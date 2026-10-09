Stainless Steel Manifolds Gain Attention In Flow Metering Applications

MENAFN - GetNews) Yuhuan City, Zhejiang province, China- October 8, 2026

Product Description

The Flow-meter Stainless Steel Manifold is a core component of underfloor heating systems, designed for water distribution, collection, and precise flow control. Made of 304 stainless steel, it offers excellent corrosion resistance and long-term durability, ensuring stable and safe operation.

The inlet side is equipped with flow meters, allowing real-time monitoring of each heating loop. The return side supports thermal actuators, which can be connected to thermostats or control panels for individual zone control. With a 1-inch connection size, the manifold supports large flow capacity and is suitable for multi-loop heating systems.

Installation Instructions

1. Installation Location Install the manifold in a dry, well-ventilated area with easy access for maintenance. It is typically mounted inside a manifold cabinet or mechanical room.

2. Inlet and Return Direction The side with flow meters is the inlet side. Ensure correct water flow direction during installation. The return side is designed for actuator installation.

3. Pipe Connection Clean all pipelines before connection to prevent debris from entering the system. Use proper sealing materials to ensure leak-free connections.

4. Actuator and Control System Install thermal actuators on the return side and connect them to thermostats or control panels. After installation, perform power and function tests to confirm proper operation.

5. System Commissioning After filling and venting the system, adjust each loop by observing the flow meters to balance the system and achieve optimal heating performance.

Application Scenarios

. Residential Underfloor Heating: Ideal for apartments and villas, providing individual room temperature control.. Commercial Buildings: Suitable for offices, hotels, and retail spaces requiring multi-zone heating.. Engineering Projects: Designed for large-scale heating systems with multiple loops and high flow demand.. System Retrofit & Upgrade: An excellent choice for upgrading traditional manifolds to improve efficiency and control accuracy.

About us

Yuhuan Yongda fluid control Co., Ltd. (formerly Yuhuan Yongda plumping Co., Ltd.) was founded in 1996, and is located in "China valve capital" – Yuhuan, Zhejiang; as one of the professional plumbing valve enterprises, it focuses on product design, development, production, and sales.