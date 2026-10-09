WOODSEN Shipping Update 500T Cold Press Machine Sended To Nonthaburi, Thailand

About us

After more than ten years of development, WOODSEN has become a professional manufacturer of veneer peeling and plywood machinery solutions, with factory layout design and processing technology support. The company covers an area of 1,000 square meters and has three production departments, which are responsible for plywood machinery production, automatic electrical system design, and whole factory planning. It has more than 20 R&D personnel and more than 50 technicians who are responsible for installation and after-sales service. It is mainly exported to more than 30 regions and countries including South Africa, Russia, Indonesia, Malaysia, South America, Eastern Europe, etc. 300 containers of plywood machines are exported annually.

WOODSEN, a trusted name in woodworking and plywood machinery solutions, has the4000m2 exhibition room of automatic plywood production line and overseas warehouse in Indonesia and it also has a plywood factory that is entirely equipped with its own brand of plywood machines. is pleased to announce the successful loading and shipment of a full container of high-performance equipment destined for Vietnam. The shipment includes a 500T Cold Press Machine - Four essential machines designed to enhance drying efficiency and surface finishing quality for plywood manufacturers across Nonthaburi, Thailand.

Nonthaburi, located just north of Bangkok, is a key industrial province in central Thailand with a dense cluster of manufacturing facilities. As part of the Bangkok Metropolitan Region, Nonthaburi offers excellent logistics infrastructure and access to Thailand's rapidly expanding plywood market, which is valued at approximately USD 315 million and growing at an estimated 5.05% annually. WOODSEN is proud to support local manufacturers in this thriving region with world-class equipment that delivers efficiency, durability, and precision.

Short DescriptionWoodsen 500T Hydraulic Cold Press Machine – A high-capacity, heavy-duty pre-pressing solution engineered for large-scale plywood and blockboard production. Delivering a massive 500 tons of pressing force, this machine uniformly compresses glued veneer stacks to ensure superior initial bonding, eliminate air pockets, and produce perfectly flat, warp-free assemblies before hot pressing FeaturesMassive 500-Ton ForceEnsures even the thickest veneer bundles are compressed uniformly SynchronisationPlaten moves perfectly parallel to prevent thickness variations hydraulic system reduces electricity costs significantly Steel FrameBuilt for extreme durability and zero deflection under load Specifications