HPV Testing And Pap Test Market To Reach USD 6,524.39 Million By 2034, Driven By Rising Cervical Cancer Cases, Government Screening Programs, And Molecular Diagnostic Advancements

MENAFN - GetNews) Key HPV Testing and Pap Test companies such as F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Hologic Inc., Becton Dickinson, QIAGEN, Abbott Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, Seegene Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Femasys Inc., Arbor Vita Corporation, Quest Diagnostics, LabCorp, Sysmex Corporation, FUJIFILM Holdings, Olympus Corporation, CooperSurgical, Cardinal Health, Nihon Kohden, and others.

(Albany, New York) – October 08, 2026 - DelveInsight's "HPV Testing and Pap Test Market" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the global HPV testing and Pap test market, covering key trends, growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, with segmentation by Test Type, Product Type, Technology, Application, End-Users, and Geography.

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Key Takeaways from the HPV Testing and Pap Test Market Report



In February 2026, Hologic, Inc. announced that its Aptima® HPV Assay received FDA approval for clinician-collected HPV primary screening, making it the only FDA-approved mRNA-based HPV assay.

The global HPV testing and Pap test market is expected to increase from USD 3,702.30 million in 2025 to USD 6,524.39 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 6.56% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2034.

North America is expected to dominate the market, securing a 40.5% share in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region.

By test type, the Pap test category is estimated to account for the largest market share of 63% in 2025.

By product type, the consumables category is estimated to account for the largest market share of around 63% in 2025.

By technology, the molecular diagnostics category is estimated to account for the largest market share of around 43% in 2025.

By application, the follow-up testing category is anticipated to dominate the market, while by end user, the hospitals category holds the leading position. The market is moderately concentrated, with leading players including F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Hologic Inc., Becton Dickinson, QIAGEN, and Abbott Laboratories.

HPV Testing and Pap Test Market Overview

HPV testing and the Pap test (Pap smear) are screening methods used to detect early signs of cervical cancer. HPV testing identifies the presence of high-risk types of Human papillomavirus that can lead to cervical cancer, while the Pap test examines cervical cells to detect abnormal or precancerous changes. Together, they help in early detection and prevention by identifying either the underlying cause (HPV infection) or the resulting cellular abnormalities.

The market is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of cervical cancer caused by Human papillomavirus, along with growing awareness and large-scale screening initiatives led by organizations such as the World Health Organization and national governments. Continuous advancements in molecular diagnostic technologies, including PCR and mRNA-based assays, are improving test sensitivity, accuracy, and turnaround time, further supporting the adoption of HPV testing.

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HPV Testing and Pap Test Market Key Growth Drivers

Rising Prevalence of Cervical Cancer and HPV Infections: The increasing incidence of infections caused by Human papillomavirus, the primary cause of cervical cancer, is a major growth driver. Persistent high-risk HPV infections significantly elevate cancer risk and often remain asymptomatic for years, making routine screening essential for identifying precancerous changes before they progress into invasive cancer. This is leading to a growing need for early screening through HPV testing and Pap smears.

Growing Awareness and Government Screening Programs: Public health initiatives by organizations such as the World Health Organization and national governments are promoting regular cervical cancer screening. Programs like population-based screening, awareness campaigns, and subsidized testing are increasing adoption, especially in developing regions, while the introduction of self-sampling HPV kits is improving participation rates even in remote areas.

Technological Advancements in Screening: Innovations such as PCR-based testing, mRNA-based HPV assays, and Next-generation sequencing (NGS) are improving accuracy, automation, and turnaround time. These advancements are encouraging healthcare providers to adopt advanced HPV testing solutions and supporting the shift toward HPV-based primary screening and co-testing approaches.

HPV Testing and Pap Test Market Dynamics and Trends

According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (2025), the estimated new cases of cervical cancer in 2025 were 702,616, and these cases are projected to rise to 908,612 by 2045.

As per the World Health Organization (2024), in 2019, HPV caused an estimated 620,000 cancer cases in women and 70,000 cancer cases in men. The rising incidence of cervical cancer, largely caused by persistent infection with Human papillomavirus, is driving strong demand for HPV testing and Pap tests and prompting healthcare systems and governments to expand screening programs and adopt advanced diagnostic technologies.

