Acute Coronary Syndrome Market Is Projected To Reach USD 9 Billion By 2036 Owing To Rising Disease Incidence And Advancements In Targeted Cardiovascular Therapies Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The market dynamics for Acute Coronary Syndrome (ACS) are witnessing significant growth driven by the rising incidence of acute myocardial infarction, an aging population, increasing prevalence of cardiovascular risk factors, and continued advances in antithrombotic, lipid-lowering, and anti-inflammatory therapies.

(Albany, New York) – October 08, 2026 - The market dynamics for Acute Coronary Syndrome (ACS) are witnessing significant growth driven by the rising incidence of acute myocardial infarction, an aging population, increasing prevalence of cardiovascular risk factors, and continued advances in antithrombotic, lipid-lowering, and anti-inflammatory therapies. The treatment landscape is also evolving beyond conventional approaches toward targeted therapies designed to address residual cardiovascular risk, improve early intervention, and provide better long-term cardiovascular protection. Additionally, the development of emerging therapies such as selatogrel, FDY-5301, and ziltivekimab is expected to further fuel the ACS market during the forecast period.

DelveInsight, a leading market research firm, announces the release of its latest report,“DelveInsight's Acute Coronary Syndrome (ACS) Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2036.” The report provides an in-depth assessment of ACS, including historical and forecasted epidemiology, current treatment practices, emerging therapies, market trends, competitive dynamics, and growth opportunities across the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Acute Coronary Syndrome Market Report



The 7MM Acute Coronary Syndrome market was approximately USD 2,700 million in 2025 and is projected to reach approximately USD 9,000 million by 2036, representing a CAGR of 11.5% during 2026–2036.

The total incident cases of ACS across the 7MM were approximately 2.2 million in 2025, with the United States accounting for the highest number of cases.

The United States ACS market was approximately USD 2,200 million in 2025, making it the largest market among the seven major markets.

The United States recorded approximately 1.3 million incident ACS cases in 2025, with the number expected to increase through 2036.

Acute myocardial infarction (AMI) accounted for a substantial proportion of ACS cases, with approximately 835,000 AMI cases in the United States in 2025.

Approximately 75% of AMI cases were NSTEMI, while around 25% were STEMI, demonstrating the predominance of NSTEMI presentations.

Males accounted for approximately 75% of ACS cases in 2025, although the incidence and risk burden among women are expected to become increasingly important with population aging and changing cardiovascular risk factors.

Major marketed therapies assessed in the report include LODOCO (colchicine), REPATHA (evolocumab), and PRALUENT (alirocumab).

Key emerging therapies include selatogrel, FDY-5301, and ziltivekimab, with selatogrel, FDY-5301, and ziltivekimab listed in Phase III development.

Major companies active in the ACS market include AGEPHA Pharma, Amgen, Regeneron, Sanofi, Idorsia Pharmaceuticals, Viatris, Faraday Pharmaceuticals, and Novo Nordisk, among others. Antiplatelet agents generated the highest ACS therapy revenue in the United States in 2025, highlighting their continuing importance in the treatment paradigm.

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Key Factors Driving the Acute Coronary Syndrome MarketRising Incidence of Acute Coronary Syndrome

The increasing incidence of ACS is one of the primary factors supporting market growth. Aging populations, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, smoking, physical inactivity, and other lifestyle-associated cardiovascular risk factors contribute to the continuing disease burden. According to DelveInsight's estimates, approximately 2.2 million ACS cases occurred across the 7MM in 2025, while the United States alone accounted for approximately 1.3 million incident cases. The US incidence is expected to increase further through 2036, expanding the addressable patient population for acute and secondary cardiovascular interventions.

Growing Focus on Residual Cardiovascular Risk

Although improvements in acute intervention and secondary prevention have significantly improved outcomes, patients remain at risk of recurrent cardiovascular events. This has increased interest in therapies targeting residual inflammatory, thrombotic, and lipid-related risk. The development of colchicine and PCSK9 inhibitors illustrates the increasing role of mechanism-driven therapies alongside established antiplatelet and anticoagulant treatment.

Advances in Targeted Anti-inflammatory Therapies

Inflammation has become an increasingly important therapeutic target in cardiovascular disease. LODOCO (colchicine) represents a targeted anti-inflammatory approach that suppresses inflammatory pathways and has demonstrated cardiovascular event reduction. The emergence of therapies targeting inflammatory mediators such as IL-6, including ziltivekimab, could further expand the treatment paradigm for patients with residual inflammatory cardiovascular risk.

