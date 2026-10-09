MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 7, 2026 4:30 am - The SENAT brand represented at SENAT AVTODOM Pulkovo produced its 323rd vehicle during the year of St. Petersburg's 323rd anniversary

The 323rd SENAT 900 vehicle rolled off the production line at the SENAT facility in St. Petersburg on September 23, 2026. The vehicle's serial number symbolically matched the age of the Northern Capital which marked its 323rd anniversary in 2026. The model's official unveiling and the launch of serial production took place at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on June 4, 2026.

The SENAT 900 available at SENAT AVTODOM Pulkovo. It is Russia's first domestically produced premium vehicle. It is a full-size executive sedan powered by a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 gasoline engine delivering 326 hp. The powertrain is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission while a permanent all-wheel-drive system ensures stability and handling confidence regardless of road conditions. An air suspension system with adjustable ride height maintains a level of ride comfort that meets executive-class standards.

Demand for executive-class cars is growing. The premium segment pioneers technologies that are subsequently applied in the production of mass-market vehicles. The involvement of Russian engineering expertise in developing innovative solutions is of strategic importance to all players in the automotive market. The SENAT production facility in St. Petersburg operates on a flow-line assembly basis and is establishing a new technological foundation for the production of domestic executive-class cars.

"We are delighted that SENAT AVTODOM Pulkovo clients can get acquainted with the SENAT brand and its philosophy, and personally evaluate the vehicle's technical specifications. The release of the 323rd SENAT 900 during St. Petersburg's 323rd anniversary year underscores the brand's connection to the Northern Capital. A new production hub for domestic executive-class vehicles is being established here. Demand for premium cars rose by 20% in the first half of 2026 compared to the same period last year. We are confident that the SENAT 900 will contribute to the segment's continued growth", - Evgeny Afonin, Director of the AVTODOM St. Petersburg division, commented.



AVTODOM was founded on December 21, 1992. It is one of the largest automotive holdings in Russia today. The company specializes in the sales and service of premium and luxury vehicles. The group's portfolio includes renowned global brands: Audi, AURUS, Bentley, BMW, BMW Motorrad, BRP, Changan, Ducati, ESTEO, EXEED, GAC, Harley-Davidson, Hongqi, JAECOO, Jaguar, KTM, Lamborghini, Land Rover, LiXiang, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, Nordcross, OMODA, Porsche, SERES, Solaris, Voge Loncine, Volvo, Zeekr, DongFeng, Forland, Foton, Fuso, Hino, HOWO and Sitrak. AVTODOM is constantly expanding. The company opens new dealerships and upgrades the infrastructure of existing ones, develops used car sales, and offers a full range of financial services. It partners with reliable leasing companies and trusted banking partners.

54 dealership contracts with automakers officially represented on the Russian market were in effect at AVTODOM Group and AutoSpetsCenter Group on of March 1, 2026. Additionally, the companies have 21 active service contracts for vehicle maintenance.