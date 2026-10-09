Hereditary Transthyretin Amyloidosis Market Is Projected To Reach USD 3 Billion By 2025 And Grow At 11% CAGR Through 2036 Owing To Advancements In RNA-Based And Gene-Editing Therapies Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The market dynamics for Hereditary Transthyretin Amyloidosis (hATTR) are witnessing robust growth driven by increasing disease awareness, improvements in genetic testing and diagnosis, advancements in RNA-based gene-silencing therapies, and growing adoption of disease-modifying treatments.

(Albany, New York) – October 08, 2026 - The market dynamics for Hereditary Transthyretin Amyloidosis (hATTR) are witnessing robust growth driven by increasing disease awareness, improvements in genetic testing and diagnosis, advancements in RNA-based gene-silencing therapies, and growing adoption of disease-modifying treatments. The treatment landscape is also transitioning from conventional TTR stabilization toward deeper and more durable suppression of transthyretin production. Additionally, the development of emerging therapies such as nexiguran ziclumeran (nex-z/NTLA-2001) and nucresiran is expected to significantly influence the future hATTR treatment paradigm.

DelveInsight, a leading market research firm, announces the release of its latest report,“DelveInsight's Hereditary Transthyretin Amyloidosis (hATTR) Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2036.” The report provides a comprehensive assessment of the hATTR market, including historical and forecasted epidemiology, current treatment practices, emerging therapies, market trends, competitive dynamics, unmet needs, and future growth opportunities across the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Hereditary Transthyretin Amyloidosis Market Report



The 7MM hATTR market was approximately USD 3,000 million in 2025 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 11% during 2026–2036.

The United States accounted for approximately USD 2,000 million in hATTR market size in 2025, representing the largest share among the seven major markets.

The US accounted for nearly 65% of the total diagnosed prevalent hATTR population across the 7MM in 2025, and its share is expected to increase further through 2036.

hATTR is caused by inherited mutations in the transthyretin (TTR) gene, resulting in unstable TTR protein that misfolds and accumulates as amyloid deposits in organs and tissues.

The disease primarily manifests as hATTR polyneuropathy (hATTR-PN) and hATTR cardiomyopathy (hATTR-CM), with both neurological and cardiac involvement contributing substantially to morbidity and mortality.

Current disease-modifying therapies include vutrisiran (AMVUTTRA), patisiran (ONPATTRO), inotersen (TEGSEDI), eplontersen (WAINUA), and tafamidis (VYNDAMAX).

Vutrisiran (AMVUTTRA) has emerged as a particularly important therapy following its expanded US FDA approval for ATTR cardiomyopathy in March 2025.

Key emerging therapies include nexiguran ziclumeran (nex-z) and nucresiran, both listed in Phase III development and representing next-generation approaches to reducing TTR production.

Major companies active in the hATTR market include Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Intellia Therapeutics, and Regeneron, among others. The treatment landscape is increasingly shifting toward RNA-based gene silencing and potentially one-time gene-editing approaches, with the objective of achieving deeper and more durable TTR suppression.

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Key Factors Driving the Hereditary Transthyretin Amyloidosis MarketAdvancements in Targeted and Gene-Silencing Therapies

The rapid development of RNA-based therapies, gene silencers, and TTR stabilizers is a major factor supporting the growth of the hATTR market. Existing treatments can reduce TTR production or stabilize the protein, slowing the progression of neurological and cardiac disease. The development of next-generation RNAi and gene-editing approaches is expected to further expand treatment possibilities.

The emergence of CRISPR-based gene editing represents a particularly important shift. Nexiguran ziclumeran is designed to inactivate the TTR gene directly, potentially enabling durable suppression of TTR production following a one-time administration. This approach could represent a significant evolution beyond chronic treatment strategies if its clinical development is successful.

Increasing Disease Awareness and Earlier Diagnosis

hATTR remains challenging to diagnose because of its clinical heterogeneity and overlap with other neuropathies and cardiomyopathies. Increased awareness among healthcare professionals and greater availability of genetic testing are helping identify hereditary disease more accurately. Early diagnosis is particularly important because existing treatments are most effective when initiated before substantial and irreversible neurological or cardiac damage occurs.

Strong Clinical Pipeline and Regulatory Support

The hATTR pipeline has expanded substantially, supported by regulatory incentives for rare diseases and the development of innovative genetic medicines. Nexiguran ziclumeran has received Orphan Drug Designation and Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy designation from the US FDA, as well as Orphan Drug Designation from the European Commission.

Expanding Treated Patient Population

Improved diagnosis, disease awareness, genetic testing, and availability of disease-modifying therapies are increasing the number of patients identified and treated. Better disease management may also contribute to longer survival, expanding the treated population and increasing demand for long-term therapies.

