands a teacher.
About Little Millennium Education Private Limited
Little Millennium Education Private Limited is a pioneer in early years education, committed to providing holistic, child-centric and nurturing learning experiences. With a strong focus on teacher development, innovation, safety, inclusion and sustainable practices, Little Millennium continues to evolve early childhood education while keeping the human connection at the heart of learning.
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