Global initiatives led by the World Health Organization, including the cervical cancer elimination strategy, aim to achieve high screening coverage among women, which directly increases testing volumes. In India, population-based screening has been strengthened under initiatives like the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases, and Stroke (NPCDCS), while campaigns during Cervical Cancer Awareness Month and International Women's Day promote regular testing.

The increasing product development activities among key market players are further escalating the market. In February 2026, Hologic, Inc. announced that its Aptima® HPV Assay received FDA approval for clinician-collected HPV primary screening. Hologic's human papillomavirus (HPV) test is the only FDA-approved mRNA-based assay, designed specifically to detect infections most likely to lead to cervical cancer.

However, the limited sensitivity and the possibility of false results in Pap tests, combined with patient discomfort and compliance issues, act as significant restraints on the market. Pap tests may sometimes miss early abnormal changes or produce inaccurate results, leading to delayed diagnosis or unnecessary follow-up procedures, which can reduce trust in screening effectiveness. The discomfort and embarrassment associated with pelvic examinations also discourage many women from undergoing routine screening, particularly in populations with low awareness of the human papillomavirus, leading to lower screening participation rates.

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HPV Testing and Pap Test Market Segment AnalysisBy Test Type: Pap Test Category Dominates the Market

The Pap test category is estimated to contribute 63% of total market revenue in 2025, due to its widespread adoption, cost-effectiveness, and long-standing clinical acceptance. The Pap test is a cytology-based screening method that detects abnormal cervical cell changes at an early stage, making it a cornerstone of cervical cancer prevention programs globally. Its affordability and relatively simple infrastructure requirements make it highly suitable for large-scale population screening, particularly in low- and middle-income countries. Advancements such as liquid-based cytology (LBC) have further improved its diagnostic accuracy and sample quality. In May 2024, the U.S. FDA expanded approvals for HPV tests, such as those from Becton Dickinson and F. Hoffmann-La Roche, to include self-collected samples, increasing overall screening participation and subsequently driving the need for follow-up Pap cytology.

By Product Type: Consumables Category Dominates the Market

The consumables category is anticipated to account for around 63% of the market share in 2025. Consumables, including reagents, assay kits, collection media, swabs, cytology slides, staining solutions, and sample preservation vials, ensure recurring, high-frequency revenue compared to one-time instrument purchases, as every screening cycle requires fresh consumables. The global shift toward primary HPV screening, the adoption of liquid-based cytology, government-led screening initiatives in emerging economies, and the rise of self-sampling HPV kits are further accelerating demand. In January 2024, Roche received expanded regulatory approvals in multiple regions for its cobas HPV test, and in September 2023, BD expanded the availability of its BD Onclarity HPV Assay in new international markets.

By Technology: Molecular Diagnostics Category Dominates the Market

The molecular diagnostics category is anticipated to account for around 43% of the market share in 2025, due to its high sensitivity and ability to directly detect high-risk infections caused by Human papillomavirus at an early stage. Techniques such as PCR and mRNA-based assays provide more accurate and reliable results compared to traditional cytology, enabling earlier diagnosis and better risk stratification. Increasing clinical preference for primary HPV screening, along with advancements in automation and high-throughput platforms, is accelerating adoption.

By Application: Follow-up Testing Category Dominates the Market

The follow-up testing category is anticipated to dominate due to the critical need for confirmatory diagnostics after initial abnormal screening results. When primary screening indicates potential abnormalities or HPV infection, patients require additional evaluation, such as repeat cytology, HPV genotyping, colposcopy, or biopsy. Rising screening rates, driven by awareness programs and expanded access to testing, are leading to a higher number of detected abnormalities, further strengthening the segment.

By End-Users: Hospitals Category Dominates the Market

The hospitals category dominates due to the availability of advanced diagnostic infrastructure, skilled healthcare professionals, and the ability to provide comprehensive cervical cancer screening and follow-up care in a single setting. High patient inflow, integration with government screening programs, and access to reimbursement facilities further strengthen the dominance of hospitals.