Increasing Healthcare Investment in Rare Diseases

Growing investment in rare-disease research and commercialization is supporting the development of sophisticated therapies for hATTR. The market is attracting companies with expertise in RNA interference, antisense oligonucleotides, small molecules, and gene editing, creating a competitive environment centered on improving durability, efficacy, and convenience.

Hereditary Transthyretin Amyloidosis Competitive Landscape

The hATTR competitive landscape comprises established disease-modifying therapies and a rapidly advancing pipeline of RNA-based and gene-editing approaches. Key companies identified by DelveInsight include Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Intellia Therapeutics, and Regeneron, among others.

Among approved therapies, vutrisiran (AMVUTTRA) is an important RNA interference therapy developed by Alnylam Pharmaceuticals. It is administered subcutaneously and reduces hepatic production of TTR. Vutrisiran was approved in the US in 2022 for hATTR polyneuropathy and subsequently received expanded US FDA approval in March 2025 for ATTR cardiomyopathy.

Patisiran (ONPATTRO) is another Alnylam RNAi therapy that reduces TTR production and is administered through intravenous infusion. Inotersen (TEGSEDI) is an antisense oligonucleotide targeting TTR mRNA, while eplontersen (WAINUA) is a ligand-conjugated antisense oligonucleotide designed to reduce TTR protein production.

Tafamidis (VYNDAMAX) represents the major TTR stabilization approach. Unlike gene-silencing therapies, tafamidis stabilizes the TTR protein and prevents its misfolding and subsequent amyloid formation, particularly supporting management of hATTR cardiomyopathy.

The pipeline is increasingly focused on therapies capable of producing deeper and potentially more durable TTR suppression. Nexiguran ziclumeran (nex-z) and nucresiran are both listed in Phase III development, highlighting the movement toward next-generation disease-modifying treatment.

Discover more about therapies set to impact the Hereditary Transthyretin Amyloidosis market @hATTR Treatment Landscape – DelveInsight

Recent Developments in the Hereditary Transthyretin Amyloidosis Market



March 2026: Intellia Therapeutics outlined plans for the Nex-Z ATTR program, including the planned resumption of patient enrollment in the Phase III MAGNITUDE trial in ATTR-CM and MAGNITUDE-2 in ATTRv-PN, with completion of MAGNITUDE-2 enrollment expected in the second half of 2026.

February 2026: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals indicated plans for the potential launch of nucresiran, its next-generation RNAi therapy for transthyretin amyloidosis, with potential launches anticipated in 2028 for polyneuropathy and 2030 for cardiomyopathy indications.

2026: Ionis Pharmaceuticals highlighted eplontersen as a key asset, with an NDA submission expected in 2026 and a potential launch anticipated in 2027 for hATTR-CM.

August 2025: Pfizer announced that it would discontinue VYNDAQEL (tafamidis meglumine) in the US effective December 31, 2025, while continuing to make VYNDAMAX (tafamidis) available to eligible patients with a prescription. March 2025: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals announced US FDA approval of the supplemental NDA for AMVUTTRA (vutrisiran) for ATTR cardiomyopathy in adults, reducing cardiovascular mortality, cardiovascular hospitalizations, and urgent heart-failure visits. The approval expanded AMVUTTRA's indication to include ATTR-CM alongside hATTR-PN.

What is Hereditary Transthyretin Amyloidosis?

Hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis (hATTR) is a rare inherited disorder caused by mutations in the TTR gene. These mutations produce an unstable transthyretin protein that can misfold and aggregate into amyloid deposits in multiple organs and tissues.

The disease has substantial clinical heterogeneity and primarily manifests through polyneuropathy and cardiomyopathy. hATTR-PN affects the peripheral nervous system and can cause progressive sensory and motor impairment, autonomic dysfunction, and disability. hATTR-CM affects the heart and can lead to restrictive cardiomyopathy and heart failure.

hATTR follows an autosomal dominant inheritance pattern, meaning an affected individual has a 50% chance of passing the mutation to each child. However, variable penetrance means that individuals carrying a pathogenic mutation may not necessarily develop symptoms.

Diagnosis can be challenging because symptoms overlap with other neurological and cardiac diseases. Confirmation may involve genetic testing, tissue biopsy with Congo red staining, cardiac imaging, echocardiography, cardiac MRI, and nuclear scintigraphy, depending on the clinical presentation.

Hereditary Transthyretin Amyloidosis Epidemiology Segmentation

DelveInsight's hATTR epidemiological assessment includes:



Total prevalent cases of hATTR

Total diagnosed prevalent cases of hATTR

Type-specific diagnosed prevalent cases

Stage-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of familial amyloid polyneuropathy (FAP) Distribution of familial amyloid cardiomyopathy (FAC) patients according to NYHA class

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the United States accounted for nearly 65% of the total diagnosed prevalent hATTR cases across the 7MM in 2025, and this share is expected to increase further through 2036.

