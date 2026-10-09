Exsign By Hosting Controller Now Supports Google Workspace For Email Signature Management

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 7, 2026 4:05 am - Organizations using Google Workspace can now centrally manage professional and consistent email signatures with ExSign, extending its email signature management capabilities across leading business email platforms

Kingston, Ontario, Canada – October 07, 2026 – Hosting Controller Inc. has expanded ExSign, its centralized email signature management solution, with support for Google Workspace. Organizations using Google Workspace can now centrally create, manage, and maintain professional email signatures across their users without relying on individual employees to configure or update signatures manually.

As email remains a core business communication channel, maintaining consistent branding and accurate information across every employee email can become increasingly challenging as organizations grow. Individually managed signatures can result in inconsistent branding, outdated contact information, missing disclaimers, and missed opportunities to use everyday emails as a marketing channel.

“Google Workspace support marks an important expansion for ExSign and gives more organizations the ability to centrally manage one of the most visible elements of their everyday business communication,” says Babar Zaman, VP Business Development at Hosting Controller.“Whether the goal is stronger brand consistency, streamlined administration, compliance, or turning everyday emails into marketing opportunities, ExSign makes it easier to manage signatures across the organization.”

With ExSign for Google Workspace, IT administrators and marketing teams can centrally manage signature designs, contact information, branding elements, disclaimers, and promotional banners across the organization, helping reduce manual updates while keeping email communications professional and consistent.

With the addition of Google Workspace, ExSign now supports Google Workspace, Microsoft 365, and Microsoft Exchange Server, extending centralized email signature management across cloud and on-premises email environments. Learn more at

About Hosting Controller Inc.

Founded in 1999, Hosting Controller Inc. is a cloud automation software provider with customers in over 125 countries. Its comprehensive suite of products supports email signature management, Active Directory tools, hybrid cloud solutions, virtualization, and enterprise automation, helping businesses modernize their communications and infrastructure. For more information, please visit

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