Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner Market To Grow From USD 278.13 Million At A CAGR Of 3.80% Through 2032Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner Market

(Albany, New York) – October 08, 2026 - DelveInsight's "Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner Market " report offers an in-depth understanding of the global portable ultrasound bladder scanner industry, covering market size, segmentation trends, regional dynamics, and competitive landscape through 2032.

To know in detail about the portable ultrasound bladder scanner market outlook, segment-wise trends, and regional analysis

Some of the Key Facts of the Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner Market Report



In September 2024, GE HealthCare launched the Venue Sprint, a tablet-based portable ultrasound system for point-of-care use, integrating Venue software, AI tools, and wireless Vscan Air probes, designed for emergency, critical care, and mobile settings.

In May 2024, Butterfly Network launched the iQ+ Bladder, its first U.S. bladder scanner, featuring Ultrasound-on-Chip technology that enables nurses to quickly obtain automated 3D bladder volume measurements.

In March 2024, Edgecare's bladder scanner, the EdgeFlow UH10, received clearance from the U.S. FDA, validating the device's safety and efficacy and marking a milestone in the company's expansion efforts.

In January 2024, Clarius Mobile Health received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA for its Clarius Bladder AI, a non-invasive tool designed to automatically measure bladder volume within seconds, available through the Clarius PAL HD3, PA HD3, and C3 HD3 wireless handheld ultrasound scanners. In June 2021, Verathon announced the release of BladderScan i10, its next-generation bladder volume measuring technology.

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the portable ultrasound bladder scanner market was valued at USD 278.13 million in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 3.80% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2032 to reach USD 373.96 million by 2032.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the market in 2024, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of innovative medical technologies, and growing prevalence of urological disorders.

In the product type segment, the 3D category is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2024, offering higher resolution, greater accuracy, and real-time volumetric imaging compared to traditional 2D scanners.

According to The Urology Foundation, 1 in 2 people experienced a urological condition in their lifetime, with over 78,000 cases of urological cancers diagnosed annually in the UK, and approximately 10,471 new cases of bladder cancer estimated each year in the UK.

According to Continence Health Australia (2024), urinary incontinence affected up to 10% of Australian men and up to 38% of Australian women.

According to the Urology Care Foundation, urinary tract infections account for over 8.1 million doctor visits annually in the US, with nearly 60% of women and 12% of men experiencing UTI symptoms at some point in their lives.

According to Johns Hopkins University (2024), over 25 million adult Americans experienced temporary or chronic urinary incontinence.

According to GLOBOCAN (2022), Asia accounted for 386,424 new prostate cancer cases, representing 26.3% of the global burden, the second-highest region after Europe, with prostate cancer often leading to urinary complications requiring bladder function monitoring.

Key Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner Companies: GE HealthCare Technologies, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Verathon, Vitacon, Medtronic, Samsung Medison, Canon Medical Systems, Becton Dickinson, Clarius Mobile Health, Laborie Medical Technologies, CHISON Medical Technologies, Butterfly Network, EchoNous, and others.

Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner Market Overview

A portable ultrasound bladder scanner is a non-invasive medical device used to measure urine volume in the bladder, employing ultrasound technology to create images of the bladder that help healthcare professionals assess urinary retention and determine the need for catheterization.

The growing prevalence of urological disorders such as urinary incontinence, retention, and benign prostatic hyperplasia is driving demand for quick, non-invasive diagnostic tools, while continuous advancements in imaging technology, including 3D scanning, AI integration, and wireless connectivity, have improved device accuracy, usability, and portability.

Limitations associated with device accuracy, limited diagnostic scope, battery life and durability, and a stringent regulatory framework for product approval may hinder future market growth during the forecast period.

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Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner Market Segmentation

Product Type: 2D Portable Bladder Scanner and 3D Portable Bladder Scanner

End-User: Hospital, Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others

Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

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Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner Market Regional Insights

North America is expected to dominate the market, benefiting from a strong presence of key market players, favorable reimbursement policies, increased investments in point-of-care diagnostics, and rising awareness among healthcare professionals and patients regarding non-invasive bladder assessment tools.

Discover more about the regional and segment-wise dynamics shaping the portable ultrasound bladder scanner market

Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner Market Competitive Landscape

The market features established medical device manufacturers including GE HealthCare, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Verathon, and Medtronic, alongside specialized wireless ultrasound and AI-driven innovators such as Clarius Mobile Health, Butterfly Network, and EchoNous, with continuous product launches and FDA clearances driving competitive differentiation through 3D imaging, AI integration, and wireless connectivity.

Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner Market Drivers



Growing prevalence of urological disorders, including urinary incontinence, retention, and benign prostatic hyperplasia.

Continuous advancements in imaging technology, including 3D scanning, AI integration, and wireless connectivity.

Rise in product launches and increased research and development activities expanding device range and functionality.

Growing use in outpatient care and home settings helping reduce catheterization and infection risks. Rising incidence of bladder cancer and prostate cancer-related urinary complications requiring bladder monitoring.

Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner Market Barriers



Device accuracy limitations, particularly in patients with abnormal anatomy or small residual volumes.

Limited diagnostic scope compared to more comprehensive imaging modalities.

Battery life and durability constraints affecting point-of-care usability. Stringent regulatory framework for product approval slowing market entry of new devices.

Scope of the Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner Market Report



Forecast Period: 2025–2032

Base Year: 2024

Regional Scope: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Market Segmentation: Product type, end-user, and geography

Market Dynamics: Detailed evaluation of market drivers, barriers, opportunities, and challenges Competitive Intelligence: Company profiles, recent product launches and regulatory clearances, and competitive benchmarking

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading healthcare-focused market research and consulting firm that provides clients with high-quality market intelligence and analysis to support informed business decisions. With a team of experienced industry experts and a deep understanding of the life sciences and healthcare sectors, we offer customized research solutions and insights to clients across the globe. Connect with us to get high-quality, accurate, and real-time intelligence to stay ahead of the growth curve.