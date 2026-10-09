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Chief Justice Of India Inaugurates New Academic Session 2026 At Asian Law College
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: The New Academic Session 2026 of Asian Law College was inaugurated at the Noida campus in a distinguished ceremony graced by the presence of Hon'ble Mr. Justice B. R. Gavai, 52nd Chief Justice of India. His presence created an atmosphere of great pride and inspiration for the newly admitted students and the entire Asian Law College fraternity.
Students joining both the Three-Year LL.B. programme after graduation and the Five-Year integrated law programme after Class 12 participated enthusiastically in the inaugural ceremony. The students were visibly overwhelmed and delighted by the presence of the Chief Justice of India, making the occasion a memorable beginning to their legal education journey.
Addressing the students, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President, Asian Education Group, motivated the young law aspirants to pursue their education with dedication, discipline, integrity and a strong commitment to justice. He said,“Law is not merely a profession; it is a responsibility towards society. As future lawyers and legal professionals, you will have the opportunity to protect rights, uphold justice and contribute to strengthening our democratic institutions. Make the best use of your time at Asian Law College, read extensively, develop your personality and always remain committed to truth and constitutional values.”
Dr. Marwah further emphasised that the institution is committed to providing students with quality legal education, practical exposure and an environment that encourages research, debate and independent thinking. He congratulated the new students and urged them to dream big and work consistently towards achieving excellence.
Hon'ble Mr. Justice B. R. Gavai, 52nd Chief Justice of India, shared his vast experience from his distinguished legal and judicial career and offered valuable guidance to the students. He encouraged the young law aspirants to develop a deep understanding of the Constitution and the legal system and to approach the profession with humility, integrity and dedication.
Justice Gavai emphasised the importance of continuous learning and advised students to cultivate the habit of reading and analysing legal developments. He said that the legal profession provides an opportunity to serve society and that young lawyers must always uphold the dignity of the profession and remain committed to justice and the rule of law.
The programme was also addressed by Dr. Lalit Vir Srivastava, Director, Asian Law College, who welcomed the Chief Justice of India and the new students and spoke about the academic vision and future plans of the institution.
Dr. Saurabh Sharma and Dr. Gurdeep Singh also spoke on the occasion and welcomed the new batch, highlighting the importance of legal education, professional ethics and active participation in academic and co-curricular activities.
The inauguration of the New Academic Session 2026 marked a significant milestone for Asian Law College. For the students entering the Three-Year and Five-Year law programmes, beginning their academic journey in the presence of the 52nd Chief Justice of India was an extraordinary and inspirational experience that they are likely to cherish for years to come.
Students joining both the Three-Year LL.B. programme after graduation and the Five-Year integrated law programme after Class 12 participated enthusiastically in the inaugural ceremony. The students were visibly overwhelmed and delighted by the presence of the Chief Justice of India, making the occasion a memorable beginning to their legal education journey.
Addressing the students, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President, Asian Education Group, motivated the young law aspirants to pursue their education with dedication, discipline, integrity and a strong commitment to justice. He said,“Law is not merely a profession; it is a responsibility towards society. As future lawyers and legal professionals, you will have the opportunity to protect rights, uphold justice and contribute to strengthening our democratic institutions. Make the best use of your time at Asian Law College, read extensively, develop your personality and always remain committed to truth and constitutional values.”
Dr. Marwah further emphasised that the institution is committed to providing students with quality legal education, practical exposure and an environment that encourages research, debate and independent thinking. He congratulated the new students and urged them to dream big and work consistently towards achieving excellence.
Hon'ble Mr. Justice B. R. Gavai, 52nd Chief Justice of India, shared his vast experience from his distinguished legal and judicial career and offered valuable guidance to the students. He encouraged the young law aspirants to develop a deep understanding of the Constitution and the legal system and to approach the profession with humility, integrity and dedication.
Justice Gavai emphasised the importance of continuous learning and advised students to cultivate the habit of reading and analysing legal developments. He said that the legal profession provides an opportunity to serve society and that young lawyers must always uphold the dignity of the profession and remain committed to justice and the rule of law.
The programme was also addressed by Dr. Lalit Vir Srivastava, Director, Asian Law College, who welcomed the Chief Justice of India and the new students and spoke about the academic vision and future plans of the institution.
Dr. Saurabh Sharma and Dr. Gurdeep Singh also spoke on the occasion and welcomed the new batch, highlighting the importance of legal education, professional ethics and active participation in academic and co-curricular activities.
The inauguration of the New Academic Session 2026 marked a significant milestone for Asian Law College. For the students entering the Three-Year and Five-Year law programmes, beginning their academic journey in the presence of the 52nd Chief Justice of India was an extraordinary and inspirational experience that they are likely to cherish for years to come.
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