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HPV Testing and Pap Test Market Regional AnalysisNorth America: Leading Region in the HPV Testing and Pap Test Market

North America is expected to account for the highest proportion of 40.5% of the market in 2025, due to the high prevalence of cervical cancer and widespread infection with Human papillomavirus, strong awareness regarding preventive healthcare, well-established healthcare infrastructure, advanced diagnostic technologies, favorable reimbursement policies, and the presence of leading market players. According to the American Cancer Society (2026), about 13,490 new cases of invasive cervical cancer will be diagnosed in the United States in 2026, and 4,200 women will die from the disease. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (2025), 39,300 cancers (79%) were attributable to HPV each year during 2018 to 2022 in the United States. In January 2026, Teal Health announced the national availability of its at-home cervical cancer screening, which included the FDA-authorized Teal Wand self-collection device and a comprehensive telehealth platform.

Europe: Strong and Sustained Growth in the HPV Testing and Pap Test Market

Europe is witnessing strong and sustained growth due to the rising burden of cervical cancer and increasing emphasis on organized screening programs. According to the HPV Information Centre (2023), every year 58,169 women are diagnosed with cervical cancer and 25,989 die from the disease in Europe. Governments and regional bodies are implementing structured screening initiatives under frameworks such as Europe's Beating Cancer Plan, and updated clinical guidelines increasingly recommend HPV-based primary screening due to its higher sensitivity and effectiveness compared to traditional cytology. Many countries are also exploring self-sampling HPV tests to improve accessibility and participation.

Asia-Pacific: Fastest-Growing Region in the HPV Testing and Pap Test Market

Asia-Pacific is emerging as a major growth driver due to a rising disease burden, improving healthcare infrastructure, and expanding screening initiatives. According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (2026), the estimated new cases of cervical cancer in India in 2025 were 138,871, and these are projected to rise to 212,623 by 2045. Rapid urbanization and increasing healthcare investments in countries such as China, India, and Southeast Asian nations are enhancing access to diagnostic facilities, while the introduction of cost-effective diagnostic solutions tailored to price-sensitive markets is improving adoption. The region is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 9%.

HPV Testing and Pap Test Market Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape is characterized by moderate to high consolidation, with a few global diagnostic leaders such as F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Hologic Inc., QIAGEN, Abbott Laboratories, and Becton Dickinson dominating a significant share through strong product portfolios, global distribution networks, and continuous R&D investments. These companies compete primarily on technological innovation, test accuracy, automation, and high-throughput capabilities, particularly in molecular HPV diagnostics, which are increasingly replacing traditional cytology.

At the same time, regional and niche players are entering the market with cost-effective solutions, self-sampling kits, and point-of-care diagnostics, especially in emerging markets. Competitive strategies include product launches, regulatory approvals, partnerships, and acquisitions, with companies integrating advanced features such as extended HPV genotyping, AI-based cytology, and multiplex testing to differentiate their offerings.

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Scope of the HPV Testing and Pap Test Market Report



Base Year: 2025

Forecast Period: 2026–2034

HPV Testing and Pap Test Market CAGR (2026–2034): 6.56%

Market Segments: By Test Type (HPV Testing and Pap Test), Product Type (Instruments, Consumables), Technology (Molecular Diagnostics, Cytology, and Others), Application (Follow-up Testing, Co-testing, and Primary HPV), End-Users (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, and Others), and Geography

Regional Scope: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World Key Companies: F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Hologic Inc., Becton Dickinson, QIAGEN, Abbott Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, Seegene Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Femasys Inc., Arbor Vita Corporation, Quest Diagnostics, LabCorp, Sysmex Corporation, FUJIFILM Holdings, Olympus Corporation, CooperSurgical, Cardinal Health, Nihon Kohden, and others

Table of Content

HPV Testing and Pap Test Market Report Introduction

HPV Testing and Pap Test Market Executive Summary

HPV Testing and Pap Test Market Key Factors Analysis

Impact Analysis

Regulatory Analysis

HPV Testing and Pap Test Market Porter's Five Forces Analysis

HPV Testing and Pap Test Market Assessment

Competitive Landscape

Startup Funding & Investment Trends

HPV Testing and Pap Test Market Company and Product Profiles

KOL Views

Project Approach

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