Innovation in Antiplatelet Therapy and Early Intervention

Antiplatelet therapy remains a central component of ACS management. However, emerging agents are being developed to provide rapid platelet inhibition while potentially improving the balance between ischemic protection and bleeding risk. Selatogrel, a fast-acting, reversible, highly selective P2Y12 inhibitor administered subcutaneously through an autoinjector, is designed to provide early intervention between symptom onset and initial medical attention.

Growing Demand for Cardiovascular Protection Following Myocardial Infarction

Improved survival following acute myocardial infarction has increased the importance of long-term secondary prevention. Patients require continued pharmacological management, lifestyle modification, cardiac rehabilitation, and monitoring to reduce recurrent events. This sustained treatment requirement creates continuing demand for lipid-lowering, antiplatelet, anti-inflammatory, and other cardiovascular therapies.

Acute Coronary Syndrome Competitive Landscape

The ACS competitive landscape includes established cardiovascular therapies alongside an expanding pipeline of targeted agents. DelveInsight identifies AGEPHA Pharma, Amgen, Regeneron, Sanofi, Idorsia Pharmaceuticals, Viatris, Faraday Pharmaceuticals, and Novo Nordisk among the key companies active in the market.

Among marketed therapies, LODOCO (colchicine) represents an important development in cardiovascular inflammation. The US FDA approved LODOCO in June 2023 as a targeted anti-inflammatory therapy for atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The report notes that clinical data demonstrated approximately a 31% reduction in cardiovascular events versus placebo.

REPATHA (evolocumab), developed by Amgen, is a monoclonal antibody targeting PCSK9. By inhibiting PCSK9-mediated LDL receptor degradation, evolocumab substantially reduces LDL cholesterol and supports secondary cardiovascular risk reduction.

PRALUENT (alirocumab), developed by Regeneron and Sanofi, is another PCSK9 inhibitor assessed in the ACS market. The report lists it for myocardial infarction and unstable angina requiring hospitalization, with US and European market presence.

The pipeline is led by selatogrel, FDY-5301, and ziltivekimab. Selatogrel is being developed by Idorsia Pharmaceuticals and Viatris, FDY-5301 by Faraday Pharmaceuticals, and ziltivekimab by Novo Nordisk.

Discover more about therapies set to impact the Acute Coronary Syndrome market @Acute Coronary Syndrome Treatment Landscape

Recent Developments in the Acute Coronary Syndrome Market



2025: According to Idorsia Pharmaceuticals' Annual Report, late-stage development of selatogrel continued to progress toward important clinical readouts beginning toward the end of 2026.

2025: Novo Nordisk's Annual Report indicated that ziltivekimab data readouts were expected across three clinical settings during 2026–2027, supporting evaluation of its potential cardiovascular benefits.

April 2025: AGEPHA Pharma highlighted clinical data supporting the use of low-dose colchicine 0.5 mg for reducing the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events and its role in cardiovascular disease management. 2025: The ACS development landscape continued to include late-stage programs evaluating selatogrel, FDY-5301, and ziltivekimab, with the candidates targeting acute intervention, ischemia-reperfusion injury, and inflammatory cardiovascular risk, respectively.

What is Acute Coronary Syndrome?

Acute Coronary Syndrome (ACS) refers to a group of conditions resulting from a sudden reduction or blockage of blood flow to the heart. It encompasses unstable angina, non-ST-segment elevation myocardial infarction (NSTEMI), and ST-segment elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI).

ACS most commonly develops when an atherosclerotic plaque ruptures or erodes and a blood clot forms within a coronary artery, restricting myocardial blood flow. Major risk factors include hypertension, diabetes, smoking, obesity, physical inactivity, and aging. Although ACS is more common among older adults and men, the incidence and risk among women are also increasing and may approach that of men with population aging and changing risk-factor patterns.

Diagnosis is based on a combination of clinical assessment, electrocardiography, and cardiac biomarkers, particularly cardiac troponins. ECG helps differentiate STEMI from other presentations, while serial biomarker testing can identify myocardial injury. Echocardiography and coronary angiography may provide additional information regarding cardiac function and the location of coronary obstruction.

