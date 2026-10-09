Spirituality Can Help People Find Light In Every Darkness, Acc. To Late Psychotherapist Dr. Noomen

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 7, 2026 5:03 am - the late Dr. Noomen, who was a minister and licensed psychotherapist, shares 147 thought-provoking questions and the illuminating answers that came to him during his extraordinary journeys in the spiritual dimension.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 1, 2026 - Minister and licensed psychotherapist Dr. Pieter Noomen developed a deep connection with a spiritual presence, and one by one, the 12 components of life came to him: Oneness, Love, Life, Fire, Space, Connectedness, Progression, Effect, Freedom, Joy, Differentness and Harmony.

“On an evening walk, out of the blue, I heard in a clear voice that was in and around me, without comment, the 12 ingredients or components of everything that exists, one each day,” Dr. Noomen wrote.“It was at a time that the question about what life, my life, was really all about, was much on my mind. Then came the voice. For more than a year, I didn't know what to do with what I had heard. It dawned upon me that I could write down what it stirred up in me.”

Dr. Noomen's journey toward forming a conscious closeness to the source of all existence began more than 25 years ago when he studied the work of Dr. Peter D. Francuch, who communicated with what he called“the Positive State.” Dr. Noomen would go on to significantly widen his own spiritual path and have extraordinary experiences on the spiritual plane.

On his website,, Dr. Noomen shares 147 thought-provoking questions and the illuminating answers that came to him during his communications with the All Spirit. Readers will also find 10 rules for praying, wisdoms of the week, and detailed descriptions of his extraordinary journeys in the spiritual dimension, including how the very first visit began: a strong light coming through a cracked door.

The message that forms the foundation of his writings, freely available on, is that, directly or indirectly, life stems from one common source, and to connect with that source is the highest level of existence people can achieve on earth.

An example from Dr. Noomen's Wisdoms of the Week at:

“Gratitude can be something 'in general'. Yet, thanking for some specific thing can go to the core of who we are. Once, someone bedridden and suffering told me she looked for something, anything, she still could be grateful for. For her, it was the pillow she could put her head on. Realistic? Yes! In every darkness is somewhere a flicker of light. Even if 'only' in our spirit.”

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About Dr. Pieter Noomen

Born in the Netherlands, Dr. Pieter Noomen completed doctoral studies in theology and pastoral psychology at the Free University of Amsterdam and became senior minister of three Protestant churches. Later, he worked as a psychotherapist and staff member at a Los Angeles church and became involved in mental health issues like suicide prevention and hospice. He passed away in 2019.

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