The disease generally affects males and females without a clear overall gender predominance, although late-onset familial cases may demonstrate a higher prevalence among males. In Japan, late-onset and nonendemic hATTR cases have been identified more frequently than previously recognized. Among patients classified by ambulatory status in the cited Japanese analysis, approximately 59% were Stage 1, 19% Stage 2, and 14% Stage 3.

Among the EU4 and UK, France recorded the highest diagnosed prevalence of hATTR in 2025. In the US, familial amyloid polyneuropathy represented approximately 45% of hATTR cases, followed by mixed hATTR, while familial amyloid cardiomyopathy represented the smallest proportion.

For US FAC patients, NYHA Class II represented approximately 60%, followed by Class III, while Class IV accounted for the lowest proportion.

Current Hereditary Transthyretin Amyloidosis Treatment Landscape

The current hATTR treatment paradigm focuses on reducing TTR production or stabilizing the TTR protein, thereby slowing the formation and accumulation of amyloid. Treatment is most beneficial when initiated before substantial irreversible organ damage develops.

TTR stabilizers such as tafamidis prevent TTR tetramer dissociation and reduce the formation of misfolded amyloidogenic proteins. Tafamidis is particularly important in patients with cardiomyopathy.

Gene-silencing therapies represent another major treatment class. Patisiran and vutrisiran use RNA interference to reduce hepatic TTR production, while inotersen and eplontersen use antisense oligonucleotide mechanisms to inhibit TTR mRNA and reduce production of both mutant and wild-type TTR.

Supportive care remains important for managing neuropathic pain, autonomic dysfunction, cardiac complications, mobility limitations, and other disease manifestations. Liver transplantation, historically used to eliminate production of mutant TTR, is now rarely used because of the availability of effective RNA-based treatments.

The next stage of treatment development is centered on gene editing and next-generation RNA therapies, which seek to produce deeper and more durable TTR suppression than existing chronic treatment approaches.

Unmet Needs in the Hereditary Transthyretin Amyloidosis Market

Despite significant advances, hATTR continues to have substantial unmet medical needs. There is currently no FDA-approved curative therapy, and available treatments primarily slow disease progression rather than reverse established neurological or cardiac damage.

Delayed diagnosis remains a major challenge because of the rarity and heterogeneous presentation of the disease. Patients may undergo prolonged evaluation for more common forms of neuropathy or cardiomyopathy before hATTR is considered. Earlier genetic testing and improved physician awareness could facilitate treatment before irreversible organ damage develops.

Another important gap is the need for therapies capable of simultaneously addressing both neuropathy and cardiomyopathy. Current therapies differ in their approved indications and clinical positioning, leaving room for broader disease-modifying approaches.

The high cost of advanced therapies and limited accessibility in certain regions also represent important barriers. In addition, there remains a need for treatments that can actively remove established amyloid deposits rather than only preventing new TTR production or stabilizing circulating TTR.

Scope of the Hereditary Transthyretin Amyloidosis Market Report

The report covers a study period from 2022 to 2036, with 2022–2025 representing the historical period, 2026–2036 the forecast period, and 2026 as the base year. Geographic coverage includes the United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The report provides comprehensive analysis of:



hATTR epidemiology and patient-burden trends

Total and diagnosed prevalent population

Type-specific hATTR epidemiology

FAP stage-specific patient distribution

FAC distribution according to NYHA class

Historical and forecasted market size

Market share by therapy

Current treatment practices and treatment algorithms

Marketed and emerging therapies

Clinical development pipeline

Drug uptake and patient-share analysis

Competitive landscape

Market access and reimbursement

Pricing and analogue assessment

Key opinion leader insights

SWOT and conjoint analysis

Market drivers and barriers

Unmet medical needs Future market opportunities

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Table of Contents

Key Insights

Report Introduction

Executive Summary

Key Events

Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology

Hereditary Transthyretin Amyloidosis Market Overview at a Glance

Hereditary Transthyretin Amyloidosis Disease Background and Overview

Hereditary Transthyretin Amyloidosis Epidemiology and Patient Population

Hereditary Transthyretin Amyloidosis Current Treatment Practices

Hereditary Transthyretin Amyloidosis Marketed Therapies

Hereditary Transthyretin Amyloidosis Emerging Therapies

Drug Analysis and Competitive Landscape

Hereditary Transthyretin Amyloidosis Market Outlook

Hereditary Transthyretin Amyloidosis Market Size and Forecast

Hereditary Transthyretin Amyloidosis Drug Uptake Analysis

Market Access and Reimbursement

Pricing and Analogue Assessment

Hereditary Transthyretin Amyloidosis Unmet Needs

KOL Views and Expert Insights

SWOT and Conjoint Analysis

Market Drivers and Barriers

Appendix

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading market research and consulting firm specializing in the life sciences and healthcare industries. Founded in 2014, the company provides comprehensive market intelligence, epidemiology, and insights across pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, and emerging therapies. DelveInsight helps healthcare organizations make informed strategic decisions through data-driven research and industry expertise.