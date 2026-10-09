Performance Roofing & Siding Celebrates Pontiac's First Hauntiac Parade

MENAFN - GetNews)"Performance Roofing & Siding celebrated Pontiac's inaugural Hauntiac Parade on October 3 with a festive ghost-and-goblin display."Performance Roofing & Siding helped celebrate Pontiac's inaugural Hauntiac Parade on October 3 with a playful ghost-and-goblin building display, sharing a photo recap that spotlights the city's new fall tradition.

PONTIAC, Mich. - October 7, 2026 - Performance Roofing & Siding joined the Halloween spirit surrounding Pontiac's first Hauntiac Parade by transforming its building with a playful ghost-and-goblin display. Held Saturday, October 3 at noon in downtown Pontiac, the inaugural parade invited residents, local businesses, community groups and schools to help create a memorable new fall tradition.

The Hauntiac Parade was introduced as a free community event built around creativity and participation. Organizers encouraged people throughout Pontiac to get involved in their own way, from decorated cars and golf carts to coordinated costumes and group entries. The invitation also welcomed scout troops, dance groups, local schools, businesses and other creative participants, giving people across the city plenty of ways to make the event their own.

That open format helped make the parade accessible to groups of many sizes as well as individual participants. Each entry could bring a distinct idea to the downtown gathering, whether through a decorated vehicle, a costume concept or a group presentation. As a first-year event, Hauntiac gave local residents and organizations a shared occasion to celebrate the season with imagination and community spirit.

Performance Roofing & Siding's spooky building display added to the Halloween atmosphere surrounding the parade. By decorating the building with ghosts and goblins, the company created a festive visual touch that complemented the playful tone of the event. The display kept the focus on the community celebration while giving the company a simple way to join in the day's creative energy.

The company chose a visual display rather than a sales-centered message. That approach allowed the ghosts and goblins to work as a seasonal nod to the parade's all-ages spirit and to the organizers' call for inventive, memorable participation. It also created a timely photo-recap opportunity while the event was still fresh for those who attended or followed along.

“Pontiac has a wonderful creative spirit, and we were glad to add a little Halloween fun to the day. It was exciting to see a new community tradition take shape downtown.” - Joel Boyd

For Performance Roofing & Siding, the event was an opportunity to celebrate the creativity and community pride visible in Pontiac. As a company with a Pontiac office, the team values opportunities to take part in local traditions that bring residents, families, schools and businesses together.

By decorating its building for the occasion, Performance Roofing & Siding was pleased to be part of the Halloween spirit surrounding downtown Pontiac. The company looks forward to supporting future opportunities that bring local people, families and businesses together.

About Performance Roofing & Siding

Founded in 2022, Performance Roofing & Siding is a family-owned Michigan exterior remodeling contractor serving homeowners throughout the state. The company is licensed and insured and offers roofing, roof repair and replacement, siding, gutters, solar shingles and window installation on more than 25 years of leadership experience in Michigan roofing, Performance Roofing & Siding is committed to helping homeowners protect and improve their homes through honest recommendations, quality craftsmanship and dependable workmanship. Its mission is to deliver straightforward guidance and lasting exterior solutions from estimate through installation.

Performance Roofing & Siding serves homeowners and businesses across Southeast and West Michigan from local offices in Pontiac, Ann Arbor and Grand Rapids.

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