Acute Coronary Syndrome Epidemiology Segmentation

DelveInsight's ACS epidemiological assessment includes:



Total incident cases of ACS

Type-specific incident cases of ACS

Type-specific incident cases of AMI Gender-specific incident cases of ACS

According to DelveInsight estimates, the total ACS incident population across the 7MM was approximately 2.2 million cases in 2025. The United States accounted for the highest incidence among the covered markets.

In the United States, approximately 835,000 AMI cases were reported in 2025. AMI represented a major component of ACS, with NSTEMI accounting for approximately 75% of AMI cases, while STEMI represented approximately one-quarter.

ACS showed a clear male predominance, with males accounting for approximately 75% of cases in 2025. However, the report highlights that gender differences in ACS risk may diminish with age and that women continue to experience important risk associated with specific cardiovascular factors.

Current Acute Coronary Syndrome Treatment Landscape

ACS treatment is a medical emergency focused on rapid restoration of coronary blood flow, interruption of thrombosis, limitation of myocardial injury, symptom management, and prevention of recurrent cardiovascular events. Treatment combines pharmacological therapy with revascularization procedures where appropriate.

The principal therapeutic classes include antiplatelet agents, anticoagulants, vasodilators, beta-blockers, lipid-lowering drugs, ACE inhibitors, ARBs, and calcium-channel blockers. High-intensity statins and antiplatelet therapy remain central to secondary prevention, while treatment decisions are guided by patient characteristics and risk-stratification tools such as TIMI and GRACE scores.

For patients requiring reperfusion, percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) is an important treatment strategy, particularly in STEMI. Thrombolytic therapy may be considered where timely PCI is not available. CABG may be used in selected patients depending on coronary anatomy and clinical circumstances.

Long-term management includes continued pharmacotherapy, lifestyle modification, risk-factor control, and cardiac rehabilitation to reduce recurrent ischemic events and improve survival.

Unmet Needs in the Acute Coronary Syndrome Market

Despite significant progress in ACS diagnosis and treatment, several important unmet needs remain. Delayed or missed diagnosis, particularly among patients with atypical symptoms, can prevent timely intervention. Differences in clinical presentation according to age and gender further complicate early identification.

There is also a continuing need for better risk stratification and personalized treatment. Although current therapies reduce cardiovascular events, patients remain exposed to substantial residual risk and recurrent ACS. Improved identification of high-risk patients could support more targeted treatment selection.

Another challenge is suboptimal management of modifiable risk factors, including diabetes, hypertension, obesity, smoking, and physical inactivity. Long-term adherence to secondary-prevention therapies also remains an important barrier.

The development of rapid-acting therapies, novel anti-inflammatory agents, improved antiplatelet strategies, and treatments targeting residual cardiovascular risk could therefore address important gaps in current ACS management.

Scope of the Acute Coronary Syndrome Market Report

The report covers a study period from 2022 to 2036, with 2022–2025 representing the historical period, 2026–2036 the forecast period, and 2026 as the base year. Geographic coverage includes the United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The report provides comprehensive analysis of:



ACS epidemiology and patient-burden trends

Historical and forecasted ACS market size

Market share by therapy

Current ACS treatment practices

Marketed and emerging therapies

Clinical development pipeline

Drug uptake and patient-share analysis

Competitive landscape

Market access and reimbursement

Pricing and analogue assessment

Key opinion leader insights

SWOT and conjoint analysis

Market drivers and barriers

Unmet medical needs Future market opportunities

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Table of Contents

Key Insights

Report Introduction

Executive Summary

Acute Coronary Syndrome Market Overview at a Glance

Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology

Key Events and Upcoming Catalysts

Disease Background and Overview of Acute Coronary Syndrome

Signs and Symptoms

Risk Factors

Pathogenesis

Diagnosis and Disease Assessment

Acute Coronary Syndrome Epidemiology and Patient Population

Current Treatment Practices

Acute Coronary Syndrome Marketed Therapies

Acute Coronary Syndrome Emerging Therapies

Drug Analysis and Competitive Landscape

Acute Coronary Syndrome Market Outlook

Market Size and Forecast

Drug Uptake Analysis

Market Access and Reimbursement

Pricing and Analogue Assessment

Unmet Needs

KOL Views and Expert Insights

SWOT and Conjoint Analysis

Market Drivers and Barriers

Appendix

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading market research and consulting firm specializing in the life sciences and healthcare industries. Founded in 2014, the company provides comprehensive market intelligence, epidemiology, and insights across pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, and emerging therapies. DelveInsight helps healthcare organizations make informed strategic decisions through data-driven research and industry expertise.