Makana Records 100 Heavy Equipment Sales To Buyers In Nine Countries In Its First Year

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 7, 2026 6:20 am - The Dubai-based used heavy equipment marketplace reports 314 machines consigned by 17 sellers, more than AED 60 million in consigned value and four online auctions completed during its first year of operation.

Makana, an online marketplace for used heavy equipment operating from Jebel Ali Free Zone in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, has completed its first year of operation with 100 machines sold to buyers in nine countries. The company reached its first anniversary on September 1, 2026, and has published a review of its first year setting out its sales, consignment and auction figures for the period. The results cover the platform's first twelve months of trading, during which machinery consigned in the UAE was sold both to local buyers and to buyers in other regional and international markets.

Over the year, 17 sellers consigned a total of 314 machines to the platform across multiple equipment categories, with a combined consigned value of more than AED 60 million. The sellers included construction contractors, fleet operators and equipment dealers. Among the machines sold were 17 skid steer loaders, five wheel loaders, four boom loaders and one Komatsu PC850 long boom excavator. Skid steer loaders are compact machines that use front attachments such as buckets and forks to dig, lift and move material, while boom loaders, also called telehandlers, use an extending arm to lift loads to height on building and industrial sites.

Makana sells machinery on a consignment basis, which means equipment owners hand the sale over to the company instead of handling enquiries, viewings and negotiations with buyers themselves. Depending on the machine, the company inspects and tests the equipment, photographs it, produces 3D and 360-degree views, and publishes its technical specifications together with an inspection report covering more than 75 checkpoints. Each machine is then offered either at a fixed price on the marketplace or through one of the company's online auctions, giving buyers in other countries access to the same information as a buyer viewing the machine in person.

According to the company, sellers who use the Makana consignment service receive payment within three to five days of a completed sale. Makana said owners typically consign equipment when renewing a fleet, replacing an older machine, reducing the number of machines that are standing idle, or releasing capital for a new project. The company handles the sale process from listing through to payment, so that contractors and fleet operators do not need to manage buyers, paperwork or price negotiations on their own.

Makana also completed four online machinery auctions during its first year. Each auction offered inspected equipment through competitive bidding, running alongside the fixed-price listings on the platform. The company reported that a number of buyers and sellers took part in more than one auction during the year, and said this indicates that the auction format is developing into a recurring channel for buying and selling used machinery rather than a series of individual events.

"[Quote for approval: In our first year we saw that the buyer for a machine is often in a different city or a different country from the seller. When buyers can review an inspection report, specifications and detailed images of a machine, they are prepared to buy from the UAE, and that gives sellers here access to demand well beyond the local market.]" said [Spokesperson Name], [Title] at Makana.

The company noted that demand for used machinery is spread across many markets, and that the buyer for a particular machine may be located in Dubai, Riyadh, Africa or Asia. Sales to buyers in nine countries during the first year reflect that spread. Makana's fifth auction opened for bidding on October 1, 2026, and includes inspected machinery, vehicles and other lots, marking the start of the company's second year of operation.

About Makana

Makana is an online marketplace for buying and selling used heavy equipment, based in Jebel Ali Free Zone, Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The company connects contractors, fleet operators and dealers who are selling machinery with buyers in the UAE, the wider GCC and international markets through fixed-price listings and online auctions. Makana manages inspection, machine presentation and consignment on behalf of sellers and publishes its listings in English and Arabic. More information is available at