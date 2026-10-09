Prurigo Nodularis Market To Reach USD 4,433 Million By 2034, Driven By Rising Disease Prevalence, Novel Drug Approvals, And A Robust Emerging Therapy Pipeline

MENAFN - GetNews) Key Prurigo Nodularis companies such as Sanofi, Regeneron, Galderma, Maruho, Amgen/Kyowa Kirin, Incyte Corporation, Keymed Biosciences, Celldex Therapeutics, and others.

(Albany, New York) – October 08, 2026 - DelveInsight's "Prurigo Nodularis Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034" report delivers an in-depth understanding of prurigo nodularis, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the prurigo nodularis therapeutics market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

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Key Takeaways from the Prurigo Nodularis Market Report



In January 2026, Galderma Canada received Health Canada authorization for NEMLUVIO (nemolizumab) to treat moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis and prurigo nodularis. The IL-31 receptor alpha-targeting biologic demonstrated significant improvements in itch, skin lesions, and sleep disturbance across its Phase III trial programs (ARCADIA and OLYMPIA).

The Prurigo Nodularis market in the 7MM was valued at approximately USD 1,488 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 4,433 million by 2034.

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.90% by 2034 in leading countries (US, EU4, UK, and Japan).

Among the 7MM, the United States accounted for the largest market size of prurigo nodularis, approximately 75% of the overall market in 2024, i.e., USD ~810 million.

The total diagnosed prevalent cases of prurigo nodularis in the 7MM were ~614,000 in 2024, with the highest prevalent cases in the United States.

DUPIXENT (dupilumab) and NEMLUVIO (nemolizumab) are the approved treatments for prurigo nodularis. Key players such as Amgen/Kyowa Kirin (rocatinlimab), Incyte (povorcitinib and ruxolitinib), Celldex (barzolvolimab), and others are evaluating their lead candidates in different stages of clinical development.

Prurigo Nodularis Market Overview

Prurigo nodularis is a chronic skin disorder characterized by the appearance of multiple, firm, itchy nodules on the skin, which are often the result of repetitive scratching or rubbing. These nodules can range in size and are typically found on areas like the arms, legs, back, and chest. The primary symptom is intense pruritus (itching), which causes individuals to scratch, further aggravating the lesions and leading to thickened, scaly, or hyperpigmented skin. In severe cases, the nodules can ulcerate or become infected due to ongoing friction and trauma.

The exact cause of prurigo nodularis remains unclear, but it is frequently associated with underlying conditions such as atopic dermatitis, chronic kidney disease, liver disease, and neuropsychiatric disorders like anxiety or depression. The condition often presents as a manifestation of immune system dysregulation, chronic inflammation, and nerve involvement, and it can significantly impact quality of life by interfering with daily activities, sleep, and emotional well-being.

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Prurigo Nodularis Market Key Growth Drivers

Rising Prurigo Nodularis Disease Prevalence and Awareness: The increasing prevalence of prurigo nodularis, particularly among individuals with underlying skin conditions like atopic dermatitis and eczema, has heightened the demand for effective treatments. The US accounted for approximately 261K diagnosed prevalent cases in 2024, and these cases are expected to increase during the forecast period (2025–2034) owing to growing populations, improved diagnostic methods, changes in lifestyle and environmental factors, and advancements in medical technology. Growing awareness among healthcare professionals and patients is also leading to earlier diagnosis and intervention.

Drug Approvals in the Prurigo Nodularis Market: The approval of DUPIXENT (dupilumab) in 2022 and NEMLUVIO (nemolizumab) in 2024 provides a significant breakthrough for patients with moderate-to-severe prurigo nodularis. As more treatments are developed and approved, expanding access to biologic therapies through improved insurance coverage and cost reduction programs could make them accessible to a broader range of patients.

Emerging Therapies in the Prurigo Nodularis Market: The emerging clinical trial landscape offers a diverse range of therapeutic alternatives, including Povorcitinib (Incyte), Ruxolitinib (Incyte), Rocatinlimab (Amgen/Kyowa Kirin), Barzolvolimab (CDX-0159) (Celldex Therapeutics), and Vixarelimab (Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals/Genentech), across various treatment lines. The expected launch of these therapies shall further create a positive impact on the market.

Prurigo Nodularis Market Dynamics and Trends



The total diagnosed prevalent cases of prurigo nodularis in the US were around 261,900 in 2024. The US contributed the largest diagnosed prevalent population, acquiring ~43% of the 7MM in 2024, whereas EU4 and the UK, and Japan accounted for around 37% and 20% of the total population share, respectively.

According to DelveInsight estimates, among age-specific diagnosed prevalent cases in the US in 2024, the highest number of cases were found in the ≥65 years age group (~124,400), followed by the 25–44 year age group, while the lowest number was observed in the

Based on severity, severe cases (~137,850) were most prevalent in the US in 2024, followed by moderate and mild cases.

Females generally account for a higher number of diagnosed prevalent cases than males, with the exception of Japan, where prevalence is reportedly higher in males (~70,100 cases in 2024).

