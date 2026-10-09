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Union Minister Of State Pabitra Margherita Inaugurates State-Of-The-Art Silkworm Seed Infrastructure At Jorhat, Assam
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 08 October 2026, Delhi: In a significant step towards modernising sericulture infrastructure and strengthening rural livelihoods in the North-Eastern Region, Union Minister of State for Textiles Pabitra Margherita inaugurated the newly constructed Grainage Building and Cold Storage facility at the CSB-Silkworm Seed Production Centre (SSPC), Rowriah, Jorhat in the august presence of Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, Member of Parliament (Kaziranga), Hitendra Nath Goswami, Member of Legislative Assembly (Jorhat), Dr. Dipjyoti Rajkhowa, Vice-Chancellor, Smt. Lakhimi Dutta, Director of Sericulture, Government of Assam, and P. Sivakumar, Member Secretary, Central Silk Board, other senior officials and heads of various organizations under the Ministry of Textiles.
Established under the North-East Region Textile Promotion Scheme (NERTPS), the state-of-the-art facility has an annual capacity to produce 30 lakh Disease-Free Layings (DFLs) of mulberry hybrid seed and preserve up to 1 crore DFLs. The infrastructure will help ensure timely availability of quality silkworm seed and enhance seed production efficiency in the region. The upgraded facility is expected to further strengthen the regional sericulture value chain, generate employment opportunities, and create business opportunities for local suppliers and traders, thereby contributing to the socio-economic development of sericulture farmers.
Addressing the gathering, Union Minister of State for Textiles, Pabitra Margherita emphasised that quality silkworm seed, modern infrastructure, technology and skill development are vital for a productive and sustainable sericulture sector, highlighted the Central Silk Board's strong seed production network covering both mulberry and Vanya sectors. He noted that CSB-NSSO caters to the mulberry seed sector, while BTSSO and MESSO support the Vanya seed sector. Highlighting Assam's rich silk heritage and the potential of the North-Eastern Region, that the State contributes approximately 84% (73 MT) of India's Muga silk and 74% (2131 MT) of Eri silk production and recorded raw silk production of 6% (9 MT) of mulberry silk in 2026-27 (upto July). During the same period, the North-Eastern Region recorded 142 MT of mulberry silk, 3 MT of Tasar silk, 2890 MT of Eri silk and 87 MT of Muga silk, and these production trends further underline the significance of strengthening the sericulture ecosystem in Assam and the North-Eastern Region. He underlined the sector's significant livelihood potential, with sericulture estimated to generate employment for around 29.50 lakh persons during 2025-26, highlighting the region's strong potential in Vanya silk production and its growing importance in India's silk economy. And, he noted that initiatives such as Mission Senehjori can help transform Muga silk into a high-value global product. He stressed the importance of entrepreneurship and stakeholder collaboration to enhance farmers' productivity, create rural livelihoods and strengthen the Aatmanirbhar North-East. He called for stronger collaboration among the Central Silk Board, State Government, research institutions, farmers, entrepreneurs and other stakeholders to contribute to the development of a Viksit Assam and, in turn, a Viksit Bharat.
As part of the programme, an interactive Seri-Stakeholder Meet was organised to facilitate engagement with stakeholders and deliberate on issues concerning the sericulture sector. Progressive sericulture farmers were felicitated, while P1 Disease-Free Layings were directly distributed to sericulture farmers. Certificates were also presented to trainees who successfully completed training under the Ministry of Textiles' flagship Samarth Scheme, promoting skill development and capacity building in the textile and sericulture ecosystem.
The inauguration marks an important milestone in CSB's efforts to strengthen the silkworm seed production ecosystem in Assam and the North-Eastern Region, supporting farmers with quality seed, modern infrastructure and improved livelihood opportunities.
Established under the North-East Region Textile Promotion Scheme (NERTPS), the state-of-the-art facility has an annual capacity to produce 30 lakh Disease-Free Layings (DFLs) of mulberry hybrid seed and preserve up to 1 crore DFLs. The infrastructure will help ensure timely availability of quality silkworm seed and enhance seed production efficiency in the region. The upgraded facility is expected to further strengthen the regional sericulture value chain, generate employment opportunities, and create business opportunities for local suppliers and traders, thereby contributing to the socio-economic development of sericulture farmers.
Addressing the gathering, Union Minister of State for Textiles, Pabitra Margherita emphasised that quality silkworm seed, modern infrastructure, technology and skill development are vital for a productive and sustainable sericulture sector, highlighted the Central Silk Board's strong seed production network covering both mulberry and Vanya sectors. He noted that CSB-NSSO caters to the mulberry seed sector, while BTSSO and MESSO support the Vanya seed sector. Highlighting Assam's rich silk heritage and the potential of the North-Eastern Region, that the State contributes approximately 84% (73 MT) of India's Muga silk and 74% (2131 MT) of Eri silk production and recorded raw silk production of 6% (9 MT) of mulberry silk in 2026-27 (upto July). During the same period, the North-Eastern Region recorded 142 MT of mulberry silk, 3 MT of Tasar silk, 2890 MT of Eri silk and 87 MT of Muga silk, and these production trends further underline the significance of strengthening the sericulture ecosystem in Assam and the North-Eastern Region. He underlined the sector's significant livelihood potential, with sericulture estimated to generate employment for around 29.50 lakh persons during 2025-26, highlighting the region's strong potential in Vanya silk production and its growing importance in India's silk economy. And, he noted that initiatives such as Mission Senehjori can help transform Muga silk into a high-value global product. He stressed the importance of entrepreneurship and stakeholder collaboration to enhance farmers' productivity, create rural livelihoods and strengthen the Aatmanirbhar North-East. He called for stronger collaboration among the Central Silk Board, State Government, research institutions, farmers, entrepreneurs and other stakeholders to contribute to the development of a Viksit Assam and, in turn, a Viksit Bharat.
As part of the programme, an interactive Seri-Stakeholder Meet was organised to facilitate engagement with stakeholders and deliberate on issues concerning the sericulture sector. Progressive sericulture farmers were felicitated, while P1 Disease-Free Layings were directly distributed to sericulture farmers. Certificates were also presented to trainees who successfully completed training under the Ministry of Textiles' flagship Samarth Scheme, promoting skill development and capacity building in the textile and sericulture ecosystem.
The inauguration marks an important milestone in CSB's efforts to strengthen the silkworm seed production ecosystem in Assam and the North-Eastern Region, supporting farmers with quality seed, modern infrastructure and improved livelihood opportunities.
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