Among EU4, Germany accounted for the largest number of diagnosed prevalent cases followed by France, whereas Spain accounted for the lowest in 2024.

Patients with prurigo nodularis face many challenges, including delayed diagnosis or misdiagnosis due to lack of awareness among patients and providers, and an unpredictable disease course. In 2024, among all current therapies, the highest revenue was generated by DUPIXENT, i.e., nearly USD 630 million in the United States.

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Prurigo Nodularis Treatment Landscape

The treatment of prurigo nodularis focuses on relieving intense itching and inflammation while addressing underlying causes if identified. First-line treatments typically include topical therapies such as potent corticosteroids, while topical calcineurin inhibitors like tacrolimus may be used as an alternative, particularly for sensitive areas. Emollients and moisturizing creams are recommended to maintain skin hydration. For more severe cases, systemic treatments such as oral antihistamines, short-term oral corticosteroids, and immunosuppressive drugs like methotrexate, cyclosporine, or azathioprine may be considered, while narrowband ultraviolet B (NB-UVB) phototherapy can help improve symptoms. Due to the chronic nature of the disease, a combination of therapies is often required to achieve symptom control.

Prurigo Nodularis Marketed Drugs

NEMLUVIO/MITCHGA (nemolizumab-ilto): Galderma Laboratories/Maruho

NEMLUVIO is the first and only treatment that blocks IL-31 signaling, a key driver of itch, inflammation, and the formation of prurigo nodularis nodules. It is the only self-injectable treatment for prurigo nodularis administered approximately once a month. Nemolizumab received US FDA approval in August 2024 as a pre-filled pen for adults; Japan's MHLW approval in March 2024 for MITCHGA SC injection for patients aged 13 and older; and marketing authorizations in February 2025 from both the UK MHRA and the European Commission for adults who are candidates for systemic therapy.

DUPIXENT (dupilumab): Sanofi/Regeneron

DUPIXENT is a monoclonal antibody that targets IL-4 and IL-13 cytokines, reducing inflammation and itching. It is marketed in the US (2022), EU (2022), and Japan (2023) for prurigo nodularis.

Prurigo Nodularis Emerging Drugs

Povorcitinib: Incyte

Povorcitinib is an oral small-molecule JAK1 inhibitor currently in Phase III clinical trials for prurigo nodularis, hidradenitis suppurativa, and vitiligo. The company anticipates the data release of the povorcitinib Phase III trial for prurigo nodularis by 2026, with launch expected by 2027–2028.

Barzolvolimab (CDX-0159): Celldex Therapeutics

Barzolvolimab is a humanized monoclonal antibody that specifically binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and potently inhibits its activity. The company initiated a Phase II study in prurigo nodularis, and enrollment is ongoing; positive data from a Phase I study was reported in November 2023.

Other Emerging Candidates: Rocatinlimab (Amgen/Kyowa Kirin, Phase III, OX40 ligand inhibitor), OPZELURA (ruxolitinib) (Incyte, Phase III, topical JAK 1/2 inhibitor), Stapokibarta (Keymed Biosciences, Phase III, IL-4 receptor alpha subunit antagonist), Nalbuphine (Trevi Therapeutics, Phase II/III), Vixarelimab (Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals/Genentech, Phase II), and Abrocitinib (Pfizer, Phase II).

Prurigo Nodularis Market Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape is shaped by approved biologics and a growing pipeline of novel mechanisms. DUPIXENT and NEMLUVIO currently lead the treatment landscape, while key players such as Amgen/Kyowa Kirin, Incyte, and Celldex are advancing candidates across the clinical stages. According to the Q1 2025 presentation, Kyowa Kirin stated that Phase III completion for rocatinlimab in prurigo nodularis is expected in 2027. Emerging treatments with novel mechanisms of action may offer more effective management options during the forecast period (2025–2034).

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Scope of the Prurigo Nodularis Market Report



Study Period: 2020–2034

Forecast Period: 2025–2034

Prurigo Nodularis Market CAGR: 12.90%

Geographies Covered: The US, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the UK, and Japan

Epidemiology Segmentation: Diagnosed Prevalent Cases, Gender-specific, Age-specific, and Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Prurigo Nodularis

Market Segmentation: Total Market Size, Market Size by Therapies, and Market Size by Class Key Companies: Sanofi, Regeneron, Galderma, Maruho, Amgen/Kyowa Kirin, Incyte Corporation, Keymed Biosciences, Celldex Therapeutics, and others

Table of Content

Key Insights

Report Introduction

Executive Summary

Key Events

Prurigo Nodularis Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology

Prurigo Nodularis Market Overview at a Glance

Disease Background and Overview

Guidelines

Epidemiology and Patient Population of Prurigo Nodularis in the 7MM

Prurigo Nodularis Patient Journey

Prurigo Nodularis Marketed Drugs

Emerging Prurigo Nodularis Drugs

Prurigo Nodularis: 7MM Analysis

Prurigo Nodularis Unmet Needs

SWOT Analysis

KOL Views

Prurigo Nodularis Market Access and Reimbursement

Appendix

DelveInsight Capabilities

Disclaimer

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